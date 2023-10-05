Police attend single-vehicle crash on AWPR

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police attend single-vehicle crash on AWPR

The vehicle was approaching the Cleanhill roundabout on the A90 AWPR when the collision happened.

By Michelle Henderson
Cleanhill roundabout on A90 AWPR
Cleanhill roundabout was partially blocked this afternoon following a one-vehicle crash. Image: Google Street View.

Police were called to the Aberdeen bypass to reports of a one-vehicle crash.

The vehicle was approaching the Cleanhill roundabout on the A90 AWPR when the incident happened.

Emergency services were tasked to the scene shortly before 1pm.

One lane of the Aberdeen bypass was blocked for a short time as officers worked to clear the scene.

It’s understood no one was injured.

In a statement, a police spokeswoman said: “Around 1pm on Thursday, October 5, police were called to a report of a road crash involving one car on the AWPR at Cleanhill.

“Police attended and the vehicle will be recovered.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Converge Challenge 2023 winner Georgina Robinson.
Converge Awards 2023: Four big gongs for north and north-east
Christopher Cook murdered Jacqueline Kerr. Image: DC Thomson/Family handout
Domestic abuser pleads guilty to Sunnyside Road murder of Aberdeen woman Jacqueline Kerr
Zander Thornton
Aberdeen children's football group closes amid charity watchdog probe
Drone shot of Aberdeen Christmas Village
Christmas lights planned for Aberdeen's Union Terrace Gardens as switch-on event to return next…
George Street in Technicolor: A colourful revamp of the Aberdeen road - complete with a bike lane and bus-only carriageway - has been unveiled. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Images reveal how traffic could be banned from stretch of Aberdeen's George Street
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
'You caught me': Aberdeen drink-driver holds hands up after 'fair cop'
Aberdeen Beach now has a horsebox sauna.
Horsebox sauna brings heatwave to Aberdeen Beach
A yellow and blue police car sits behind a blue police road closed sign.
A93 closed following crash near Aboyne
Krakatoa, Aberdeen.
Car delivery driver's whisky-fuelled rammy in Aberdeen bar
Chris Foy, of VisitAberdeenshire, at the new south harbour in Aberdeen.
Chris Foy: North-east is no distant Treasure Island for travellers