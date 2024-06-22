Campbells and Mortons rule supreme in Texel and Beltex sections

The Texel and Beltex sections proved particular highlights for the crowd on day two of the Highland, which saw the judging of the final 14 of the 29 sheep breeds represented at the show.

And it was a day to remember for the Campbell brothers – Keith, Allan and Roy – who led the way in the Texels for the first time, winning the champion title with a home-bred ewe from their Argyll-based Cowal flock.

Their star of the ring is a daughter of 65,000gns Hexel Django, out of a ewe by Teiglum Charmer.

Campbell brothers achieve first ever Texel championship at RHS

Standing reserve in a tough competition was a ram lamb from Jim Innes’ Strathbogie flock, based at Dunscroft, Huntly. Sired by Auldhouseburn Fancy Pants – which also bred their male champion last year – this one is destined for sale at Lanark in August.

The Beltex judging took place later in the day, with another family securing their first ever breed championship.

That was Andrew and Hilary Morton, son Andrew and daughter Kirsty, of Lochend, Denny.

They took the top spot with a gimmer from their 60-ewe flock, sired by Gyffin Dexter.

Morton family claim Beltex honours

Reserve there was Stuart Wood from Westhill, with the four-shear ram, Greenall Gottago, which had been bought privately from Jock McMillan.

Achieving his fourth championship at the show was Dunblane’s Ally Baird, who won the Zwartbles section with Greystone Laurel.

This home-bred gimmer was champion at Drymen and West Fife earlier in the season, and stood reserve inter-breed at Stirling Show.

She is sired by the home-bred Greystone Hero.

Dunblane breeder wins Zwartbles section

Young Struan Cuthbert took home the champion rosette in the popular Hebridean section with the three-crop ewe Newbridge Greta.

She was bought two years ago from Harry Cowper in York, to join his 10-ewe Mardella flock, which runs alongside the family’s Ardoch flock in Kinross.

RESULTS

Swaledale (Judge: John Stephenson, Eggleston)

Wayne Hutchinson, The Coach House, Hawes, with the three-crop ewe that was champion here two years ago. She is by a £9000 Spital sire. Reserve: W and AW Watson, with a shearling ram on its first outing, sired by a tub bred by Arthur Slack. He is destined for sale at St Johns or Kirkby Stephen.

Zwartbles (Judge: Arfon Lloyd, Llanrwyt, Conwy)

Ally Baird, Greystone, Dunblane, with Greystone Laurel, a gimmer by Greystone Hero and out of Greystone Finesse. Reserve: Brian Gibson, Conic, Loch Lomond, with Conic Keanu, a two-shear ram by Conic Journalist, out of the bought-in ewe Crabtree Damsel.

Crossing Bluefaced Leicester (Judge: Jimmy Bell, Lanark).

Jamie Pirie, Blarnavaid, Drymen, with a home-bred one-crop ewe by a Blarnavaid tup which he sold for £12,000 and kept a share in. Out of a £5800 Dawyck ewe, she was champion and reserve inter-breed at Gargunnock Show. Reserve: MR Thornborrow, Easter Dawyck, Peebles, with a two-crop ewe by the £23,000 Giants Causeway, out of a ewe by F10 Penhill that was champion here in 2017.

Hampshire Down (Judge: Alison Halcrow, Kettering, Northamptonshire).

Adrian and Richard Rundle, Treworthal, Newquay, with a home-bred ram lamb by Treworthal Maximus, out of a home-bred ewe. Destined for sale later in the year, he has also been champion at Cornwall Show and reserve at Bath and West. Reserve: Jane and Roy McFarlane, Bridge of Allan, with Lecropt Nevis, a ram lamb by the past Highland champion Lecropt Invincible, out of a 12-year-old Graylen ewe which has now had 10 lambs.

Hebridean (Judge: David Braithwaite, Newcastleton).

Struan Cuthbert, Ardoch, Kinross, with Newbridge Greta, a three-crop ewe by Newbridge Eric, out of Newbridge Daisy. She was bought from Harry Cowper as a one-crop ewe. Reserve: Carrie Tyson, Tymar, with the two-shear ram, Westburton Zebedee, bought at Melton Mowbray. He was reserve at the National show at the Three Counties.

