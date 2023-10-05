Portfolio of woodland on sale for £1.8 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Portfolio of woodland on sale for £1.8 million

The Great Glen Woodlands is being sold by John Clegg and Co

By Katrina Macarthur
The Great Glen Woodlands near Fort William covers 336 acres.
A portfolio of woodland totalling almost 340 acres near Fort William is on the market as a whole for £1.8 million or in three separate lots.

The Great Glen Woodlands is being sold by John Clegg and Co and includes three mature commercial conifer woodlands covering 136 hectares or 336 acres.

They are set to the western end of the Great Glen and are situated in a fertile and well-renowned growing area for commercial forestry lying approximately five miles from Fort William.

Harry Graham, associate director at John Clegg & Co said: “Woodland in this area of the Scottish Highlands doesn’t often come up for sale so to have three mature commercial forests, all within five miles of one of the UK’s largest sawmills and with excellent volumes of mature timber, come to the market at the same time is rare.

“Combine this with the fact that even in a period of uncertainty, commercial forestry has continued to perform well as an investment, albeit slightly more modestly than before, we are already expecting high levels of interest from investors looking to capitalise on this opportunity.”

All three woodlands have a substantial volume of mature timber which gives the potential of immediate income from felling.

Dial Riabhach Wood, extending to 57.83 hectares or 142.89 acres was established by the Forestry Commission in 1974 with a commercial timber crop of mainly Sitka spruce, with some areas planted with a mixture of Lodgepole pine.

The Sitka spruce is growing well on the slopes on the site, with yield classes estimated to be in the range of 16-20.

Established in 1974 by the Forestry Commission, with a pure crop of Sitka spruce and small pocket of larch, East Wood is 31.29 hectares or 77.32 acres in total.

The commercial crop has generally grown well throughout the site, showing good form with a high proportion of saw logs developing.

Moine Odhar was established in 1985 with 47.62 Ha (117.67 Acres) of commercial timber crop dominated by Sitka spruce.

A recent volume estimate from plot sampling has been carried out within all three woodlands   that suggests a standing volume of approximately 54,000 m3 on the stocked conifer area. This indicates an excellentvolume of standing timber with potential to increase the yield class of the next rotation.

Sporting rights for all woodlands are included in the sale with vacant possession.