New vet school in Aberdeen open for applications

Applications are now open for aspiring veterinary professionals at Scotland’s first new vet school in more than a century.

Prospective students can apply through clearing at the School of Veterinary Medicine at Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) based in Aberdeen.

As only the third veterinary school in Scotland and the first in over 150 years, it is hoped the new vet school will generate and retain more home-grown talent.

The school intends to register its first cohort of students on to its Bachelor of Veterinary Science (BVSci) degree in Aberdeen in mid-October/early November.

Students who are successful in their application following interview will be contacted directly to confirm their start date.

The SRUC School of Veterinary Medicine will use innovative teaching methods to prepare students for work in the increasingly important rural mixed practice, agricultural and food sectors.

The new curriculum not only embeds students in real-life practices but will address a number of key issues within the wider rural and veterinary sectors.

Professor Caroline Argo, Dean of Veterinary Medicine and Head of School, said: “It is now recognised that the UK veterinary profession is failing to achieve self-sufficiency in generating and retaining homegrown talent.

“This has serious ramifications for Scotland’s farmers. We are seeking to address this by training the vets that are so essential for our food sector and mixed, rural practices.

“The UK’s vet schools produce professionals of the very highest standard, but changes in the labour market mean that the veterinary profession remains on the Home Office’s ‘Shortage Occupation List’ and has a high turnover rate together with large dependency on non-UK, largely EU vets to address shortfalls in priority areas.

“These areas include remote and rural practice, veterinary public health, livestock health and welfare, and government services, including certification.

“In light of Brexit and border policy changes, it is now essential for Scotland that we build new home-grown talent pools for ourselves, and equip them with the specialist skills, resilience and diversity that our rural communities, government and food sectors require.”

To apply visit www.sruc.ac.uk/clearing