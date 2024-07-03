Aberdeen drink-driver caught after police hear sound of damaged car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen drink-driver caught after police hear sound of damaged car

Wayne McAllan was pulled over on Cairnbeg Road in Cove by officers who had spotted he was driving on a flat tyre.

By Danny McKay
Police in a uniform with a radio, not showing her/his face.
Police noticed Wayne McAllan after hearing the sound of his damaged car. Image: Police Scotland.

An Aberdeen drink-driver was caught nearly three times the limit after police spotted him driving on a flat tyre following a collision.

Wayne McAllan was pulled over on Cairnbeg Road in Cove by officers who had been alerted to the sound of his clearly damaged car.

On further inspection, officers discovered further damage to the 37-year-old’s vehicle and formed the view it had been involved in a crash.

When McAllan failed a roadside breath test he was swiftly arrested.

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened just before 8pm on January 6.

He said: “Officers were on mobile patrol and observed noises coming from the accused’s vehicle.

McAllan has two similar previous convictions

“It was being driven on a flat tyre.”

Officers pulled the car over and found McAllan to be the driver.

Mr McMann continued: “The officers formed the opinion, due to damage on the vehicle, that it had been in a collision beforehand.”

The fiscal also noted that the road conditions were icy at the time.

A breath test was carried out which returned a positive result for alcohol.

McAllan, of Whitehills Lane South, Cove, pled guilty to driving with 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Sheriff Rory Bannerman, noting McAllan had two analogous previous convictions, deferred sentence for background reports.

He disqualified McAllan from driving in the meantime.

Defence agent Iain Hingston reserved mitigation until the sentencing hearing.

