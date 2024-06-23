Shinty: Oban Camanachd win comes at a cost; Ruaraidh Macleod fires Skye to victory against Kinlochshiel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Shinty

Shinty: Oban Camanachd win comes at a cost; Ruaraidh Macleod fires Skye to victory against Kinlochshiel

Scott Mckillop suffered a serious knee injury in the 4-2 win at Lochaber.

By Alasdair Bruce
Oban's Matthew Sloss tries to get between Iain Fyfe and Duncan MacKinnon (Lochaber). Image: Neil Paterson.
Oban's Matthew Sloss tries to get between Iain Fyfe and Duncan MacKinnon (Lochaber). Image: Neil Paterson.

An injury to influential full back Scott Mckillop marred Oban Camanachd’s 4-2 Mowi Premiership win at Lochaber, coming a week before the Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Challenge Cup final against Kyles Athletic.

Mckillop left the field during the opening minutes and Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans said: “Scott screamed in pain as he went down.

“We think he may have dislocated his knee-cap but it popped back in as he fell. We’ll give him every chance, but he must be a big doubt for the final.”

Ross Macmillan’s turn and shot had the Oban side ahead but Ben Delaney levelled from close range.

Lochaber’s Ryan Johnstone, booked during the first minute, was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Daniel MacVicar but despite being a man down, Ben Delaney’s second goal had Lochaber in front before Malcolm Clark made it 2-2.

Daniel MacCuish volleyed home following a corner and another smart Malcolm Clark finish made it 4-2.

Gareth Evans added: “We made hard work of it at times and need to sharpen up if we are to win the Celtic Society final.”

Oban’s Malcolm Clark seals the game with the fourth goal. Image: Neil Paterson.

Macleod makes his mark

Portree is proving a Skye stronghold as the islanders enjoyed a 3-2 derby win over Kinlochshiel.

Dan MacDonald’s composed finish and Archie Millar’s backhand strike had Skye two-up before Archie MacRae’s penalty, five minutes into first half stoppage time, halved the deficit.

Ruaraidh Macleod ran almost half the length of the field, following Sam MacPhee’s ball forward, to score Skye’s third before Donald Nixon, played in by Archie MacRae, calmly slotted the ball home.

Skye match-winner Ruaraidh Macleod has been juggling a job offshore with his shinty commitments this season.

He said: “Fitness isn’t a problem as I can train hard when on the rigs but it’s just a case of quickly getting back into games again when I’m home.

“For us, this was a good bounce-back from last week and that’s 12 points now so we’re getting closer to where we want to be.”

Shiel manager Willie MacRae said: “We never showed up and maybe had one eye on next week’s Macaulay tie against Kingussie. Skye defended very well and caught us napping with their goals.”

Cowie at the double

Kyles Athletic moved out of the relegation zone at Lochaber’s expense after beating Newtonmore 5-2. Will Cowie’s double along with strikes from Conor Kennedy, Innes Macdonald, and Scott Macdonald counted for Kyles with Steven Macdonald’s penalty and Euan Dingwall keeping More in it.

Kyles player-coach Roddy Macdonald: “That was more like it, but we rode our luck in the first half and were lucky to go in 1-0 ahead as Newtonmore had a lot of chances without hitting the target.

“We made changes at half-time and went on to dominate the second half with our forward line looking more like last season.

“It’s two great points without John Whyte, Andrew King and David Zavaroni. Jack Whyte deserves special mention as he’s stepped into the goals and made two terrific saves.

“Hopefully this is the start of a turn in our fortunes, and with players back, we now have selection options ahead of Saturday’s final.”

League leaders Kingussie beat Glenurquhart 5-0. Savio Genini and Dylan Borthwick (one a penalty) both scored twice and Ruaridh Anderson grabbed the other.

Craig Morrison is just one strike short of the 30-goal mark after bagging a brace in Caberfeidh’s 3-2 win at Lovat. Kyle Grant blasted home what proved to be the winner with Graeme MacMillan and Lewis Tawse on target for Lovat.

Sandy Elrick, Finlay MacLennan, Euan Maccormick and Jack MacDonald all scored as Mowi National Division leaders Beauly won 4-1 at Bute. Iain McDonald countered.

Glasgow Mid Argyll were given a walk-over when Oban Celtic were unable to fulfil their Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup quarter-final tie.

The Inverness first team’s match with the Lovat seconds marked a refereeing return for Steven MacLachlan who suffered a cardiac arrest in a game earlier this season.

