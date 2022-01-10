Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

Scottish Government extends hardship fund for pig farmers

By Gemma Mackie
January 10, 2022, 5:00 pm
The fund has been extended with an additional £680,000 of Government support.

The Scottish Government has extended a hardship fund for pig farmers with a cash injection of more than £680,000.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said the Pig Producers Hardship Support Scheme was being extended to help pig farmers as the industry waits to have an export licence to China reinstated.

The fund was launched last year in response to the main pig processing plant in Scotland – Quality Pig Processors at Brechin – being temporarily closed due to a Covid-19 outbreak among staff.

This led to a backlog of pigs waiting for slaughter and the suspension of the plant’s export licence to China – a particularly lucrative market for the sector.

“The Covid-related closure of Brechin abattoir last year and the subsequent loss of the plant’s export licence to China has continued to have a negative impact on pig farmers, during already unprecedented challenging times for the farming industry,” said Ms Gougeon.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon.

“The Pig Producers’ Hardship Scheme made available last summer delivered essential funding to eligible producers during this difficult period and I am pleased to announce that we are extending this scheme, which underlines our continuous support for our livestock sector.”

She said the scheme would open early this year, when full details around eligibility and how to apply will be announced.

“I would encourage all eligible producers to submit their applications and benefit from this additional financial support,” added Ms Gougeon.

An extension to the fund was welcomed by the Scottish Association of Meat Wholesalers (SAMW) and pig farming co-operative Scottish Pig Producers (SPP).

SAMW executive manager, Martin Morgan, said: “This is a very welcome move by the Scottish Government which will help to underpin the viability of the primary pigmeat supply chain in Scotland of which both the Quality Pig Processors (QPP) plant in Brechin and Robertson’s Fine Foods in Ayrshire are important customers.”

SPP managing director, Andy McGowan, said: “This is great news that should provide some much-needed cash flow relief for producers that are facing unprecedented challenges caused by labour shortages in processing, disrupted trade flows and escalating input costs.”

