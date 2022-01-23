Arable issues to the fore at northern crop conference

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The latest advances in crop production and protection will be aired when leading agronomists, scientists, policy makers, agritech and agrochemical companies gather in March to discuss arable issues in northern environments.

The Crop Production in Northern Britain (CPNB) conference will take place as an online event on March 1-2.

Conference chair, Professor Fiona Burnett, said: “CPNB aims to present the very best in terms of technical information, tailored to the challenges and opportunities of farming the north.”

Key topics include agriculture and the environment, combinable crops and potatoes, with input from the James Hutton Institute, Scotland’s Rural College , Scottish Environment Protection Agency and Science and Advice for Scottish Agriculture (SASA).

Speakers include Professor Mathew Williams, the Scottish Government’s Chief Scientific Adviser for Environment, Natural Resources and Agriculture, and Lorna Slater MSP, Minister for Green Skills, Circular Economy and Biodiversity.

Registration for CPNB 2022 is now open.

To see the full conference programme and book a space visit www.cpnb.org