Simmers family win overall beef championship at Royal Highland Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Simmers family win overall beef championship at Royal Highland Show

The overall beef judging took place on the Saturday morning when judged by Pete Watson from Banchory.

By Katrina Macarthur
Supreme beef winners with Annick Ginger's Lucia were the Simmers team, from left, Philip Simmers, Darren Davidson, Reece Simmers, Andrew Simmers, with bull calf Backmuir Pompeii 23, and Symon Simmers.
Supreme beef winners with Annick Ginger's Lucia were the Simmers team, from left, Philip Simmers, Darren Davidson, Reece Simmers, Andrew Simmers, with bull calf Backmuir Pompeii 23, and Symon Simmers.

After just four years’ exhibiting at the Royal Highland Show, the Simmers family from Keith took home the award for the best beef animal in the showground.

The inter-breed beef championship, sponsored by the Royal Bank of Scotland, was judged by Aberdeenshire commercial beef farmer Pete Watson from Darnford, Banchory, who gave the family’s Simmental heifer the winning slap.

Brothers Reece and Andrew, together with father Philip and their uncle Symon, run 80 pedigree Simmentals at Backmuir, alongside 500 commercial cows and the family’s steel fabrication and steel erection business.

Simmental cow does one better than last year for the Simmers

Taking all the plaudits, after standing breed champion in 2023 and again on Thursday, was Annick Ginger’s Lucia, a four-year-old cow which the brothers purchased at the Annick dispersal in 2022.

She is by Wolfstar Gold Digger, out of Annick Colleen’s Ginger, and was shown with her November-born bull calf Backmuir Pompeii 23, by Backmuir Marksman 21.

The reserve honours went to the Limousin leader from Ian Nimmo and family, Boghead Farm, Wishaw, with Maraiscote Tangerine, shown by Sophie Harvey.

The Nimmo family’s Limousin champion Maraiscote Tangerine took reserve in the overall beef competition.

This April 2022-born heifer is by Morhan Peter, out of Maraiscote Orange, and won several awards last year including champion at the Great Yorkshire Show.

Limousin lands reserve honours

Mr Watson said the Simmental was a “super, big and powerful cow” that fills the eye.

“The Simmental was an easy first for me and is a brilliant advert for the breed, being very maternal and the sort of animal you would want to take home,” he added.

“All the animals forward today are a credit to the breeders and stockpersons – you won’t find much better anywhere else.”

North breeders were to the fore in the junior beef inter-breed competition on Saturday morning judged by Robert McNee, Over Finlarg, Tealing, Dundee.

‘You won’t find much better anywhere else’ says inter-breed judge

Winning the supreme honours was the Simmental heifer from Delfur Farms, Rothes, which was brought out by stockman Garry Patterson.

This stylish November 2022-born heifer, which stood junior champion at the breed judging on the Thursday, is by the 9,000gns Ballymoney Larry, out of Delfur Joyful.

Nifty had plenty success at shows last summer and was breed champion at Agri Expo and inter-breed champion at LiveScot.

In reserve, was the Charolais from fellow pedigree breeders Johnny and Raymond Irvine, who run 40 pedigree Charolais at Inverlochy, Tomintoul.

To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. The junior inter-breed championship winners from left, judge Robert McNee, Garry Patterson with Delfur Nifty, Raymond Irvine with Inverlochy United and sponsor Picture shows; The junior inter-breed championship winners from left, judge Robert McNee, Garry Patterson with Delfur Nifty, Raymond Irvine with Inverlochy United and sponsor. Royal Highland Show. Supplied by Ron Stephen Date; 23/06/2024

The father and son duo, who won the overall junior title here 20 years ago with Inverlochy Passport, settled for reserve with May 2023-born bull Inverlochy United.

He is by Caylers Napoleon, a bull which has sired sons to average 10,000gns, and out of Inverlochy Indus.

Delfur and Inverlochy win the juniors

United is destined for Stirling Bull Sales in October.

Limousins led the way in the beef team inter-breed competition, sponsored by United Auctions, and judged by Pete Watson.

Eleven teams of four were forward and saw Mr Watson tap forward the Aberdeen-Angus, Highland cattle, Charolais, Simmental and British Blues into a short leet alongside the winning Limousins.

To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. The winning inter-breed team was the Limousins from the Nimmo family and Robert Graham Picture shows; The winning inter-breed team was the Limousins from the Nimmo family and Robert Graham. Royal Highland Show. Supplied by Ron Stephen Date; 23/06/2024

Mr Watson said all six of his final teams “ticked the boxes” for him and displayed the locomotion and commercial attributes he was looking for.

Limmy line-up in the teams

The winning Limousin team featured Maraiscote Tangerine from the Nimmo family and Grahams Ruth, Garrowby Tarzan and Ritchie’s Treasure from Robert Graham.

Reserve in the teams was the Simmentals made up of Annick Ginger’s Lucia and Annick Lucia’s Nicosia, from the Simmers family, along with Delfur Nifty and Delfur Number1 22 from Delfur Farms.

Third went to the Highlanders from Goldenberry Highland Cattle, Heather Corrigall, Graeme Easton, and Dexter and Carolyn Logan.

More from Farming

General ticket sales for the 2024 event were up 2.5% on last year.
RHS 2024 welcomes more than 220,000 showgoers and 6,000 livestock
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. The 12 finalists in the Kepak McIntosh Donald/Tesco steak competition, with joint winners John Troup and Brian Grubb, front centre. Picture shows; The 12 finalists in the Kepak McIntosh Donald/Tesco steak competition. Royal Highland Show. Supplied by QMS Date; 21/06/2024
Aberdeenshire producers joint winners of Tesco steak competition
Jamie Pirie with his supreme sheep champion, a one-crop crossing type Bluefaced Leicester ewe.
Dream come true for Jamie Pirie winning supreme sheep at Highland Show
Keith, Allan and Roy Campbell secured their first ever Texel championship at the Royal Highland Show with this ewe.
Campbells and Mortons rule supreme in Texel and Beltex sections
The continental Beefbreeder championship was won by the Limousin from Robert Graham, with Heather Duff's Simmental in reserve.
Pedigree breeders out in force at day two of Highland Show
NSA Scotland chairman Peter Myles presents the NSA Scotland Silver Salver to George Purves.
NSA Silver Salver honour for George Purves of United Auctions
Kay Adam presents Bill Bruce with the prestigious award at the Royal Highland Show.
Perthshire Charolais cattle breeder receives Sir William Young Award
John Reid and the Highland Pony Champion Ben MacDui of Strathavon.
Aberdeenshire breeder wins Highland pony championship at Royal Highland Show
A crowd scene at the Royal Highland Show.
Farmers could be waiting until 2030 for new support scheme to kick in
First Minister John Swinney attended the opening day of Royal Highland Show, pictured with RHASS chief executive Alan Laidlaw and RHASS vice-chairman James Logan.
John Swinney assures farming industry of no 'cliff edge' ending to support measures