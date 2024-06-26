Easter Ross farm to host NSA Highland Sheep in 2025

A one-day sheep event organised by the National Sheep Association (NSA) Scotland is coming to a farm near Tain next summer.

Charlie and Tanya Brooke, of Midfearn Farm, Ardgay, will host NSA Highland Sheep on Wednesday June 11 2025.

The event, which complements the biennial NSA Scotsheep event, will include trade and sheep stands, seminars, demonstrations, educational exhibits, competitions and much more.

Save the date – Wednesday June 11 2025

Neil Shaw, who is farm manager on the unit, said: “We are delighted to host NSA Highland Sheep 2025 and welcome you all to Midfearn Farm, Ardgay.

“Looking ahead and willing to take chances has really helped us put our stamp on Midfearn over the years.

“As fourth generation farmers we have seen the farming world change greatly in our lifetime, with diversification into renewables being at the forefront.”

13,500-acre estate with 650 ewes and 110 cows

Mr Shaw added that Midfearn was one of the first in the north of Scotland to develop a windfarm and also boasts two hydro schemes.

The 13,500-acre estate includes mainly hill ground, leaving around 250 acres in arable and grassland.

A purely closed livestock enterprise includes around 650 breeding ewes which are predominantly North Country Cheviots and Suffolks, as well as a small hirsel of Blackfaces.

All lambs are sold as store through Dingwall & Highland Marts Ltd with the best ewe lambs selected to be kept as replacements with only tups being bought in.

In addition, Midfearn originally ran a herd of Simmental cross cows, but over the years it has changed to a closed herd of 110 Aberdeen-Angus cross breeding cows.

All calves are sold between 12-18 months as store cattle, again through Dingwall & Highland Marts Ltd, with the best heifer calves kept as replacements and breeding bulls bought in.

NSA Scotland chairman Peter Myles said: “We are very pleased to be working with such a fantastic venue and a true showcase of the Scottish sheep industry.

“NSA Scotland is particularly keen to continue to raise the profile of the organisation in the area and give Highland sheep farmers and ancillary services a major sheep event without having to travel further south.

“At a time when there is so much persistent change on a myriad of fronts, we must look at those who have been able to utilise change for the betterment of their farming enterprises whilst using all resources at hand to their fullest potential.”

Event for north farmers who don’t need to travel south

Organisation of the event will be in the hands of a local committee under the chairmanship of Euan Campbell, Conon Bridge, Black Isle, who is a seed specialist for Watson Seeds.

The first meeting of the organising committee will be held in August 2024.

Euan said: “Myself, as well as all the local committee, are looking forward to the challenge ahead.

“Having dealt with Neil and Midfearn for many years, it’s an honour that we get to organise such a prestigious NSA event up here in the Highlands. With lots of ideas to ponder on and such a youthful team to work with, this event will be a joy to be a part of.”

All enquiries are welcome and should be sent to NSA Highland Sheep event organiser Euan Emslie via euanemslie053@gmail.com or 07902 540985.