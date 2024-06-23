RHS 2024 welcomes more than 220,000 showgoers and 6,000 livestock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
RHS 2024 welcomes more than 220,000 showgoers and 6,000 livestock

The ticketing strategy implemented in 2022 produced a record £3.3 million gross ticket return this year.

By Katrina Macarthur
General ticket sales for the 2024 event were up 2.5% on last year.
Organisers of this year’s Royal Highland Show have hailed the event a success with more than 220,000 showgoers passing through the gates over the four days.

Scorching temperatures ended the finale day at Ingliston yesterday where over 6,000 livestock and 2,500 competitors from across the UK spent the last few days competing for top titles.

A total of 327 prestigious trophies and a prize fund of £208,073 were competed for and awarded at this year’s event.

More than £200,000 dedicated to prize fund

The Queen’s Cup, which was presented by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 1960 to commemorate her presidency of the Royal Highland Show, was awarded to the dairy section.

This went to the Laird family from West Linton, scooping the coveted prize two years on the trot.

They are only the second family to do so and the third to win it for a second time.

Laird family win the Queen’s Cup for second consecutive year

As well as over 800 exhibitors, stretching across food, drink, clothing, artisanal crafts and agri-trade, the show also welcomed visitors from as far afield as Australia and Argentina.

Some 5,630 school pupils from 215 school groups came along for free through the Royal Highland Education Trust (RHET) and 9,064 people attended the Royal Highland Hoolie after the show on Friday and Saturday.

The livestock parade held on the Sunday of the event.

According to organisers, the Royal Highland Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS), Friday and Saturday sold out, with general tickets sales up 2.5% from last year.

5,600 school pupils attend 2024 event

Children 15 and under were able to attend the show for free and over 21,311 children attended over the four days.

David Tennant, head of show for RHASS said: “This year we have seen the show return in all its glory, and it has been a true delight to see generations from across the agricultural community come together to celebrate their great achievements, learnings, stories and make new memories, just as it has been to see visitors and families enjoy all that the show has to offer.

“It’s great to see the ticketing strategy that was implemented in 2022 in its third year produce a record £3.3million gross ticket return. With more tickets available to the general public than ever, it’s fantastic to see the demand has been met with strong ticket sales.

Record £3.3m gross return on tickets

“While the Show is renowned for its historic and traditional aspects, namely the livestock competitions and parades, over the years we have developed it so far beyond that, and every year we build and grow on the last with an ever-increasing focus on sustainability while ensuring we continue to elevate the visitor experience.

“I’d like to thank everyone for playing their part, from our members, exhibitors and competitors to our staff and members of the public, for helping to make the 2024 Royal Highland Show a truly unforgettable event.”

Other notable awards included the John Miller Perpetual Challenge Trophy, which was presented to Catherine Marshall for her outstanding contribution to heavy horse showing and breeding.

Breeders and exhibitors win prestigious awards

The Scottish Dairy Championships included new milk and cream classes, with the champion milk exhibit awarded to Jolly Jersey, and champion cream exhibit to Park Farm Dairy. This saw 140 types of ice creams and sorbets judged.

Equi’s ice-cream took home the esteemed titles of overall champion ice-cream and overall dairy produce champion for their vanilla ice-cream.

Amongst the horse rings, 57 Horse of the Year Show qualifiers competed ahead of the event in Birmingham in October.

