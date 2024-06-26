Man, 44, found dead in Fraserburgh property

A man has died at a property in Fraserburgh.

Emergency services were called to the town’s Broomhill area shortly after 8pm on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, police and ambulance crews found a man “unresponsive”.

Despite their best efforts, the 44-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death is being treated as unexplained, however, police don’t believe there to be any suspicious circumstances.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said: “Around 8.05pm on Tuesday, June 25, police were called to a report of a man found unresponsive within a property in Broomhill, Fraserburgh.

“Emergency services attended and a 44-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Their death is being treated as unexplained, however, there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances, and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Witnesses reported a large emergency response in the area, with multiple police vehicles and ambulances pictured at the scene.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.