Browns Food Group makes multi-million pound investment in AK Stoddart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Browns Food Group makes multi-million pound investment in AK Stoddart

Over the coming weeks, the companies will be looking at ways to develop and grow together.

By Katrina Macarthur
From left, CEO of Browns Food Group Wayne Godfrey, managing director of AK Stoddart Ltd Grant Moir, and AK Stoddard Ltd finance director Julie Fancourt.
From left, CEO of Browns Food Group Wayne Godfrey, managing director of AK Stoddart Ltd Grant Moir, and AK Stoddard Ltd finance director Julie Fancourt.

Browns Food Group has announced a substantial multi-million pound investment in AK Stoddart Limited at Ayr, creating Scotland’s largest privately owned meat business.

The combined company’s market position will accelerate processing capacity and export capabilities and will see turnover reach £300 million, with plans to reach £500 million through a committed investment programme.

Plans to reach £500 million turnover

AK Stoddart’s two remaining shareholders – managing director Grant Moir, and finance director Julie Fancourt – will continue to manage the day-to-day operations, who say it will be “business as usual”.

Over the coming weeks and months, both companies will be looking at ways to develop and grow together, maintaining the high standards upon which our company’s reputation and brand are built.

‘Business as usual’ says AK Stoddart shareholders

In a statement, Grant Moir said: “The key message here is that nothing changes. We have known the Browns team for many years and feel confident that this is the right decision for our business providing greater stability and growth opportunities.”

Julie Fancourt added: “It was important for us to find a buyer who shared our values and vision whilst being committed to supporting the Scottish farming and agricultural community. We are excited for the future.”

More from Farming

External plans for the new SAYFC building at Ingliston.
SAYFC launches £1m campaign to build new centre
Liam Stewart, managing director at Stewarts of Tayside, says his family are extremely proud of their produce.
Asda set to sell 5.3 million strawberries from Stewarts of Tayside
Chief executive Alan Laidlaw said: ‘We’re not bog-standard organisation.’
RHASS reveals loss of £3.6m in 2023 ahead of Royal Highland Show
A sudden change in milk purchaser and contractual arrangements is always a time of worry for farmers, says NFUS milk committee chair.
Muller's acquisition of Yew Tree Dairy set to impact 100 Scottish suppliers
The digital tracking system is here to stay, say organisers of the four-day event at Ingliston.
Royal Highland Show organisers will 'stamp down hard' on misuse of members' badges
Chivas Brothers is the maker of brands including Chivas Regal and Aberlour.
Scotch whisky producer partners with barley growers to help future-proof the industry
Thousands of Scottish and English farmers and other industry stakeholders gathered at Aikengall near Dunbar.
Record crowds flock to NSA Scotsheep 2024
SoilEssentials managing director Jim Wilson reserved particular criticism for the union’s role in farming assurance bodies.
Angus farmer attacks NFU Scotland for being 'part of the problem, not the solution'
Elaine Duguid pictured on the farm with daughter Addison.
Third generation Banffshire farmer Elaine on coming home to run the family farm
Alan Brown brings 40 years of meat trade experience to his new role.
North-east meat processor chief appointed president of SAMW