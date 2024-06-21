Max Sheaf signs revised Ross County deal for next season

Ross County have secured midfielder Max Sheaf on a fresh contract until next summer.

Sheaf joined the Staggies from English seventh-tier outfit Redditch United last summer, having previously come through the youth ranks at Hull City.

Although he signed a two-year deal meaning he was under contract for next season, the Staggies revised his deal which has led to him signing fresh terms for the next 12 months.

Sheaf was handed the opportunity to step up to the Scottish Premiership by Malky Mackay last summer, and initially took time to break into County’s side.

His first league outing came as a substitute in a 1-0 defeat to St Johnstone in November, which proved to be Mackay’s final game in charge.

The 24-year-old was given more game time under successor Derek Adams, however his most sustained spell in the side came after Don Cowie took interim charge in February.

Sheaf’s campaign was curtailed by a muscle injury in April, which meant he ended the season with 19 appearances, eight of which from the start.

Cowie said: “We are happy to have Max under contract for next season.

“He was performing well before his injury and we look forward to him returning to action with us in the near future.”