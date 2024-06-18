Duncan Farms launches major rebrand of ‘affa fine’ free-range eggs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Duncan Farms launches major rebrand of ‘affa fine’ free-range eggs

The eggs are available in Morrisons stores across Scotland.

Rachael Duncan, Duncan Farms’ sales director, says the rebranding marks a significant milestone.
By Katrina Macarthur

A family-run Aberdeenshire farming business has announced a major rebrand of its ‘affa fine’ free-range eggs to reflect its commitment to sustainability.

Duncan Farms hope their new traceable Duncan’s Eggs (formerly Duncan Farm Eggs) will be a hit with consumers after hitting the shelves on Monday.

The eggs, which are stocked in Morrisons stores across Scotland, come from hens free to range on the family firm’s farms and fed on cereals grown on site.

The new Duncan Farms website allows people to track exactly where their egg, boxed in 100% recycled cardboard, came from and its journey from farm to plate.

The rebrand also introduces some fun Duncan’s Eggs mascots to further tell the story of the brand’s core pillars.

New range now available in Morrisons

Duncan the Egg is the iconic mascot of Duncan’s Egg, proudly wearing a kilt to showcase the company’s heritage and commitment to supporting local producers.

A new-look Duncan’s Eggs carton.

This year alone, Duncan Farms – established in 2011 – are investing more than £10 million in the business, including a new packing centre, new free-range sites on their land and product development.

Additionally, they have partnered with contract producers who are looking to build new free-range sites over the next 24 months.

A number of other projects are underway to improve the business’s sustainability, including planting over 68,000 trees and 20km of hedgerows on their farms to increase biodiversity and provide shelter for the hens.

Duncan Farms to invest £10m in the business

They are also working to reduce their carbon footprint, primarily through the reformulation of their hen’s diets, utilising home-grown proteins – they currently produce around 18,000 tonnes of cereals annually.

Additionally, since Duncan Farms inception in 2011, their sister business, Muirden Energy, has been fully integrated with the farms as part of their investment in renewable energy solutions.

This includes the installation of wind turbines and solar panels at free-range sites and biomass heating at rearing sites.

New packing centre, new free-range sites and product development

Rachael Duncan, Duncan Farms’ Sales Director, said: “The rebranding to Duncan’s Eggs marks a significant milestone in our journey, as we continue to grow.

“The new name not only honours our family heritage but also reinforces our dedication to producing high-quality, sustainable free-range eggs for our customers.

“Our commitment to sustainability is at the core of everything we do at Duncan Farms, but it requires continual improvements.”