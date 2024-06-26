Farming Pulling power earns Strathbogie ladies second place at Highland Show The national competition was held on the Saturday of the Royal Highland Show. By Katrina Macarthur June 26 2024, 10:44 am June 26 2024, 10:44 am Share Pulling power earns Strathbogie ladies second place at Highland Show Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/business/farming/6513894/pulling-power-earns-strathbogie-ladies-second-place-at-highland-show/ Copy Link Strathbogie’s ladies team took second place in the national finals. SAYFC’s Tug of War competition at the Royal Highland Show saw Kilmaurs YFC from Ayrshire win the ladies section and Biggar YFC from Lanarkshire claim the top spot in the men’s title. Sponsored by Davidson and Robertson, Strathbogie JAC ladies team from Huntly took second place for the second year in succession, with Angus and Tayside taking the third spot. To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. The ladies from Angus and Tayside finished up third Picture shows; Angus and Tayside TOW ladies team RHS. Royal Highland Show. Supplied by Davidson and Robertson Date; 25/06/2024 In the gents’ section, Crossroads YFC came second and SSS YFC (Stirling, Strathendrick, and Strathkelvin) went one better than last year and stood third place. RESULTS Men’s TOW – 1, Biggar YFC; 2, Crossroads YFC; 3, SSS YFC. Other finalists: Bathgate JAC A; Bathgate JAC B; Callander YFC; Kinneff YFC; Strathearn JAC; Strathbogie YFC; West Aberdeenshire YFC. Women’s TOW – 1, Kilmaurs YFC; 2, Strathbogie JAC; 3, Angus & Tayside District. Other finalists: Avondale YFC; Biggar YFC; Brechin JAC; Callander YFC; Caithness District; Fife and Kinross District YFC; Perthshire District