Duncan Farms launches major rebrand of ‘affa fine’ free-range eggs

A family-run Aberdeenshire farming business has announced a major rebrand of its ‘affa fine’ free-range eggs to reflect its commitment to sustainability.

Duncan Farms hope their new traceable Duncan’s Eggs (formerly Duncan Farm Eggs) will be a hit with consumers after hitting the shelves on Monday.

The eggs, which are stocked in Morrisons stores across Scotland, come from hens free to range on the family firm’s farms and fed on cereals grown on site.

The new Duncan Farms website allows people to track exactly where their egg, boxed in 100% recycled cardboard, came from and its journey from farm to plate.

The rebrand also introduces some fun Duncan’s Eggs mascots to further tell the story of the brand’s core pillars.

New range now available in Morrisons

Duncan the Egg is the iconic mascot of Duncan’s Egg, proudly wearing a kilt to showcase the company’s heritage and commitment to supporting local producers.

This year alone, Duncan Farms – established in 2011 – are investing more than £10 million in the business, including a new packing centre, new free-range sites on their land and product development.

Additionally, they have partnered with contract producers who are looking to build new free-range sites over the next 24 months.

A number of other projects are underway to improve the business’s sustainability, including planting over 68,000 trees and 20km of hedgerows on their farms to increase biodiversity and provide shelter for the hens.

Duncan Farms to invest £10m in the business

They are also working to reduce their carbon footprint, primarily through the reformulation of their hen’s diets, utilising home-grown proteins – they currently produce around 18,000 tonnes of cereals annually.

Additionally, since Duncan Farms inception in 2011, their sister business, Muirden Energy, has been fully integrated with the farms as part of their investment in renewable energy solutions.

This includes the installation of wind turbines and solar panels at free-range sites and biomass heating at rearing sites.

New packing centre, new free-range sites and product development

Rachael Duncan, Duncan Farms’ Sales Director, said: “The rebranding to Duncan’s Eggs marks a significant milestone in our journey, as we continue to grow.

“The new name not only honours our family heritage but also reinforces our dedication to producing high-quality, sustainable free-range eggs for our customers.

“Our commitment to sustainability is at the core of everything we do at Duncan Farms, but it requires continual improvements.”