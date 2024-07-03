Charollais ram sale tops at 10,000gns online

Charollais ram lambs sold to a top of 10,000gns at the inaugural sale held at Harrison and Hetherington’s Borderway Mart in Carlisle.

To accommodate vendors from Northern Ireland, the sale was a mixture of animals in the market and some sold via video recordings.

It was an online entry from across the water that led the trade to 10,000gns, Springhill Casino from Graham Foster’s flock in Co Tyrone.

Sired by last year’s top priced ram, Boyo Bravemansgame, purchased at the Worcester Premier Sale for 24,000gns, this one is out of an Oakchurch ewe by Cavick What a Boy.

He sold to three Southern Irish breeders, John McCafferty, Sinead Brophy and Gavin Fahey, with the breeder retaining a 25% share.

While another from Springhill sold at 8,000gns, Dumfriesshire breeder Ben Radley, also achieved the same price for Loaningfoot Cotton Eyed Joe.

Selling to Russell Gray, Lanarkshire, he is by Boyo Vancouver, out of a home-bred dam which stood breed champion at Ayr Show in 2022.

Aberdeenshire breeders Gregor and Bruce Ingram from Logie Durno, Pitcaple, topped at 5,000gns for a Loanhead ram lamb by Foxhill Va Va Voom, when sold to Richard Bamforth of the Lower Denby flock, Yorkshire.

Helen and Hannah Sloan, Rigghead, Dumfries, paid 3,500gns for another tup lamb, this time from the Logie Durno flock and by the new stock sire Cavick Blood Diamond.

The Ingram family also produced the pre-sale champion with a shearling ram which made 2,800gns to GB Howsam, Lincolnshire.

The 10 shearling rams averaged £1,370.25 and 40 ram lambs levelled at £2,346.75.