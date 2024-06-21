Hamish House at Glencoe ‘not what he would have wanted’, says best friend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Hamish House at Glencoe ‘not what he would have wanted’, says best friend

Graeme Hunter, who knew Hamish MacInnes for more than 60 years, said the mountaineering legend wished for the site to be given back to nature.

Scottish mountaineer, Hamish MacInnes, wanted the Savile cottage erased and the land left to nature. Image: DC Thomson.
Scottish mountaineer, Hamish MacInnes, wanted the Savile cottage erased and the land left to nature. Image: DC Thomson.
By Ross Hempseed

The best friend of Hamish MacInnes has said a property being built in his name is “not what he would have wanted” – and that he hoped the land would be given back to nature.

The white-walled cottage, which sits along the A82 Fort William to Glasgow road, was occupied by Scottish mountaineer Hamish MacInnes from 1959 until 1972.

He lived there with his wife, Catherine, until he moved to a new home further down the Glen.

More recently, the cottage has been associated with disgraced broadcaster and paedophile Jimmy Savile, who bought the rural Highland home in the 1990s and lived there from 1998 until 2011.

The cottage has been defaced by vandals after abuse allegations about Savile came to light. Image: PA.

Since his death that year, horrific abuse allegations have surfaced including that Savile abused victims at the cottage.

The cottage has since been a target for graffiti and vandalism and is now a shell of itself.

Future of Glencoe site approved

In 2021, the site was bought by north-east businessman Harris Aslam, with plans to demolish the cottage and erect a new structure called Hamish House.

This week, Highland Council gave the go ahead for the old cottage to be demolished and work to begin on the new-build property.

Hamish MacInnes and his best friend for more than 60 years, Graeme Hunter. Image: Graeme Hunter.

However, Mr MacInnes’ best friend of more than 60 years, Graeme Hunter, has told The Press and Journal that “wouldn’t be what Hamish wanted”.

According to Mr Hunter, before he died in 2020 MacInnes wanted the cottage “erased” and the land “given back to nature”.

The cottage was where the mountaineer developed the MacInnes stretcher, equipment still used today by mountain rescue crews.

Hamish MacInnes wanted ‘no association’ with Savile saga

Mr Hunter says MacInnes was “embarrassed” by the link to Savile and it was often a topic that came up in his life, but he “wanted no association with it”.

He said: “With all the problems with Jimmy Savile, Hamish had lived in that house for nearly 30 years and developed a lot of his stretchers and ice picks on that site.

“When the allegations against Savile came to light, and the cottage was badly defaced and vandalised it was Hamish’s view that rather than rebuild anything on it, just erase it and put it back to nature.

“Hamish’s main problem is that he didn’t actually know the guy who bought it over and I don’t see why he is naming it after Hamish when you don’t know him.

“It was not something he really wanted to be associated with.”

Hamish MacInnes, Graeme Hunter and Doug Lang on the summit of the Great Stac. Image: Graeme Hunter.

In addition to the negative connection with Savile, Mr Hunter says the site is on a “very dangerous corner” of the A82 road and didn’t think it made for a safe place to rebuild a house there.

The association with Savile for Mr MacInnes was “highly embarrassing” for him, says Mr Hunter, and that it “would always be mentioned” throughout his later life.

Plans are for the new build to be called Hamish House

Mr MacInnes was unaware of the plans for Hamish House in the years leading up to his death, however, following the Savile saga, he just wanted the cottage gone.

Mr Hunter has an issue with Mr Aslam intending to name the newly built Hamish House, saying the move was “unnecessary”.

New design for Hamish House in Glencoe. Image: Highland Council.

He added: “It would be more appropriate for the newly built cottage to continue being called ‘Allt-na-Reigh’, and quite inappropriate to be called Hamish’s, or MacInnes’s.”

Speaking at the time of planning application, Mr Aslam explained his reasoning.

He said: “The hope is to create a lasting legacy to be proud of without a constant reminder of the dark and horrific abuse that took place in the derelict cottage.”

Mr Hunter says Hamish MacInnes’ true legacy is in the funding given to the Scottish Mountaineering Trust from the Hamish Trust.

Mr Hunter fondly remembers MacInnes, adding: “I was there at the very end. A very intelligent guy, he could talk on just about any subject.

“He was very ingenious having developed mountaineering equipment that is still used today. He was quite an amazing character.”

We have reached out to Mr Aslam for comment.

More from Highlands & Islands

Callum the stag
Callum the 'celebrity' stag from Beinn Eighe car park in Torridon 'put down'
Jamie Dornan posing with staff at The Garrison Hotel in Fort William. Image: The Garrison Hotel.
Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan checks in to Fort William hotel
Inverness sheriff court
Man accused of stabbing person in face with knife after armed incident in Nairn
Berriedale Brase in Caithness.
Motorcyclist taken to hospital by helicopter after crash on A9 at Berriedale Braes
Emergency services recieved the call around 6.40pm. Image: DC Thomson.
Six taken to hospital after crash between car and recovery vehicle on A9
KFC in Fort William.
What went wrong? KFC closes Fort William branch
To go with story by Adele Merson. The Press and Journal has identified three key battleground seats to watch out for on election night in Highlands, Islands and Moray. Picture shows; Torcuil Crichton, Kathleen Robertson and Angus MacDonald. . N/A . Supplied by DC Thomson. Date; Unknown
3 general election battles to watch across Highlands, islands and Moray
Lorna Malicki, centre, holding her son Zander, with wife Kirsty smiling, right.
Alness wife's tribute to 'soul mate' Raigmore nurse and new mum Lorna Malicki
SCAA Helimed 76
Helicopter rescues man with head injury from boatyard near Fort William
Inverness Justice Centre
Man convicted for throwing girlfriend's stuff into the street

Conversation