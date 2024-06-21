Pedigree breeders out in force at day two of Highland Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Pedigree breeders out in force at day two of Highland Show

The competition was judged on Friday morning by pedigree and commercial breeder Robert McNee.

By Katrina Macarthur
The continental Beefbreeder championship was won by the Limousin from Robert Graham, with Heather Duff's Simmental in reserve.
The continental Beefbreeder championship was won by the Limousin from Robert Graham, with Heather Duff's Simmental in reserve.

Angus farmer Robert McNee from Over Finlarg at Tealing took to the judging ring yesterday morning for the Marks and Spencer’s Beefbreeder Championship.

The competition, which is split between continentals and natives, saw Mr McNee award the continental championship to the Limousin bull from Stirling breeder Robert Graham.

Brought out by stockman Stewart Bett and his wife Lynsey, was the 30-cow herd’s May 2022-born stock bull Garrowby Tarzan, purchased in Carlisle last October for 12,000gns.

Limousin and Simmental win continental championship

He is by Graham’s Rooney, out of Gunnerfleet Nacian, and was male champion on Thursday, having stood inter-breed champion at Gargunnock and Limousin champion at Stirling.

Tarzan has been put to work this summer and semen has been taken from him.

The reserve continental championship went to Heather Duff of Pitmudie at Brechin, who runs 50 pedigree Simmentals and 90 commercial cows with her parents.

Runner-up for Heather was her 14-month-old Simmental bull Pitmudie Princeton 23,  by Hiltonstown Irish 17, who is on his last season in the herd.

His dam is Pitmudie Babe, which has bred bulls to 8,200gns.

Robert McNee judging the Beefbreeder competition.

In what is believed to be a first ever achievement, the native championship was won by a red Aberdeen-Angus.

This was Mosshall Red Saltire Y490, a June 2022-born bull from West Lothian breeders George and Nikki Taylor, and stockman James Reid.

A son of Mosshall Red Legacy U863, bred out of Mosshall Red Skye R521, he was on his first outing.

Angus and Hereford in native championship

Reserve in the natives went to the Hereford bull Panmure 1 Alexander, from Arbroath breeder Audrey Anderson and family of JM Cant and Partners, Easter Knox, Arbirlot.

He is by Romany 1 Thor, out of Panmure 1 Blessing, and stood junior male champion at the Agri Expo and Stars of the Future Calf Show, as well as any other native champion at Angus Show.

Following on from the Beefbreeder, the beef pairs competition was judged by British Charolais Cattle Society president Iain Millar of the former Lochend herd at Port of Menteith.

The Aberdeen-Angus duo from the Watties and Tom Slater won the pairs competition.

Securing the red, white and blue sash was the Aberdeen-Angus duo which included the previous day’s champion Tonley Fiona Y937, from Neil and Mark Wattie, Alford, and the male champion from Tom Slater, North Yorkshire.

Pairs competition won by Angus and Simmentals

Mr Slater’s male champion was April 2022-born Oakmoor Boss Y637, by Wedderlie Osprey, out of Oakmoor Beauty U434, which stood overall champion at the Royal Welsh last year.

Flying the flag for Morayshire, when winning reserve in the pairs, was November 2022-born heifer Delfur Nifty, and October 2022-born Delfur Number1 22, from the 130-cow Simmental herd at Rothes.

Taking reserve in the pairs competition was the Simmental duo from the Delfur herd at Rothes.

Brought out by stockman Garry Patterson, Nifty secured top awards at Agri Expo and LiveScot, and was junior champion on Thursday.

Number1 is being retained in the herd as the junior stock bull.

Highlanders win native teams

The native inter-breed team championship was won by Highland cattle from Heather Corrigall at Easter Ross, Highland Cattle Services, Dalmally, and Dexter and Carolyn Logan, Alva.

In reserve was the Beef Shorthorn trio from Natalie Hynd, Ayrshire, the Whyllies from Annan, and Allan Jackson, Lanark.

More from Farming

NSA Scotland chairman Peter Myles presents the NSA Scotland Silver Salver to George Purves.
NSA Silver Salver honour for George Purves of United Auctions
Kay Adam presents Bill Bruce with the prestigious award at the Royal Highland Show.
Perthshire Charolais cattle breeder receives Sir William Young Award
John Reid and the Highland Pony Champion Ben MacDui of Strathavon.
Aberdeenshire breeder wins Highland pony championship at Royal Highland Show
A crowd scene at the Royal Highland Show.
Farmers could be waiting until 2030 for new support scheme to kick in
First Minister John Swinney attended the opening day of Royal Highland Show, pictured with RHASS chief executive Alan Laidlaw and RHASS vice-chairman James Logan.
John Swinney assures farming industry of no 'cliff edge' ending to support measures
Michael Durno of the Auchorachan herd at Glenlivet judging Simmentals on the opening day of the show.
Backmuir and Tonley feature in beef championships at Royal Highland Show
Bruce Ingram of Logie Durno, with his champion Charollais and breed judge Graham Foster from Northern Ireland.
North breeders claim rosettes in Royal Highland Show sheep lines
Rachael Duncan, Duncan Farms’ sales director, says the rebranding marks a significant milestone.
Duncan Farms launches major rebrand of 'affa fine' free-range eggs
Pete Watson on his farm at Durris which is run by eldest sons Adam and David. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeenshire farmer Pete Watson set to judge top beef awards at RHS
Graeme Rhind helped build the livestock side of his family business after leaving school at the age of 16.
Graeme Rhind: Life ambition to win RHS with a home-bred animal