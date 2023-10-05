Portfolio of woodland on sale for £1.8 million

A portfolio of woodland totalling almost 340 acres near Fort William is on the market as a whole for £1.8 million or in three separate lots.

The Great Glen Woodlands is being sold by John Clegg and Co and includes three mature commercial conifer woodlands covering 136 hectares or 336 acres.

They are set to the western end of the Great Glen and are situated in a fertile and well-renowned growing area for commercial forestry lying approximately five miles from Fort William.

Harry Graham, associate director at John Clegg & Co said: “Woodland in this area of the Scottish Highlands doesn’t often come up for sale so to have three mature commercial forests, all within five miles of one of the UK’s largest sawmills and with excellent volumes of mature timber, come to the market at the same time is rare.

“Combine this with the fact that even in a period of uncertainty, commercial forestry has continued to perform well as an investment, albeit slightly more modestly than before, we are already expecting high levels of interest from investors looking to capitalise on this opportunity.”

All three woodlands have a substantial volume of mature timber which gives the potential of immediate income from felling.

Dial Riabhach Wood, extending to 57.83 hectares or 142.89 acres was established by the Forestry Commission in 1974 with a commercial timber crop of mainly Sitka spruce, with some areas planted with a mixture of Lodgepole pine.

The Sitka spruce is growing well on the slopes on the site, with yield classes estimated to be in the range of 16-20.

Established in 1974 by the Forestry Commission, with a pure crop of Sitka spruce and small pocket of larch, East Wood is 31.29 hectares or 77.32 acres in total.

The commercial crop has generally grown well throughout the site, showing good form with a high proportion of saw logs developing.

Moine Odhar was established in 1985 with 47.62 Ha (117.67 Acres) of commercial timber crop dominated by Sitka spruce.

A recent volume estimate from plot sampling has been carried out within all three woodlands that suggests a standing volume of approximately 54,000 m3 on the stocked conifer area. This indicates an excellentvolume of standing timber with potential to increase the yield class of the next rotation.

Sporting rights for all woodlands are included in the sale with vacant possession.