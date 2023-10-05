Police attend single-vehicle crash on AWPR

Police were called to the Aberdeen bypass to reports of a one-vehicle crash.

The vehicle was approaching the Cleanhill roundabout on the A90 AWPR when the incident happened.

Emergency services were tasked to the scene shortly before 1pm.

One lane of the Aberdeen bypass was blocked for a short time as officers worked to clear the scene.

It’s understood no one was injured.

In a statement, a police spokeswoman said: “Around 1pm on Thursday, October 5, police were called to a report of a road crash involving one car on the AWPR at Cleanhill.

“Police attended and the vehicle will be recovered.”