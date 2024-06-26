Man, 44, found dead in Fraserburgh property

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 44, found dead in Fraserburgh property

Multiple police and ambulance vehicles were pictured at the scene on Tuesday.

By Michelle Henderson
Police and ambulance crews pictured outside a house in Fraserburgh.
Police and ambulance crews were called to a property in the town's Broomhill area on Tuesday evening. Image: DC Thomson.

A man has died at a property in Fraserburgh.

Emergency services were called to the town’s Broomhill area shortly after 8pm on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, police and ambulance crews found a man “unresponsive”.

Despite their best efforts, the 44-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death is being treated as unexplained, however, police don’t believe there to be any suspicious circumstances.

Man’s death in Fraserburgh being treated as ‘unexplained’ but not suspicious

In a statement, a police spokesperson said: “Around 8.05pm on Tuesday, June 25, police were called to a report of a man found unresponsive within a property in Broomhill, Fraserburgh.

“Emergency services attended and a 44-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Their death is being treated as unexplained, however, there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances, and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Witnesses reported a large emergency response in the area, with multiple police vehicles and ambulances pictured at the scene.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

