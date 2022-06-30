Talk of the Town: All about the vibes at this new Aberdeen cafe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Talk of the Town: All about the vibes at this new Aberdeen cafe

By Jamie Wilde
June 30, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 30, 2022, 12:19 pm
Looking for an Aberdeen cafe with vibes?

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

Find out about brand new cafes with cool vibes, moreish Thai street food and an Italian restaurant that’s one of Aberdeen’s best kept secrets in our latest Talk of the Town food and drink round up.

Vibe Cafe

Vibe Cafe pavlova croissant.
On Great Western Road in Aberdeen, Vibe Cafe recently celebrated its official opening earlier this month.

As well as its cool vibes, there’s a mix of food and drink treats here to sink your teeth into. Morning coffees are great if you’re on the go.

But if you’re sticking around, you should definitely tuck into its luscious looking pavlova croissants.

Thai Basil

Crispy spring rolls from Thai Basil.
Fancy a bit of Thai street food in Aberdeen?

Thai Basil on Souter Head Road in Altens whips up an impressive array of Thai food favourites at an impressively cheap price.

From honey chilli chicken to beef with oyster sauce and prawn pad Thai, this is a top spot for your midweek lunch fix. Flavourful Thai cuisine that’s worth the hype.

Pasta Plus

Penne pasta in tomato sauce with chicken, tomatoes decorated with parsley.
This Italian restaurant is one of Aberdeen’s best kept food and drink secrets.

A staple in Rosemount for many years, Pasta Plus on Rosemount Place serves up homely Italian goodness on a plate.

Authentic ingredients are at the heart of its menu and the varied wine choices are also worth a look in for a taste of la dolce vita.

Fierce Bar

Fierce Beer.
Exchequer Row in Aberdeen is home to the ever-popular Fierce Bar.

With Fierce’s north-east beer brand expanding across the country, the company’s locally brewed beers are the star of the show here.

Take your pick from a large range of craft ales and unusual beer flavours. But you can’t go wrong with its super crisp pilsner lager.

The Carron Fish Bar

The Carron Fish Bar's fish and chips.
Who loves fish and chips? We certainly do.

One place where you can find some of the best in the north-east is The Carron Fish Bar on Allardice Street, Stonehaven.

This family-run business has top online reviews and is renowned for being the home of the deep-fried Mars Bar. Its new vegan fillet strips also offer something for everyone to enjoy.

