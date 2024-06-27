Veteran Banff fisher steps down as chairman of pelagic association

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Veteran Banff fisher steps down as chairman of pelagic association

Tributes paid to industry stalwart who got caught up in 'blackfish' scandal.

By Keith Findlay
Former Fisheries Minister Fergus Ewing, left, with Alex Wiseman on Kings Cross in 2016.
Former Fisheries Minister Fergus Ewing, left, with Alex Wiseman on the King's Cross in 2016. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

One of the north-east’s best-known pelagic fishermen, Alex Wiseman, has stepped down as chairman of the sector’s trade body after more than 16 years.

Mr Wiseman, 72, of Banff, succeeded Andrew Tait in the role at the Scottish Pelagic Fishermen’s Association (SPFA) in April 2008 after nearly four years as vice-chairman.

He has been involved in pelagic fisheries – herring, mackerel and blue whiting – since going to sea in 1967, though no longer goes to sea.

His son, Adam, 34, is skipper of the Banff-registered Artemis, owned by the family’s fishing company.

Scottish industry stalwart

Mr Wiseman Snr was previously skipper and part-owner of the 256ft trawler Kings Cross, which was sold to a Norwegian fishing company in late 2019.

He is widely regarded as a stalwart and ambassador for the fishing industry in Scotland.

His championing of the pelagic sector in particular has helped it bounce back from a scandal in the early 2000s, when mackerel and herring worth nearly £63 million were landed illegally into Shetland.

North-east Atlantic mackerel.
North-east Atlantic mackerel.

In undoubtedly his darkest hour as a fisherman, in 2012, he was fined £50,000 for his part in what Judge Lord Turnbull described as “an episode of shame” for the industry.

A total of 17 Scottish skippers and a processing company received fines totalling nearly £1m after being unveiled as perpetrators of a “blackfish” scam to bypass EU quota rules.

Mr Wiseman Snr told The Press and Journal it was a difficult time but the whole industry had moved on.

The sector now enjoys a “very healthy and trusting relationship” with officials at Marine Scotland and the UK’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, he added.

Association’s ‘fantastic’ chairman

Hailing the industry veteran’s many years of service at the SPFA, the association’s chief executive, Ian Gatt, said: “Alex was a fantastic chairman and I would like to thank him for his excellent work over the years.

“He is highly respected within the industry and at government level, and has been a strong advocate of the pelagic sector.”

Mr Gatt, 66, is also a well-kent face in north-east fishing circles.

He was thrilled to be made a CBE for his services to the industry in King’s Birthday Honours List earlier this month.

Scottish Pelagic Fisherman's Association chief executive Ian Gatt.
Scottish Pelagic Fisherman’s Association chief executive Ian Gatt.. Image: Christie/Brown

Former vice-chairman Richard Williamson has been elected as the SPFA’s new chairman, with Ally West taking on the role of vice-chairman.

Mr Williamson, co-skipper of Shetland vessel Research, said: “Alex has been a superb chairman.

“Everyone in the association would like to thank him for excellent work in looking after the interests of our sector for so many years.

Richard Williamson, the association's new chairman.
Richard Williamson, the association’s new chairman. Image: SPFA

“I am honoured to have been elected as the new chairman and will work hard to ensure that the interests of the Scottish pelagic industry are well-represented and protected.

“Our sector provides a sustainable, nutritious and low-carbon food resource, which plays an important role in ensuring national food security and economic benefit to Scotland and the UK.”

Ally West.
Ally West. Image: SPFA

Mr West, co-skipper of the Fraserburgh-based Resolute, said he was looking forward to working with industry, government and others to make sure “the voice of the Scottish pelagic sector is heard and that our important role in supplying a sustainable food resource is properly recognised”.