Texel (Judge: James Draper, Shrewsbury).

Keith, Allan and Roy Campbell, Cowal, Drimsynie, with a two-crop ewe by Hexel Django, out of a ewe by Teiglum Charmer. She was reserve inter-breed champion at last year’s Royal Welsh and was reserve breed champion at the Great Yorkshire. Reserve: James Innes, Dunscroft, Huntly, with a ram lamb by Auldhouseburn Fancy Pants, the sire that also bred their male champion last year. Out of a ewe by Cressage Enforcer, this lamb will be heading for sale at Lanark in August.

North of England Mules (Judge: John Smith-Jackson, Haltwhistle).

James Robinson, Intack, Carnforth, with a gimmer bred by Neil Marsden. Sired by Highberries Highlander, she won Alston Show as a ewe lamb. Reserve: John Ackerley, Milton Mains, with a gimmer bred by Stephen Collingwood. She was shown with her pair of lambs, by a home-bred Texel sire.

Valais Blacknose (Judge: Julian Walters, Okehampton).

Jamie Wood, Prendwick, with Prendwick Killian, a home-bred shearling on its first show outing, by Island Montana. This one will be retained in the flock for breeding. Reserve: Katrina and Robbie Taylor, Falkirk, with Whiterigg Koko Chanel, a home-bred gimmer that was champion at Ayr and reserve at Drymen. She is by Moorahill Indie and out of one of the flock’s foundation ewes, Bridgehaugh Mill Faith.

British Rouge (Judge: George Knox, Co Antrim).

Ian Teasdale, High Farm, North Yorskhire, with a one-crop ewe by last year’s champion, Fairyglen Picasso, out of Knighton Who’s That Girl. She was champion at last year’s Great Yorkshire and stood female champion at last year’s Highland. Reserve: Adrian and Richard Rundle, Treworthal, Newquay, with a gimmer by Glenkeen Warlock, out of a Knighton-bred ewe. She was first at the Royal Welsh last year.

Bluefaced Leicester Traditional (Judge: Scott Thomason, Barrow in Furness).

Alan McClymont, Kirkstead, Yarrow, winning his fifth breed championship with a ram, bought at Carlisle two years ago from Espley for £23,000. He bred lambs up to £3000 last year. Reserve: Sophie Harding, Shrewbridge, with a home-bred ewe by Ashes N3. She is next heading to the Royal Welsh.

Shetland (Judge: Barry Watson, Holmbrook).

Kate Sharp, Ewingston, East Lothian, with a two-shear ram named Island Ollie, bred by Geordie Morrison, Shetland. He was champion at the Great Yorkshire and at East Fife last year. Reserve: Ian Carnegie, Raedykes, Huntly, with the gimmer, Raedykes Elkie, by a Ewingston sire, out of a home-bred ewe. She was on her first show outing.

Kerry Hill (Judge: Will Evans, Pembrokeshire).

Chris Adamson, Littleborough, with a home-bred gimmer by Whitfield Mr Bombastic, out of Whitfield Double Diamond. She was reserve female at the National show in Staffordshire. Reserve: AM Burgess, Dumfries, with Topspot Everest, a home-bred ram lamb by Pentrentant Choir Boy, out a Crochmaid ewe.

Scotch Mule (Judge: Jimmy Sinclair, Heriot).

M and C Ridley, Shitlington, Hexham, with a ewe lamb by P56 Dawyck, a ram bought at Kelso two years ago for £8000 and shared with Nunnerie. She is out of a home-bred ewe. Reserve: Matt Ross, Birchwood Way, Dumfries, with a gimmer bought from Allanfauld. She stood champion in the section last year as a ewe lamb and is by a Firth-bred tup, out of an Allanfauld ewe.

Beltex (Judge: Will Evans, Bodorgan, Anglesey).

Andrew Morton, Lochend, Denny, with a gimmer by Gyffin Dexter, out of a home-bred dam. She was placed as a lamb at the Great Yorkshire. Reserve: Stuart Wood, Westhill, Aberdeen, with Greenall Gottago, a four-shear ram bought privately from Jock McMillan.