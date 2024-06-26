SAYFC’s National Club of the Year is Harray YFC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SAYFC’s National Club of the Year is Harray YFC

The club is the first from Orkney to receive the national award.

By Katrina Macarthur
Members celebrate the national win at this year's Royal Highland Show.
Members celebrate the national win at this year's Royal Highland Show.

It was a Highland Show to remember for members of Harray Young Farmers Club when they were crowned SAYFC’s National Club of the Year for 2024.

Despite being the furthest travelled participants in the final, almost 30 members from the Orcadian club travelled down for the annual event which included the association’s presentation of awards on the Saturday.

Based on the West Mainland, Harray YFC was founded 82 years ago and has around 72 active members of which 60% are female and the rest male.

Club founded 82 years ago

Three members of the club including secretary Campbell Ridland, Lily Hay and Elsa Macintosh took part in the interviewing and presentation process, speaking passionately on behalf of the club and fellow members.

Another three members from the club were also participated in SAYFC’s stockmanship programme.

As the first club from Orkney to put themselves forward for the award, chairman Aidan Nicolson said the club had put in a huge amount of time and effort in engaging and supporting the local community.

This included raising funds for local charities, volunteering at local care homes and covering up to 12 silage pits on farms.

72 active members

He said the club aims to meet twice per month and members are encouraged to take part in district and national events where possible.

SAYFC’s Member of the Year Abby Forsyth presents the national award to Lily Hay, Campbell Ridland and Elsa Macintosh.

“We are absolutely over the moon to be presented with this award,” said Aidan.

“Harray Young Farmers is more like a family than a club, and to be rewarded at a national level for the commitment our members have put in this past year is absolutely incredible, I genuinely couldn’t be prouder of them all.

“The club has worked hard over this past year to work more with our community as coming from a small place like Orkney, community is everything. I can’t wait to see the club build on our success this year.”

‘Community is everything on a small place like Orkney’

With the Orkney district’s rally coming up in August, Aidan says preparation has already began, with the club’s first stockjudging practice taking place this weekend.

The runners up in this year’s competition were West Renfrewshire YFC in second place and Forss YFC from Caithness in third.

With both Harray and Forss making the top three and Bower YFC winning the competition last year, the clubs in the north have certainly been impressing on the national stage.

