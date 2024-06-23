Dream come true for Jamie Pirie winning supreme sheep at Highland Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Dream come true for Jamie Pirie winning supreme sheep at Highland Show

Inter-breed sheep champion was the crossing type Bluefaced Leicester, while the Charollais took reserve.

By Lynsey Clark
Jamie Pirie with his supreme sheep champion, a one-crop crossing type Bluefaced Leicester ewe.
Jamie Pirie with his supreme sheep champion, a one-crop crossing type Bluefaced Leicester ewe.

The crossing type Bluefaced Leicester won the overall sheep award between the 29 sheep breeds at the Royal Highland Show – achieving a lifelong dream for 27-year-old Jamie Pirie, of Blarnavaid, Drymen.

Best in show was a one-crop ewe, from his 20-ewe flock, which he runs on the family’s mixed beef and sheep farm.

She’s sired by a home-bred ram that Jamie sold for £12,000, but kept a share of for his own use. Earlier in the month, she stood champion and reserve inter-breed at Gargunnock Show.

Jamie, who also manages the sheep operation at Ardgate Farm, Gartocharn, said: “This is something I’ve dreamed of since I was a wee boy and I’ll talk about it for the rest of my days.”

The inter-breed contest was judged by show stalwart Jimmy Warnock, of Sandilands, Lanark.

He’s a past chairman of the society and was also chief sheep steward for many years.

Jimmy said he was looking for the sheep that ‘talked’ to him and said ‘pick me’, paying particular attention to legs and locomotion.

He felt he found that in his champion, commenting: “She’s a real star, with class, quality and confirmation – the whole lot. I’ve never seen so many top quality sheep out in an inter-breed in my life,” he added.

From left, Amy Ingram, Yasmine Keldie, with baby Isaac Ingram, inter-breed sheep judge Jimmy Warnock, and Gregor Ingram, with the reserve overall sheep champion.

The Charollais winner from the Ingrams of Logie Durno, Pitcaple, was picked out as reserve overall, with Jimmy describing the family’s one-crop ewe as having a ‘great body and good on her legs’, while the Campbells’ Texel champion finished third, boasting ‘tremendous breed character.’

Also making it into the short leet was the Blackface winner, a gimmer from the Ramsay family of Milnmark, Dalry, with the best opposite sex going to the South Country Cheviot, a two-shear ram from Norman and David Douglas, Catslackburn, Yarrow.

