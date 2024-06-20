North breeders claim rosettes in Royal Highland Show sheep lines

In the busy sheep lines – which boasted a total catalogued entry of 2,218 – the Ingram family from Logie Durno, Inverurie, had a day to remember, securing the overall champion and reserve titles in the Charollais section.

The family run 5,200 ewes in all, including 20 pure Charollais ewes between their Loanhead and Logie Durno flocks.

Star of the ring this year was a home-bred ewe from their Loanhead flock, an AI daughter of Boyo Vancouver.

Logie Durno dominates Charolais section

Taking the reserve rosette was a ewe lamb from the family’s Logie Durno flock, a December-born daughter of the privately bought Cavick Blood Diamond.

Topping off the day, the Ingrams also took the male championship, with a ram lamb and the reserve male title, with a home-bred shearling.

Winning the Lleyn section were David and Becka Henderson, of Bardspark, Stonehaven, with a home-bred shearling ram that is bound for sale at Carlisle this year.

They have been showing at Ingliston for 12 years and last won the breed championship 10 years ago – two weeks before their wedding. This marks their last year showing Lleyns however, as they plan to disperse the flock later in the year.

Aberdeenshire Lleyn breeders claim second championship in 12 years

Stephanie Dick, Mains of Throsk, Stirling, went one better than her reserve spot gained last year, taking the champion ticket in the Blue Texel ring with a gimmer named Stephick Her Majesty.

Winning the 15-ewe flock a first breed championship at the Highland, this Cairnrock Ferrari daughter was champion at the Scottish National show at Stirling.

Reserve in the Blue Texels went to far travelled exhibitors, Charles Copeland and Jo Higgs, from Orkney.

Their best was a home-bred ram lamb by Matts Gaffer, out of a Hackney-bred embryo. On its first show outing, the lamb is destined for sale at Carlisle in August.

Fife’s Stewart Lathangie won the reserve breed title in a hotly contested Suffolk section, with the two-shear ram, Pyeston Phoenix.

Pyeston takes reserve in Suffolks

A son of the 48,000gns Limestone Marksman, this home-bred ram is an ET brother to one sold at 32,000gns.

The commercial sheep classes were also well supported, with Stirling-based Robert Bryce, Chalmerston, finishing up reserve overall there, with a Suffolk cross gimmer from his 200-ewe flock.

She was champion at Drymen Show in May and is sired by Sitlow Something Special.

Calum Cruden, of Dyce, was awarded the reserve breed ticket in the Bleu Du Maine section for the second year in a row, with a one-crop ewe by Standingstones Ramos.

Dyce breeder wins reserve in Bleu Du Maines

Another reserve breed title went to Barbara Webster, of Newburgh, Fife, with Carochy Yolo, a Jacob ram lamb on its first show outing, sired by Blackbrook Mowhawk and out of a ewe from her 20-ewe flock.

RESULTS

CHAROLLAIS (Judge: Graham Foster, Northern Ireland).

Champion: Gregor and Bruce Ingram, Logie Durno, Inverurie, with a home-bred one-crop ewe, by Boyo Vancouver, out of a home-bred ewe. Reserve: The Ingrams, with a ewe lamb by the privately bought Cavick Blood Diamond, out of a home-bred ewe.

NORTH COUNTRY CHEVIOT (Judge: M Williams, Anglesey).

Champion: J Runciman and Sons, Allanshaws, Selkirk, with a home-bred gimmer on her first outing, by the privately bought Glebe Farm Class Act, out of a home-bred ewe. Reserve: Philiphaugh Estate, with a three-shear ram bought at Lockerbie in 2022 for £6500, named Carruthers City Lights. He is by Allanshaws Almighty.

RYELAND (Judge: John Robert Morgan, Powys).

Champion: Annabel Burton, Ryeside, with a home-bred gimmer by Ryeside Zapper, out of a home-bred ewe by a Broomwell sire. She was champion at the Three Counties last week and had stood reserve female at last year’s Great Yorkshire. Reserve: Jack Williams and Dominic Dickson, Bachebrook, with the shearling ram, Llangafrwys Dark Lord, a privately bought son of Highwood Aaron, out of an Arbeth ewe.

SUFFOLK (Judge: Alistair Gault, Co Antrim).

Champion: Myfr Evans, Rhaeadr, with a home-bred gimmer by Dunfell Dynamite, out of a ewe bought from Lakeview. Her full sisters sold last year for 28,000gns and 8000gns. Mr Evans was showing at Ingliston for the first time in 14 years, having won the breed championship the last time he was here. Reserve: Stewart Lathangie, Pyeston, Fife, with Pyeston Phoenix, a home-bred two-shear ram that stood reserve at Fife Show in May. Sired by the Limestone Marksman, his ET brother sold for 32,000gns.

BLACKFACE (Judge: John Murray, Muirkirk).

