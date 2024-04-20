North area members set to compete in inaugural dog trial competition at Scotsheep

Finalists have been confirmed for the inaugural SAYFC national sheepdog competition which will be held at NSA Scotsheep on June 5 at Aikengall Farm, Dunbar.

Seventeen handlers from across Scotland participated in the qualifying competition hosted through existing trials held by the Scottish Inter District Nursery Association.

The SIDNA committee and competitors gave the competing members the opportunity to run their dogs at qualifying heats across each of their District Nursery Trials throughout Scotland.

The finalists are Lynn Ronaldson and Bob (Bower), Daniel Worthington and Bob (Halkirk), Donald MacDairmid and Rab (InverRoss), Ben McSporran and Cass (Peeblesshire), Harry Cooper and Roy (New Deer), Laura Moore and Finn (Brechin).

One of the youngest handlers competing, Donald MacDiarmid, a member of InverRoss Young Farmers, travelled to three trials from Skye to compete in the Highland Nursery League, often incurring 4 hour drives just to get to the event.

New Deer member and finalist Harry Cooper said: “This competition was great as it’s held at nursery trials where they tend to be more relaxed which is a great for folk starting out.

“It’s a great way to encourage new and young handlers into trialling. If you want to do it just go for it and don’t let your nerves bother you.”

Organised by the Scottish region of the National Sheep Association, Scotsheep 2024 will be hosted by the Hamilton family – James, Charles and Harry, and their mother Vanessa.