Pulling power earns Strathbogie ladies second place at Highland Show

SAYFC’s Tug of War competition at the Royal Highland Show saw Kilmaurs YFC from Ayrshire win the ladies section and Biggar YFC from Lanarkshire claim the top spot in the men’s title.

Sponsored by Davidson and Robertson, Strathbogie JAC ladies team from Huntly took second place for the second year in succession, with Angus and Tayside taking the third spot.

In the gents’ section, Crossroads YFC came second and SSS YFC (Stirling, Strathendrick, and Strathkelvin) went one better than last year and stood third place.

RESULTS

Men’s TOW – 1, Biggar YFC; 2, Crossroads YFC; 3, SSS YFC. Other finalists: Bathgate JAC A; Bathgate JAC B; Callander YFC; Kinneff YFC; Strathearn JAC; Strathbogie YFC; West Aberdeenshire YFC.

Women’s TOW – 1, Kilmaurs YFC; 2, Strathbogie JAC; 3, Angus & Tayside District. Other finalists: Avondale YFC; Biggar YFC; Brechin JAC; Callander YFC; Caithness District; Fife and Kinross District YFC; Perthshire District