Champion: W Ramsay and Sons, Milnmark, Dalry, with a home-bred gimmer on her first outing, sired by £30,000 Elmscleugh and out of a ewe by £11,000 Milnmark. This is the Ramsays’ eighth breed championship at the Highland. Reserve: W Ramsay and Sons’ three-shear ram, bought at Lanark from Midlock for £32,000. Sired by a £9000 Midlock, he is out of a ewe by £24,000 Connachan.

BLUE TEXEL (Judge: Francis Baird, Tetbury).

Champion: Stephanie Dick, Stirling, with a home-bred gimmer, Stephick Her Majesty, sired by Cairnrock Ferrari and out of Stephick Fairytail. Reserve: Charles Copeland and Jo Higgs, Orkney, with a home-bred ram lamb by the 4500gns Matts Gaffer, out of a Hackney-bred embryo.

BORDER LEICESTER (Judge: Coote Geelan, Eire).

Champion: Duncan Whyte, Whiteleegate, Newton Mearns, winning his first breed championship in 20 plus years showing, with a home-bred gimmer on its first outing, by Gortnagross Rocket, out of a ewe by Clola Double Deal. Reserve: Duncan Whyte’s male champion, Ditton Isla Mist, a three-shear ram bought at Lanark, which also stood male champion last year.

SOUTH COUNTRY CHEVIOT (Judge: Syd Anderson, Hawick).

Champion: WN Douglas, Catslackburn, Yarrow, with Tweedshaws Rocket, a two-shear ram bought at Lockerbie last year for £12,000, sired by Castle Hercules. He was on his first outing since the sale. Reserve: Gavin Donald, Windhill, with a home-bred gimmer by a Castle sire and out of a ewe by a £4000 Sundhope daughter.

LLEYN (Judge: Bethan Vaughan, Pembrokeshire).

Champion: David and Becka Henderson, Bardspark, Stonehaven, with a home-bred shearling ram by a Fort sire that was bought at Carlisle, out of a home-bred ewe that was reserve female here last year. Reserve: Farmstock Genetics, Selkirk, with a three-shear ram bought at Carlisle from John Blakey, sired by a Norman Lawrence-bred tup.

COMMERCIAL (Judge: Gavin Ross, Fraserburgh).

Champion: Andrew Baillie, Carstairs Mains, Carnwath, with a Texel cross Beltex ewe and her Beltex-sired pair of ewe lambs at foot, by Callacrag Hotshot. Mr Baillie last showed here in 2018, when he also won the section. Reserve: Robert Bryce, Chalmerston, Stirling, with a Suffolk cross gimmer that stood champion at Drymen. Sired by Sitlow Something Special, she is out of a Suffolk cross Beltex ewe, one of 200 ewes in the flock.

JACOB (Judge: Nicola Fletcher, Co Wicklow).

Champion: Gordon Connor and Scott Dalrymple, Dun-Mor, with the aged ram Luruha Ran Dan, bought at Skipton as a lamb from Ewen Macmillan. He is out of a Dun-Mor ewe and was also breed champion last year. Reserve: Barbara Webster, Carochy, with Carochy Yolo, a home-bred ram lamb on its first show outing, by Blackbrook Mowhawk.

DUTCH SPOTTED (Judge: Liam Campbell, Ballymena).

Champion: Ali and Hannah Jackson, Maulscastle, with Tip Top Encore, a two-crop ewe by Tip Top Charlie. She was inter-breed champion at Cumberland Show. Reserve: Tommy Jackson, Milltown, Northern Ireland, with Milltown Fireball King, a two-shear ram by Carlstown Extrovert, out of Diamond Destiny. His full brother was male champion at Balmoral last year.

BLEU DU MAINE (Judge: Simon Norman, Somerset).

Champion: Kerrie McDermid, Cargen Glen, Dumfries, winning the section on what is only her second year showing, with a Dunelm-bred one-crop ewe bought privately, on its first show outing. Reserve: Calum Cruden, Standingstones, Dyce, with a one-crop ewe that stood reserve last year as a gimmer. She is by Standingstones Ramos, out of a Perdi ewe.

BRITISH BERRICHON (Judge: Peter James, Ditton Priors).

Champion: Frances Barbour, Newark, with Glynoch Wagner, a three-shear ram that was champion at the Great Yorkshire last year. He was bought as a lamb at Carlisle. Reserve: Ewan Burgess, Criffel, Dumfries, with Criffel Avenger, a ram lamb by Barracluth Willie Wonka, destined for sale in August.

NORTH COUNTRY CHEVIOT HILL (Judge: William Thomson, Kelso).

Champion: George Irving, Mount Benger, Yarrow, showing Northies for the first time and winning with a home-bred gimmer by Benger Dambuster, out of a Colony-bred ewe, bought from the late Tom Kerr. Reserve: W Douglas, Whitehope, with Gillesbie Class Act, a three-shear ram bought last year at Lockerbie, by Gillesbie Action.