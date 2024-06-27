Veteran Banff fisher steps down as chairman of pelagic association

One of the north-east’s best-known pelagic fishermen, Alex Wiseman, has stepped down as chairman of the sector’s trade body after more than 16 years.

Mr Wiseman, 72, of Banff, succeeded Andrew Tait in the role at the Scottish Pelagic Fishermen’s Association (SPFA) in April 2008 after nearly four years as vice-chairman.

He has been involved in pelagic fisheries – herring, mackerel and blue whiting – since going to sea in 1967, though no longer goes to sea.

His son, Adam, 34, is skipper of the Banff-registered Artemis, owned by the family’s fishing company.

Scottish industry stalwart

Mr Wiseman Snr was previously skipper and part-owner of the 256ft trawler Kings Cross, which was sold to a Norwegian fishing company in late 2019.

He is widely regarded as a stalwart and ambassador for the fishing industry in Scotland.

His championing of the pelagic sector in particular has helped it bounce back from a scandal in the early 2000s, when mackerel and herring worth nearly £63 million were landed illegally into Shetland.

In undoubtedly his darkest hour as a fisherman, in 2012, he was fined £50,000 for his part in what Judge Lord Turnbull described as “an episode of shame” for the industry.

A total of 17 Scottish skippers and a processing company received fines totalling nearly £1m after being unveiled as perpetrators of a “blackfish” scam to bypass EU quota rules.

Mr Wiseman Snr told The Press and Journal it was a difficult time but the whole industry had moved on.

The sector now enjoys a “very healthy and trusting relationship” with officials at Marine Scotland and the UK’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, he added.

Association’s ‘fantastic’ chairman

Hailing the industry veteran’s many years of service at the SPFA, the association’s chief executive, Ian Gatt, said: “Alex was a fantastic chairman and I would like to thank him for his excellent work over the years.

“He is highly respected within the industry and at government level, and has been a strong advocate of the pelagic sector.”

Mr Gatt, 66, is also a well-kent face in north-east fishing circles.

He was thrilled to be made a CBE for his services to the industry in King’s Birthday Honours List earlier this month.

Former vice-chairman Richard Williamson has been elected as the SPFA’s new chairman, with Ally West taking on the role of vice-chairman.

Mr Williamson, co-skipper of Shetland vessel Research, said: “Alex has been a superb chairman.

“Everyone in the association would like to thank him for excellent work in looking after the interests of our sector for so many years.

“I am honoured to have been elected as the new chairman and will work hard to ensure that the interests of the Scottish pelagic industry are well-represented and protected.

“Our sector provides a sustainable, nutritious and low-carbon food resource, which plays an important role in ensuring national food security and economic benefit to Scotland and the UK.”

Mr West, co-skipper of the Fraserburgh-based Resolute, said he was looking forward to working with industry, government and others to make sure “the voice of the Scottish pelagic sector is heard and that our important role in supplying a sustainable food resource is properly recognised”.