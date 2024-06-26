SAYFC’s National Club of the Year is Harray YFC

It was a Highland Show to remember for members of Harray Young Farmers Club when they were crowned SAYFC’s National Club of the Year for 2024.

Despite being the furthest travelled participants in the final, almost 30 members from the Orcadian club travelled down for the annual event which included the association’s presentation of awards on the Saturday.

Based on the West Mainland, Harray YFC was founded 82 years ago and has around 72 active members of which 60% are female and the rest male.

Club founded 82 years ago

Three members of the club including secretary Campbell Ridland, Lily Hay and Elsa Macintosh took part in the interviewing and presentation process, speaking passionately on behalf of the club and fellow members.

Another three members from the club were also participated in SAYFC’s stockmanship programme.

As the first club from Orkney to put themselves forward for the award, chairman Aidan Nicolson said the club had put in a huge amount of time and effort in engaging and supporting the local community.

This included raising funds for local charities, volunteering at local care homes and covering up to 12 silage pits on farms.

72 active members

He said the club aims to meet twice per month and members are encouraged to take part in district and national events where possible.

“We are absolutely over the moon to be presented with this award,” said Aidan.

“Harray Young Farmers is more like a family than a club, and to be rewarded at a national level for the commitment our members have put in this past year is absolutely incredible, I genuinely couldn’t be prouder of them all.

“The club has worked hard over this past year to work more with our community as coming from a small place like Orkney, community is everything. I can’t wait to see the club build on our success this year.”

‘Community is everything on a small place like Orkney’

With the Orkney district’s rally coming up in August, Aidan says preparation has already began, with the club’s first stockjudging practice taking place this weekend.

The runners up in this year’s competition were West Renfrewshire YFC in second place and Forss YFC from Caithness in third.

With both Harray and Forss making the top three and Bower YFC winning the competition last year, the clubs in the north have certainly been impressing on the national stage.