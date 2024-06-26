Pulling power earns Strathbogie ladies second place at Highland Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pulling power earns Strathbogie ladies second place at Highland Show

The national competition was held on the Saturday of the Royal Highland Show.

By Katrina Macarthur
Strathbogie’s ladies team took second place in the national finals.
SAYFC’s Tug of War competition at the Royal Highland Show saw Kilmaurs YFC from Ayrshire win the ladies section and Biggar YFC from Lanarkshire claim the top spot in the men’s title.

Sponsored by Davidson and Robertson, Strathbogie JAC ladies team from Huntly took second place for the second year in succession, with Angus and Tayside taking the third spot.

To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. The ladies from Angus and Tayside finished up third Picture shows; Angus and Tayside TOW ladies team RHS. Royal Highland Show. Supplied by Davidson and Robertson Date; 25/06/2024

In the gents’ section, Crossroads YFC came second and SSS YFC (Stirling, Strathendrick, and Strathkelvin) went one better than last year and stood third place.

RESULTS

Men’s TOW – 1, Biggar YFC; 2, Crossroads YFC; 3, SSS YFC. Other finalists: Bathgate JAC A; Bathgate JAC B; Callander YFC; Kinneff YFC; Strathearn JAC; Strathbogie YFC; West Aberdeenshire YFC.

Women’s TOW – 1, Kilmaurs YFC; 2, Strathbogie JAC; 3, Angus & Tayside District. Other finalists: Avondale YFC; Biggar YFC; Brechin JAC; Callander YFC; Caithness District; Fife and Kinross District YFC; Perthshire District

