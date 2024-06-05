Angus farmer attacks NFU Scotland for being ‘part of the problem, not the solution’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Angus farmer attacks NFU Scotland for being ‘part of the problem, not the solution’

The arable farmer matter of opinion panel session in Aberdeenshire recently.

By Katrina Macarthur
SoilEssentials managing director Jim Wilson reserved particular criticism for the union’s role in farming assurance bodies.
SoilEssentials managing director Jim Wilson reserved particular criticism for the union’s role in farming assurance bodies.

Brechin farmer and SoilEssentials managing director Jim Wilson says a “massive reform piece” is needed for NFU Scotland as he claims the organisation’s membership is dropping year on year due to a lack in confidence.

Speaking at a recent NFUS north-east region matter of opinion panel evening near Oldmeldrum, Mr Wilson said farmers in the country have become frustrated with the organisation because it “hasn’t moved with the times”.

As a non-member of NFUS, he says the majority of his friends are not members of the organisation as many people see NFUS as part of the problem and not the solution when it comes to lobbying for the industry.

“I would love to be an NFUS member but I’m not going to join an organisation which I feel is actively working against farmers’ interests in a lot of cases,” said Mr Wilson.

“NFUS cannot be regarded ‘national’ because it only has a minority of farmers who are members, and it can’t be called a ‘union’ because it’s legally a business association, not a trade union. If it was a true trade union, it would be expected to have one man, one vote.

“Unless NFUS reforms in some way to make it more accessible, we’ll be sitting here in 10 years time with half the amount of members again.”

According to NFUS head of member services James Buchanan, from 8,315 recorded members in 2018, NFUS membership now stands at more than 9,000, with fresh plans for member engagement, recruitment and retention already in place.

“We have a very loyal membership with an annual retention rate of more than 95% which demonstrates the confidence our members have in the work we are doing on their behalf,” said Mr Buchanan.

Mr Wilson claims membership numbers are dropping year on year but NFUS says it has an annual retention rate of more than 95%. Picture by Steve MacDougall/DCT Media

“Today (June 4), all members received a copy of NFU Scotland’s Business Plan and Operational Strategy for the years ahead, alongside a copy of our recent Member Survey.

“The documents clearly recognise that our members are, and always will be, the most important part of our organisation.

“Everything the organisation does will continue to have our members’ best interests at heart and that ethos will continue. We will keep striving to provide exceptional support and advice to all our members.

“In the years ahead, we will seek to find even more ways to ensure we are listening to members, provide them with even better support, and broaden our reach to attract more new members which will help further strengthen our influence and resilience as a business.”

Mr Wilson also referred to the fiasco surrounding assurance bodies, particularly Red Tractor’s controversial Greener Farms Commitment (GFC) module which was due to go live in April before being axed due to heavy backlash from the industry.

The module was developed to help farmers, processors and retailers meet the growing need for all to demonstrate sustainability, but in a single, practical and consistent way.

As founding members and part-owners of the assurance body, many farmers questioned the involvement from the UK farming unions in the GFC proposals.

“It’s appalling what’s been happening with these assurance bodies – in many people’s eyes they are completely out of control,” said Mr Wilson.

“As part-owners of Red Tractor, NFUS has been closing their eyes to the whole thing and they should be ashamed of themselves. If you own something, you have responsibility to manage it and NFUS hasn’t been.”

Andrew Connon, NFUS vice-chairman, was in the audience and argued that NFUS had nothing to do with GFC and were totally” blindsided” when it came to the module which was announced without sufficient industry consultation.

NFUS vice-president Andrew Connon attended the panel session and responded to Mr Wilson’s claims.

He claimed NFUS “kicked up a stink” over the announcement of GFC.

“I personally highlighted to Red Tractor the disgust by Scotland’s farmers and NFUS members and non-members on the way they were going about their business,” said Mr Connon.

“There are people sitting on committees making decisions for agriculture and they haven’t a clue about our industry or have no common sense.”

NFUS Scotland chief executive John Davidson, who represents NFUS on the Red Tractor ownership body said: “NFU Scotland was at the forefront of the decision that saw Red Tractor’s proposed Greener Farm Commitment abandoned and the ball start rolling on a fundamental look at Red Tractor’s operations and governance.

John Davidson, chief executive of NFU Scotland.

“The recommendations from the independent governance review, undertaken by consultants Campbell Tickell, outlined the work needed to be undertaken by Red Tractor to rebuild trust with farming members.

“We are scheduled to meet with Red Tractor and its new interim chair Alistair Macintosh soon and will reiterate the need for the organisation to make trust its top priority.

“We are also directly involved in the wider independent UK Farm Assurance Review which is underway and will be completed before the end of the year and we will ensure our members are actively engaged in the process.”

