Talk of the Town: All about the vibes at this new Aberdeen cafe

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

Find out about brand new cafes with cool vibes, moreish Thai street food and an Italian restaurant that’s one of Aberdeen’s best kept secrets in our latest Talk of the Town food and drink round up.

On Great Western Road in Aberdeen, Vibe Cafe recently celebrated its official opening earlier this month.

As well as its cool vibes, there’s a mix of food and drink treats here to sink your teeth into. Morning coffees are great if you’re on the go.

But if you’re sticking around, you should definitely tuck into its luscious looking pavlova croissants.

Fancy a bit of Thai street food in Aberdeen?

Thai Basil on Souter Head Road in Altens whips up an impressive array of Thai food favourites at an impressively cheap price.

From honey chilli chicken to beef with oyster sauce and prawn pad Thai, this is a top spot for your midweek lunch fix. Flavourful Thai cuisine that’s worth the hype.

Pasta Plus

This Italian restaurant is one of Aberdeen’s best kept food and drink secrets.

A staple in Rosemount for many years, Pasta Plus on Rosemount Place serves up homely Italian goodness on a plate.

Authentic ingredients are at the heart of its menu and the varied wine choices are also worth a look in for a taste of la dolce vita.

Exchequer Row in Aberdeen is home to the ever-popular Fierce Bar.

With Fierce’s north-east beer brand expanding across the country, the company’s locally brewed beers are the star of the show here.

Take your pick from a large range of craft ales and unusual beer flavours. But you can’t go wrong with its super crisp pilsner lager.

Who loves fish and chips? We certainly do.

One place where you can find some of the best in the north-east is The Carron Fish Bar on Allardice Street, Stonehaven.

This family-run business has top online reviews and is renowned for being the home of the deep-fried Mars Bar. Its new vegan fillet strips also offer something for everyone to enjoy.