Miniature Shetland claims native horse championship title

The championship was judged by Hugh Duncan from Turriff.

By Melanie Scott
Sophie Robertson-Imrie with miniature Shetland champion Dryfesdale Martina and judge Hugh Duncan.
Sophie Robertson-Imrie with miniature Shetland champion Dryfesdale Martina and judge Hugh Duncan.

Lifting the supreme of Scotland native horse championship was the miniature Shetland champion Sophie Robertson-Imrie with Dryfesdale Martina.

Sophie purchased the six-year-old mare by North Wells Rory and out of Elangata Margaret, one year ago directly from breeders Roy and Eileen Carlyle.

“I’ll continue showing her this season and then look to put her in foal next year,” said Sophie, who has six miniature ponies at home.

Hugh Duncan, from Turriff, judged this championship and explained he was looking for good movement and type.

“My champion and reserve both moved effortlessly and were very well presented,” he said.

The reserve was the standard Shetland champion Kerloch Rupert from John Watson, who also won the junior Shetland championship with Abbotsrule Snowdrop.

The ridden Highland pony champion was the winner of the exceeding 14hh class, the 12-year-old gelding Dunedin Mascot, owned and ridden by Katie Common, a saddle fitter from Inverness.

One of the most consistent ridden Highland ponies of all time, the pair have twice stood champion and reserve at the Royal Highland in the last three years.

Ballindalloch rider Sarah-Jane Forbes claimed the reserve ridden title with McGregor of Millfield.

The six-year-old gelding is used by Sarah-Jane for checking sheep on the family farm and is sired by Glenmuir Lochaber and out of Myleene of Millfield and bought as a two-year-old from breeders William and Jennifer Allan.

The pony stood supreme at Black Isle in 2023 and at Grampian Foal Show as a three-year-old.

Isla Miller from Caithness claimed the ridden Clydesdale class, a direct qualifier for the Horse of the Year Show, with Ha Durran Harry, owned by her father Brian Bissett.

The six-year-old gelding is sired by Doura Woodhouse and out of Ha Durran Promise, achieved top ride marks from judge John Cookson and joins stablemate Stobilee Zac in qualifying for the final in October.

The St Johns Wells trophy for two ponies by the same sire saw two Shetlands, sired by Email of St Ninian, stand champion.

This was Hools Hannah and Hools Sea Cher, bred in Orkney and now owned by the Chesterwood Stud in Midlothian.

Reserve was two Fell ponies, Carrock Bonny Lass and Carrock Amber, sired by Westwick Taffy.

RESULTS

Shetland: John Watson, Jedburgh, with Kerloch Rupert, a 18-year-old stallion, bred by Shirley Moro and by Stow Review and out of Burnbank Veda.Champion five times at the National Stallion Show, most recently in 2023 and twice champion at the Great Yorkshire. Reserve: Mrs Louise Wilson, Fife, with Cassindilly Joeleen, a six-year-old home-bred mare by Southfieldgate Valiant and out of Jasmine of Milton.

Ridden Clydesdale: Mrs Isla Miller, Caithness, with Ha Durran Harry, owned by her father Brian Bissett. The six-year-old gelding is sired by Doura Woodhouse and out of Ha Durran Promise. Reserve: Colleen Marshall, Wigtonshire, with Burgess Outon Miracle, a 12-year-old gelding by Eskechraggen Ernest and out of Rashillhouse Jessica. Ridden by Kaitlyn Marshall.

Highland ridden: Katie Common, Inverness with Dunedin Mascot, a 12-year-old gelding by Dunedin Marksman and out of Dunedin Fairisle. Previously ridden champion and reserve at the Royal Highland, supreme ridden at Blair Castle, and qualified for Horse of the Year Show. Reserve: Mrs Sarah-Jane Forbes, Ballindalloch, with McGregor of Millfield. The six-year-old gelding is by Glenmuir Lochaber and out of Myleene of Millfield. Supreme in-hand horse champion at Black Isle and Grampian foal show.

