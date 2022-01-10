Scottish Government extends hardship fund for pig farmers

An error occurred. Please try again.

The Scottish Government has extended a hardship fund for pig farmers with a cash injection of more than £680,000.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said the Pig Producers Hardship Support Scheme was being extended to help pig farmers as the industry waits to have an export licence to China reinstated.

The fund was launched last year in response to the main pig processing plant in Scotland – Quality Pig Processors at Brechin – being temporarily closed due to a Covid-19 outbreak among staff.

This led to a backlog of pigs waiting for slaughter and the suspension of the plant’s export licence to China – a particularly lucrative market for the sector.

“The Covid-related closure of Brechin abattoir last year and the subsequent loss of the plant’s export licence to China has continued to have a negative impact on pig farmers, during already unprecedented challenging times for the farming industry,” said Ms Gougeon.

“The Pig Producers’ Hardship Scheme made available last summer delivered essential funding to eligible producers during this difficult period and I am pleased to announce that we are extending this scheme, which underlines our continuous support for our livestock sector.”

She said the scheme would open early this year, when full details around eligibility and how to apply will be announced.

“I would encourage all eligible producers to submit their applications and benefit from this additional financial support,” added Ms Gougeon.

An extension to the fund was welcomed by the Scottish Association of Meat Wholesalers (SAMW) and pig farming co-operative Scottish Pig Producers (SPP).

SAMW executive manager, Martin Morgan, said: “This is a very welcome move by the Scottish Government which will help to underpin the viability of the primary pigmeat supply chain in Scotland of which both the Quality Pig Processors (QPP) plant in Brechin and Robertson’s Fine Foods in Ayrshire are important customers.”

SPP managing director, Andy McGowan, said: “This is great news that should provide some much-needed cash flow relief for producers that are facing unprecedented challenges caused by labour shortages in processing, disrupted trade flows and escalating input costs.”