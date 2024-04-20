Bumper entry of Charolais forward for Stirling Bull Sales

More than 200 pedigree bulls are destined for the May fixture of United Auctions’ Stirling Bull Sales.

The company is set to host a busy two-day event showcasing six pedigree breeds, with shows for all breeds being held on Sunday 5, followed by the sales on Monday 6.

This year’s May event has attracted the largest entry of Charolais bulls since 2016, with 60 lots destined for the sale ring.

The Charolais breed will kick off the event on Sunday morning in the show ring, followed by the Simmentals, Aberdeen-Angus, Salers, Beef Shorthorn and Limousins.

On the following day, Charolais bulls will open the sale day at 10am, followed by the Simmental bulls at 11.45am.

The afternoon will feature the sales of Aberdeen-Angus bulls, Salers bulls, Beef Shorthorn bulls and the event will close with the Limousin bulls and females in the sale ring.

John Roberts, group sales director for United Auctions said: “We’re delighted to host an impressive line-up of Charolais bulls, the largest entry in May since 2016, reflecting the growth in popularity of the breed in the last 10 years.

“With breeders and visitors travelling from all corners of the UK, Stirling is poised to host a bustling May Bull Sales.”

At last year’s multi-breed event, the Simmental breed produced the top price, setting a new centre record of 16,000gns for a May sale.

This was the champion Overhill House Neil 22, from Richard McCulloch’s herd near Bathgate.

Limousins produced the lead average that day of £7,182 (+£2,086.50 on the year)

with an 83% clearance, and sold to £14,000 from the Irvine family’s Anside herd.

The Charolais breed topped at 12,000gns from Jack and Elma Wight,

Biggar, while Aberdeen-Angus sold to 7,500gns from Ross Farms, Gorebridge.

Judges

Charolais – Medwyn Williams, Castell Mawr, Pistyll, Pwllheli.

Simmental – Jonnie Hazelton, Cohannon House, 25 Bovean Road, Dungannon.

Aberdeen-Angus – John S Davidson, Sutherquoy, Sandwick, Orkney.

Salers – Peter Mackie, Goodockhill, Newhouse, Motherwell.

Beef Shorthorn – Emma Trueman, Roundhill Farm, Adders Green Lane, Quarmford, Buxton.

Limousin – John MacGregor, Allanfauld, Kilsyth, Glasgow.

PROGRAMME OF EVENTS

Friday May 3

5pm – Yard opens

Saturday May 4

10.30am – Inspection of Charolais bulls

12 noon – Inspection of Simmental bulls

1pm – Inspection of Aberdeen-Angus bulls.

Sunday May 5

9am – Show of Charolais bulls

9am – Inspection of Salers bulls followed by inspection of Beef Shorthorn bulls

9.45am – Inspection of Limousin bulls

11am – Show of Simmental bulls

12.30pm – Show of Aberdeen-Angus bulls

1.30pm – Show of Salers bulls followed by show of Beef Shorthorn bulls

2.30pm – Show of Limousin bulls

Monday May 6

10am – Sale of Charolais bulls (60)

11.45am – Sale of Simmental bulls (38) followed by

12.45pm approx – Aberdeen-Angus bulls (35) followed by

1.30pm approx – Salers bulls (11), Beef Shorthorn bulls (14) followed by

2.30pm approx – Limousin bulls (65) & Limousin females (5)