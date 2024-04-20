North area members set to compete in inaugural dog trial competition at Scotsheep

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

North area members set to compete in inaugural dog trial competition at Scotsheep

Four members from Bower, Halkirk, InverRoss and New Deer have qualified for the finals in June.

By Katrina Macarthur
Finalist Daniel Worthington of Halkirk competing with Bob.
Finalist Daniel Worthington of Halkirk competing with Bob.

Finalists have been confirmed for the inaugural SAYFC national sheepdog competition which will be held at NSA Scotsheep on June 5 at Aikengall Farm, Dunbar.

Seventeen handlers from across Scotland participated in the qualifying competition hosted through existing trials held by the Scottish Inter District Nursery Association.

The SIDNA committee and competitors gave the competing members the opportunity to run their dogs at qualifying heats across each of their District Nursery Trials throughout Scotland.

The finalists are Lynn Ronaldson and Bob (Bower), Daniel Worthington and Bob (Halkirk), Donald MacDairmid and Rab (InverRoss), Ben McSporran and Cass (Peeblesshire), Harry Cooper and Roy (New Deer), Laura Moore and Finn (Brechin).

One of the youngest handlers competing, Donald MacDiarmid, a member of InverRoss Young Farmers, travelled to three trials from Skye to compete in the Highland Nursery League, often incurring 4 hour drives just to get to the event.

New Deer member and finalist Harry Cooper said: “This competition was great as it’s held at nursery trials where they tend to be more relaxed which is a great for folk starting out.

“It’s a great way to encourage new and young handlers into trialling. If you want to do it just go for it and don’t let your nerves bother you.”

Organised by the Scottish region of the National Sheep Association, Scotsheep 2024 will be hosted by the Hamilton family – James, Charles and Harry, and their mother Vanessa.

More from Farming

There are 60 Charolais bulls entered for sale at Stirling on May 6.
Bumper entry of Charolais forward for Stirling Bull Sales
Farmer Craig Grant from Strichen says constant storms seem to be a new normal now, with the 11th storm of the year recorded on April 6. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Craig Grant: Scunnered and soaked but surviving spring as a team
SAYFC’s new north area committee which includes Sally Mair, retiring chairwoman, left, Euan Bremner, chairman, centre, and Ellen Glennie, vice-chairwoman, right.
New top team elected for SAYFC's north region
Heifer calf Wolfa Crush Rose, which was sold to the Innes family of the Newmeadow herd, Nairn.
Top price Holstein calf at 5,500gns sells to Nairnshire breeders
Laura Lumsden pictured on the family farm near Turriff.
Farmer's daughter Laura appointed head of Health Hut at Thainstone
A ewe died in the attack and now her two lambs are without a mother. Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire farmer says 'dog owner in denial' over sheep attack
Duncan Shaw of DS Shaw, Newton of Ballunie Farm, Kettins, ploughing stubble in 2021, with a John Deere 6215R and 5-furrow Kverneland plough.
Contracting price rises 'inevitable' this spring, says industry body
Andrew Rafferty, back row, fourth from right, with family, local vets and farmers. Picture by James Alastair Kendall.
Highly regarded vet, Andrew Rafferty, retires with thanks from farming community
Wilma Wood was hailed for her work at Orkney Mart.
Orkney Mart's Wilma retires after 46 years service
Fields like this one near Inverness have turned black with mud as persistent rain impacts spring crop production. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
'A right sair fecht': Disease cases on the rise, crops not planted and lambs…