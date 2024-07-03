Charollais ram sale tops at 10,000gns online

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Charollais ram sale tops at 10,000gns online

The 10 shearling rams averaged £1,370.25 and 40 ram lambs levelled at £2,346.75. 

By Katrina Macarthur
Sale leader at 10,000gns was Springhill Casino from Graham Foster, Co Tyrone.
Sale leader at 10,000gns was Springhill Casino from Graham Foster, Co Tyrone.

Charollais ram lambs sold to a top of 10,000gns at the inaugural sale held at Harrison and Hetherington’s Borderway Mart in Carlisle.

To accommodate vendors from Northern Ireland, the sale was a mixture of animals in the market and some sold via video recordings.

It was an online entry from across the water that led the trade to 10,000gns, Springhill Casino from Graham Foster’s flock in Co Tyrone.

Sired by last year’s top priced ram, Boyo Bravemansgame, purchased at the Worcester Premier Sale for 24,000gns, this one is out of an Oakchurch ewe by Cavick What a Boy.

He sold to three Southern Irish breeders, John McCafferty, Sinead Brophy and Gavin Fahey, with the breeder retaining a 25% share.

While another from Springhill sold at 8,000gns, Dumfriesshire breeder Ben Radley, also achieved the same price for Loaningfoot Cotton Eyed Joe.

Gregor and Bruce Ingram’s Loanhead entry at 5,000gns.

Selling to Russell Gray, Lanarkshire, he is by Boyo Vancouver, out of a home-bred dam which stood breed champion at Ayr Show in 2022.

Aberdeenshire breeders Gregor and Bruce Ingram from Logie Durno, Pitcaple, topped at 5,000gns for a Loanhead ram lamb by Foxhill Va Va Voom, when sold to Richard Bamforth of the Lower Denby flock, Yorkshire.

Helen and Hannah Sloan, Rigghead, Dumfries, paid 3,500gns for another tup lamb, this time from the Logie Durno flock and by the new stock sire Cavick Blood Diamond.

The Ingram family also produced the pre-sale champion with a shearling ram which made 2,800gns to GB Howsam, Lincolnshire.

The 10 shearling rams averaged £1,370.25 and 40 ram lambs levelled at £2,346.75.

More from Farming

Alice Swift, former chief executive of the British Limousin Cattle Society.
Limousin breeders face more turmoil as chief executive departs society
NFU Scotland is encouraging members to have their say on the plans. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Crofters encouraged to participate in crofting reform debate
Auctioneer Colin Slessor presents the cheque to Jim Milne of Friends of Anchor. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Auctioneer Colin raises over £27k for Friends of Anchor
Sale leader at 18,000gns for Craig Ridley was Westpit Omaha, pictured here in 2019.
Westpit Omaha sells for 18,000gns at Carlisle Limousin sale
Following the acquisition, Harbro will have a collective on-farm sales team of over 30 staff. 
Harbro expands business with acquisition of Murray Farmcare Ltd
Strathbogie’s ladies team took second place in the national finals.
Pulling power earns Strathbogie ladies second place at Highland Show
Oilseed rape can be difficult to establish due to the weather and pests such as cabbage stem flea beetle. Photo by Kim Cessford/DCT Media
Frontier announces new contract to remove financial risk of growing OSR
Members celebrate the national win at this year's Royal Highland Show.
SAYFC's National Club of the Year is Harray YFC
Crowds gather at the opening ceremony of the last NSA Scotland Highland Sheep event on the Sutherland family's Sibmister unit in Caithness in 2019.
Easter Ross farm to host NSA Highland Sheep in 2025
Sophie Robertson-Imrie with miniature Shetland champion Dryfesdale Martina and judge Hugh Duncan.
Miniature Shetland claims native horse championship title