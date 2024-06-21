Farmers could be waiting until 2030 for new support scheme to kick in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Farmers could be waiting until 2030 for new support scheme to kick in

NFU Scotland said that, despite the potential wait, producers must engage with the new changes.

By Brian Henderson
A crowd scene at the Royal Highland Show.
Huge crowds turned out for the opening day of the Royal Highland Show.

It is likely to be close to the turn of the decade before the country’s farmers move fully into any new support system.

This is despite the historic passing of Scotland’s Agriculture and Rural Communities Bill this week.

However, producers have been urged to “engage now” with the changes, which will be introduced from 2025 onwards.

Commenting on the bill, NFU Scotland’s Jonnie Hall welcomed the undertaking that there would be no cliff edge ending to farm support measures.

This is a position that has been repeated by First Minister John Swinney.

But while the new bill provided the framework for future support measures to be paid, the details of new schemes still had to be ironed out in secondary legislation.

And Mr Hall said it was critical that the move delivered “change, not chaos; transition, not turmoil”.

Mr Hall said the union had argued for gradual change to policy, with the new Tier 1 support measures effectively replacing the existing Basic Payment Scheme from 2026, with Tier 2 enhanced support also being area-based, but likely to be with enhanced greening conditions.

“Putting it bluntly, we want Tier 1 and 2 to operate in a very similar way to the BPS and greening does today,” he said.

Jonnie Hall, director of policy at NFU Scotland.
Jonnie Hall, director of policy at NFU Scotland.

He said that the 2025 scheme would be close to business as usual – with added cross compliance for peatlands and wetlands alongside the introduction of Whole Farm Plans and the new calving interval conditions for the suckler beef support scheme being rolled out.

It is likely to be 2026 when the BPS and greening schemes will be replaced by the Tier 1 and Tier 2 direct support payments “with a similar delivery mechanism” with a transition likely to last until at least 2028.

And it was expected that it would be 2027 or later until the Less Favoured Area Support Scheme  was brought into the new scheme, with the union arguing for its inclusion in Tier 1.

Other current Pillar 2 schemes – such as Agri-environment schemes and climate change measures, knowledge transfer and innovation funding – were expected to morph into Tier 3 at the same time.

However, union president, Martin Kennedy conceded that the delivery of a realistic budget by the UK Treasury was central to delivering a viable policy.

“And this requires the delivery of ring-fenced and multi-annual funding to agriculture along with an increase in Westminster’s funding commitment to the UK farming sector by at least an additional £1 billion to more than £4.7 billion.”

And, with only days to go before the general election, Mr Kennedy also called on parties to give an undertaking to  develop a migration policy which would address shortages in rural labour markets alongside a commitment to backing domestic food production.

Conversation