Royal Highland Show organisers will ‘stamp down hard’ on misuse of members’ badges

Organisers of the Royal Highland Show have said that its digital tracking system will remain in place for the future due to capacity numbers and health and safety.

Ticket sales for the 2024 event are up 9% on this time last year and of the 16,623 RHASS members, 13,500 members have reserved their tickets through the system, which is up 20% on the year.

Ticket sales up 9%

The society also highlighted the misuse of members’ badges.

Organisers say ID checks will be in place at both the gates and members’ area this year, where members will have to present both badges and tickets to gain entry.

These tickets are scheduled to be sent out to members via email by June 14.

Members to provide badge and ticket to gain entry

Speaking at the society’s annual general meeting on Thursday, honorary treasurer Dennis Bridgeford said: “I find it absolutely disgusting that some members think it is okay to pass on their membership onto another member of the public to allow them entry to the show and the pavilion.

“It will be stamped on quite hard this year so don’t be disturbed or concerned if security staff act on it. It is totally wrong.”

Misuse of RHASS membership is ‘totally wrong’

In regards to the digital tracking system, Mark Currie, director of operations, said: “In 2019, 58,000 people attended the show on the Saturday and the car park became jampacked, resulting in a one out, one in system. Areas such as around the grandstand also became unsafe.

“The Police and local council took a real interest into it and after sitting with a safety advisory group we were left with no option but to cap each day to 50,000 people.

“We need to sell dedicated days and members need to opt in. Of the total members, generally 9,000 members come on the Thursday and Friday, 6,000 on the Saturday, with that number then dropping on the Sunday.

Areas of show became unsafe prior to capping

“If we gave out four-day tickets when we know not all members will come on all four days, RHS would become completely unviable and would lose about £1.2m on ticket sales that we can generate.

“Every member that opts in on their days and basically gives their ticket back to RHASS is giving a donation back to the society to allow for general sales.”