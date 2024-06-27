Auctioneer Colin raises over £27k for Friends of Anchor

Aberdeen and Northern Marts’ deputy head of livestock has raised more than £27,000 in donations for Friends of Anchor after completing the Edinburgh Marathon.

The sheep auctioneer faced cancer 16 years ago and after receiving treatment from NHS and support from Friends of Anchor, Colin has regularly been involved in charity work over the years.

After running the London Marathon twice back in the 1990s, this year Colin saw the

opportunity to raise some vital funds for Friends of Anchor whilst also getting himself fitter.

He said: “Having twice run the London Marathon back in 1993 and 1998, I had always kept the burning desire to revisit this rather extreme challenge, and with the unwavering support from my family, friends and the wider community and a lot of training, I made it over the finish line.

“I want to say a massive thank you to everyone who donated, the support I have received has been nothing short of incredible.

“Friends of Anchor are a charity very close to my heart and I am delighted to have

exceeded my fundraising target of £5,000, with every single penny going towards helping to support more people with cancer in the region.”

ANM Group’s chief executive Grant Rogerson congratulated Colin and said the amount raised solidifies the continued support and loyalty from his customer base, colleagues and the wider agricultural community.