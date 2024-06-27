Auctioneer Colin raises over £27k for Friends of Anchor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Auctioneer Colin raises over £27k for Friends of Anchor

Mr Slessor completed the Edinburgh Marathon in aid of the charity which is close to his heart.

By Katrina Macarthur
Auctioneer Colin Slessor presents the cheque to Jim Milne of Friends of Anchor. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen and Northern Marts’ deputy head of livestock has raised more than £27,000 in donations for Friends of Anchor after completing the Edinburgh Marathon.

The sheep auctioneer faced cancer 16 years ago and after receiving treatment from NHS and support from Friends of Anchor, Colin has regularly been involved in charity work over the years.

After running the London Marathon twice back in the 1990s, this year Colin saw the
opportunity to raise some vital funds for Friends of Anchor whilst also getting himself fitter.

Colin completed his third Edinburgh Marathon.

He said: “Having twice run the London Marathon back in 1993 and 1998, I had always kept the burning desire to revisit this rather extreme challenge, and with the unwavering support from my family, friends and the wider community and a lot of training, I made it over the finish line.

“I want to say a massive thank you to everyone who donated, the support I have received has been nothing short of incredible.

“Friends of Anchor are a charity very close to my heart and I am delighted to have
exceeded my fundraising target of £5,000, with every single penny going towards helping to support more people with cancer in the region.”

ANM Group’s chief executive Grant Rogerson congratulated Colin and said the amount raised solidifies the continued support and loyalty from his customer base, colleagues and the wider agricultural community.

