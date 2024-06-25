Body recovered from River Don formally identified

A body found in the River Don has been formally identified as missing Monymusk woman Hazel Nairn.

Hazel, who was 71, was swept away in the River Don while walking her dog during a storm in November in 2022.

The body of her Westie Ruaridh was found near the river five days later.

A large-scale rescue mission was launched by the emergency services but it was scaled back in early 2023.

Mrs Nairn’s family has been informed

Last month on May 7, a body was recovered from the River Nairn, near Kemnay.

In a statement released this morning, Police Scotland said: “The remains of a woman recovered from the River Don near Kemney, Inverurie, on Tuesday 7 May, 2024, have been formally identified as Hazel Nairn.

“The 71-year-old was last seen near to Monymusk on Friday, 18 November, 2022.

“Her family has been informed.”

Adding: “The death is not suspicious and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

The family and friends of Mrs Nairn never gave up hope of finding her body, organising searches in and around the River Nairn over the last 18 months.