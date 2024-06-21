Aberdeenshire breeder wins Highland pony championship at Royal Highland Show

Lifting the supreme Highland pony championship was John Reid’s male champion Ben MacDui of Strathavon.

Ben MacDui of Strathavon was Highland pony champion at this year’s Royal Northern Spring Show and supreme champion at Turriff.

Judge Jane McNaught said the stallion was a lovely mover and full of character.

The seven-year-old is by Dunedin Marksman, a prolific sire of performance ponies and has previously been ridden champion at the Horse of the Year Show and the Royal International Horse Show.

The reserve was the female champion, Shirley Clarke’s home-bred six-year-old mare Kershope Breagh.

From a line of champions, the sire Glenbanchor Gilliebrighde, was supreme at the Royal Highland and the dam Bethoc of Conway was female reserve at the 2022 show.

The Clydesdale supreme title went to the female champion Howgillside Blossom, a yearling filly owned by sisters Mrs Jacky Marshall and Mrs Christine Halliday, from Gretna Green.

She is home-bred by Muirton Spirit, out of Howgillside Sapphire, and stood champion at the National Stallion Show in March, Lanark foal and the Winter Fair.

The reserve supreme and reserve female champion was the second placed yearling filly Stobilee Bonnie Jean, from Robert Morton, Lanark.

She is by Singlie Limited Edition, out of Stobilee Alexa, and was reserve at Lesmahagow and first at the Kilpatrick and Lanark foal shows and the Scottish Winter Fair.

The male champion was James Greenhill, Forfar, with Tulloes Sensation, a home-bred yearling colt.

He is a full sibling to Tulloes Emily, supreme champion at the World Clydesdale Show.

RESULTS

Reserve male: Robert Bedford, Gainsgborough, with Littleward Harvie, a two-year-old colt by Collessie Monarch and out of Littleward Natalie. Purchased as a foal from breeder Matthew Carrick, first at the National Stallion Show

Shetland miniature: Sophie Robertson-Imrie, Haddington, with Dryfesdale Martina, a five-year-old mare by North Wells Rory and out of Elangata Margaret. First at Fife Show.

Reserve: Lynda Cochrane, Ayrshire, with Chasend Lady In Red. Sired by Ardanbeag Lomond and out of Plumtree Huckleberry, the 10-year-old mare is a breed show winner and was shown with her first foal at foot.

Female reserve: J A and A Baird, Blairgowrie, with Whitefield Princess Flute, a yearling home-bred filly by the Royal Highland Show champion Whitefield Prince Platinum and bred out of Finches Flute. Reserve at Fife and the North-East Highland pony show.

Male reserve: Mrs Susan Wardrop, Ayrshire, with Carlung Ben Nevis, a home-bred two-year-old colt on its debut outing by Glenvale Guardsman and out of Venus of Carlung.