Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

69-year-old woman dies at Banff beach

Police, emergency services, firefighters and coastguard crews rushed to the scene following a report of concern for a woman in the water yesterday evening.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Police officer wearing a black hat and high-vis vest branded with Police on his back.
Police confirmed a woman was pronounced dead at Banff Beach. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

A 69-year-old woman has died at Banff beach.

Police, emergency services, firefighters and coastguard crews were sent to the scene around 6:30pm yesterday, Friday, June 21.

Police said they were called following a report of concern for a woman in the water.

Officers have confirmed that a 69-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is being treated as unexplained, however, there do not appear to be suspicious circumstances.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received a report of concern for a woman in the water at Banff beach around 6.20pm on Friday, 21 June, 2024.

“Emergency services attended, however the 69-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.”

