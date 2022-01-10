Generosity gives 10-week-old Collie pup a second chance after emergency heart surgery

An error occurred. Please try again.

A 10-week-old puppy with a heart issue has been handed a second go at life thanks to the generosity of animal lovers across the country.

The collie pup had originally been intended for use as a working dog.

However, when her owners – who live near Inverurie – discovered she was failing to keep down food, they visited the local vet for help.

The pup was checked over at Dunnydeer Veterinary Group in Insch.

She was diagnosed with an issue with her heart, which required an expensive surgery – or for the dog to be put down.

After vets frantically called round, Munlochy Animal Aid stepped in to provide care and financial support for the operation.

The puppy, who has been granted the name the Inverurie Quine, was sent to Edinburgh just days before Christmas for an emergency operation at the Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies.

Since the procedure, the Quine has gone from strength to strength.

She is now able to keep food down while keeping her temporary foster family on their toes.

Praise for goodwill shown to pup

Iona Nicol, manager of Munlochy Animal Aid, has praised the work of all involved.

She said: “There has been an awful lot of goodwill to this puppy from a number of people.

“There was the possibility that the puppy would have to be put down but the vets thought she deserved a chance.

“They checked the puppy over and eventually got in touch with the Dick vets.

“Before they could do anything, they needed to know there was somewhere the puppy could go if it got the operation it needed.

“They phoned around and eventually came onto us. They asked if we would be willing to take on the puppy, which we were.

“It did mean quite a large bill stretching into the thousands.”

‘We are hopeful her future will look good’

Despite Munlochy Animal Aid committing to taking on the fee, the puppy’s previous owner and breeder have assisted with costs, as have Dunnydeer Vets in Insch who originally assessed the Inverurie Quine.

The generosity has spanned even further with the Edinburgh University-based school of veterinary studies even offering a discount on the procedure.

Mrs Nicol added: “The work they have done at the Dick vets is amazing. There have been no issues with the puppy at all, it has been a real success.

“Conanvet are now taking care of her. She is in a foster home at the moment. We are hopeful that quite soon she will be deemed OK to go to her permanent home.

“We are hopeful her future will look good and she won’t need any particular care.

“The whole thing has been a terrific success. People have been so kind and supportive and we are delighted.

“There has been an awful lot of goodwill and generosity towards this puppy.

“She is a wee rascal. She has been given the title of the Inverurie Quine for now, but she will get a proper name when she goes to her new home.”

Operation has been a great success

Mrs Nicol continued: “So far it has just been a great success.

“It has been very encouraging, particularly at this time of year when people have Christmas expenses to deal with.

“It was really nice and reassuring to know that so many people were concerned enough, and at Christmas that people were very generous to help animal aid.

“We really appreciate it.

“The puppy has been given the best chance now and I think she is going to do well.”