Easter Ross farm to host NSA Highland Sheep in 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Easter Ross farm to host NSA Highland Sheep in 2025

The event will take place on Wednesday June 11.

Crowds gather at the opening ceremony of the last NSA Scotland Highland Sheep event on the Sutherland family's Sibmister unit in Caithness in 2019.
Crowds gather at the opening ceremony of the last NSA Scotland Highland Sheep event on the Sutherland family's Sibmister unit in Caithness in 2019.
By Katrina Macarthur

A one-day sheep event organised by the National Sheep Association (NSA) Scotland is coming to a farm near Tain next summer.

Charlie and Tanya Brooke, of Midfearn Farm, Ardgay, will host NSA Highland Sheep on Wednesday June 11 2025.

The event, which complements the biennial NSA Scotsheep event, will include trade and sheep stands, seminars, demonstrations, educational exhibits, competitions and much more.

Save the date – Wednesday June 11 2025

Neil Shaw, who is farm manager on the unit, said: “We are delighted to host NSA Highland Sheep 2025 and welcome you all to Midfearn Farm, Ardgay.

“Looking ahead and willing to take chances has really helped us put our stamp on Midfearn over the years.

“As fourth generation farmers we have seen the farming world change greatly in our lifetime, with diversification into renewables being at the forefront.”

13,500-acre estate with 650 ewes and 110 cows

Mr Shaw added that Midfearn was one of the first in the north of Scotland to develop a windfarm and also boasts two hydro schemes.

The 13,500-acre estate includes mainly hill ground, leaving around 250 acres in arable and grassland.

A purely closed livestock enterprise includes around 650 breeding ewes which are predominantly North Country Cheviots and Suffolks, as well as a small hirsel of Blackfaces.

All lambs are sold as store through Dingwall & Highland Marts Ltd with the best ewe lambs selected to be kept as replacements with only tups being bought in.

In addition, Midfearn originally ran a herd of Simmental cross cows, but over the years it has changed to a closed herd of 110 Aberdeen-Angus cross breeding cows.

Host farmers Charlie and Tanya Brooke, of Midfearn, Ardgay.

All calves are sold between 12-18 months as store cattle, again through Dingwall & Highland Marts Ltd, with the best heifer calves kept as replacements and breeding bulls bought in.

NSA Scotland chairman Peter Myles said: “We are very pleased to be working with such a fantastic venue and a true showcase of the Scottish sheep industry.

“NSA Scotland is particularly keen to continue to raise the profile of the organisation in the area and give Highland sheep farmers and ancillary services a major sheep event without having to travel further south.

“At a time when there is so much persistent change on a myriad of fronts, we must look at those who have been able to utilise change for the betterment of their farming enterprises whilst using all resources at hand to their fullest potential.”

Event for north farmers who don’t need to travel south

Organisation of the event will be in the hands of a local committee under the chairmanship of Euan Campbell, Conon Bridge, Black Isle, who is a seed specialist for Watson Seeds.

The first meeting of the organising committee will be held in August 2024.

Euan said: “Myself, as well as all the local committee, are looking forward to the challenge ahead.

“Having dealt with Neil and Midfearn for many years, it’s an honour that we get to organise such a prestigious NSA event up here in the Highlands. With lots of ideas to ponder on and such a youthful team to work with, this event will be a joy to be a part of.”

All enquiries are welcome and should be sent to NSA Highland Sheep event organiser Euan Emslie via euanemslie053@gmail.com or 07902 540985.

More from Farming

Members celebrate the national win at this year's Royal Highland Show.
SAYFC's National Club of the Year is Harray YFC
Sophie Robertson-Imrie with miniature Shetland champion Dryfesdale Martina and judge Hugh Duncan.
Miniature Shetland claims native horse championship title
Steven Jack of Nessgro is the regional winner of this year's Only At M and S Farming Award in the retailer's annual Select Farm Awards.
Inverness vegetable supplier crowned award winner
From left, Mairi Gougeon, Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands, winner Alistair McBain, Sue Campbell M and S Head of Trade for Meat, Fish, Poultry, Deli and Dairy ,and Steve McLean M and S Head of Agriculture and Fisheries.
Alistair McBain of Duncan Farms wins retailer Select Farm Award
Craig Robertson will judge the baby beef and young handlers classes at the event in November.
Perthshire commercial producer to judge Borderway Agri Expo
General ticket sales for the 2024 event were up 2.5% on last year.
RHS 2024 welcomes more than 220,000 showgoers and 6,000 livestock
Supreme beef winners with Annick Ginger's Lucia were the Simmers team, from left, Philip Simmers, Darren Davidson, Reece Simmers, Andrew Simmers, with bull calf Backmuir Pompeii 23, and Symon Simmers.
Simmers family win overall beef championship at Royal Highland Show
The 12 finalists in the Kepak McIntosh Donald/Tesco steak competition, with joint winners John Troup and Brian Grubb, front centre.
Aberdeenshire producers joint winners of Tesco steak competition
Jamie Pirie with his supreme sheep champion, a one-crop crossing type Bluefaced Leicester ewe.
Dream come true for Jamie Pirie winning supreme sheep at Highland Show
Keith, Allan and Roy Campbell secured their first ever Texel championship at the Royal Highland Show with this ewe.
Campbells and Mortons rule supreme in Texel and Beltex sections