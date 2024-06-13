Laura Young appointed new RSABI fundraising executive

Scottish agricultural charity RSABI has appointed Laura Young as its new fundraising executive to help ensure income is there to meet expected demand in the coming years.

Laura grew up on a dairy farm near Fochabers, where her family farmed from 1979 until 2013.

Prior to farming at The Den, her family had dairy farms at Arradoul Mains, Auchintae and Muirton at Buckie, as well as breeding and showing Clydesdale horses for 140 years.

For the past eight years, Laura has enjoyed volunteering as a steward for the Belted Galloway and dairy sections at the Royal Highland Show which she took on after a number of years working in the shows Livestock and Competitions department.

Her new role at RSABI will involve executing a fundraising strategy to support RSABI’s work to provide financial, practical, and emotional support to people involved in Scottish agriculture.

With a background in global brand marketing, Laura brings over a decade of valuable experience in brand management.

Her most recent role as brand manager for International Beverage saw her responsible for planning, managing and implementing brand strategy for two single malts within the portfolio.

Laura said: “I’m excited to be working in an industry I am passionate about and playing a part in the great work RSABI does to support people in Scottish agriculture.

“Having built up my marketing experience in the premium spirits industry, I’m really enjoying getting back to my roots in Scottish agricultural and look forward to putting my experience into practice for such a good cause.”

Laura’s role in the fundraising team at RSABI will see her join the charity’s head of fundraising Pauline Macmillan and fundraising executive Margo Wills.