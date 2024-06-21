Pedigree breeders out in force at day two of Highland Show

Angus farmer Robert McNee from Over Finlarg at Tealing took to the judging ring yesterday morning for the Marks and Spencer’s Beefbreeder Championship.

The competition, which is split between continentals and natives, saw Mr McNee award the continental championship to the Limousin bull from Stirling breeder Robert Graham.

Brought out by stockman Stewart Bett and his wife Lynsey, was the 30-cow herd’s May 2022-born stock bull Garrowby Tarzan, purchased in Carlisle last October for 12,000gns.

Limousin and Simmental win continental championship

He is by Graham’s Rooney, out of Gunnerfleet Nacian, and was male champion on Thursday, having stood inter-breed champion at Gargunnock and Limousin champion at Stirling.

Tarzan has been put to work this summer and semen has been taken from him.

The reserve continental championship went to Heather Duff of Pitmudie at Brechin, who runs 50 pedigree Simmentals and 90 commercial cows with her parents.

Runner-up for Heather was her 14-month-old Simmental bull Pitmudie Princeton 23, by Hiltonstown Irish 17, who is on his last season in the herd.

His dam is Pitmudie Babe, which has bred bulls to 8,200gns.

In what is believed to be a first ever achievement, the native championship was won by a red Aberdeen-Angus.

This was Mosshall Red Saltire Y490, a June 2022-born bull from West Lothian breeders George and Nikki Taylor, and stockman James Reid.

A son of Mosshall Red Legacy U863, bred out of Mosshall Red Skye R521, he was on his first outing.

Angus and Hereford in native championship

Reserve in the natives went to the Hereford bull Panmure 1 Alexander, from Arbroath breeder Audrey Anderson and family of JM Cant and Partners, Easter Knox, Arbirlot.

He is by Romany 1 Thor, out of Panmure 1 Blessing, and stood junior male champion at the Agri Expo and Stars of the Future Calf Show, as well as any other native champion at Angus Show.

Following on from the Beefbreeder, the beef pairs competition was judged by British Charolais Cattle Society president Iain Millar of the former Lochend herd at Port of Menteith.

Securing the red, white and blue sash was the Aberdeen-Angus duo which included the previous day’s champion Tonley Fiona Y937, from Neil and Mark Wattie, Alford, and the male champion from Tom Slater, North Yorkshire.

Pairs competition won by Angus and Simmentals

Mr Slater’s male champion was April 2022-born Oakmoor Boss Y637, by Wedderlie Osprey, out of Oakmoor Beauty U434, which stood overall champion at the Royal Welsh last year.

Flying the flag for Morayshire, when winning reserve in the pairs, was November 2022-born heifer Delfur Nifty, and October 2022-born Delfur Number1 22, from the 130-cow Simmental herd at Rothes.

Brought out by stockman Garry Patterson, Nifty secured top awards at Agri Expo and LiveScot, and was junior champion on Thursday.

Number1 is being retained in the herd as the junior stock bull.

Highlanders win native teams

The native inter-breed team championship was won by Highland cattle from Heather Corrigall at Easter Ross, Highland Cattle Services, Dalmally, and Dexter and Carolyn Logan, Alva.

In reserve was the Beef Shorthorn trio from Natalie Hynd, Ayrshire, the Whyllies from Annan, and Allan Jackson, Lanark.