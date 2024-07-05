Farming leaders ‘cautiously’ welcome new Labour government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Farming leaders ‘cautiously’ welcome new Labour government

The Press & Journal spoke to industry leaders following the Labour Party's historic landslide.

By Katrina Macarthur
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to a farm in Wiltshire. Photo by Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to a farm in Wiltshire. Photo by Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

As a new UK government emerges after a dramatic change in politics, farming leaders have said the proof will very much be in the pudding as to what it may mean for the industry.

Neil Shand, chief executive of the National Beef Association, congratulated the Labour Party on their success but said farmers and crofters will no doubt be nervous about what could be coming their way.

Farmers and crofters will be nervous says NBA chief

“The National Beef Association has scrutinised the Labour Party’s Manifesto which gave little in the way of any commitment to the agricultural industry. In fact, there are only 87 words in the manifesto dedicated to agriculture,” said Mr Shand.

Neil Shand, chief executive of the National Beef Association.

“With the SNPs losing dozens of seats to Labour overnight in Scotland, it will be a real wake up call to the Holyrood government and hopefully will make the leaders in Scotland a bit more prepared for constructive dialogue with the industry.

Only 87 words in Labour manifesto referred to farming

“It’s clear to see the British public has voted with their opinions of how political parties have governed in both Westminster and Holyrood, removing parties that have been incapable.”

The National Sheep Association says it is “cautiously” welcoming the newly elected Labour government and says it has a lot to do to secure rural confidence.

NSA chief executive Phil Stocker said: “Agriculture is still within ‘transition’ away from the Common Agricultural Policy, and in addition has suffered from several years of turmoil.

NSA ‘cautiously’ welcomes political change

“With the election now over and Labour in power it gives an opportunity to build on some good work that has been done, to deal with some of the gaps still left in our sector which should be seen as a strategically vital sector.

NSA chief executive Phil Stocker.

“During the election period, Labour made little reference to the farming industry and the manifesto was short on detail and depth. We are strongly of the opinion that current budgets are inadequate given the urgency of many challenges ahead.

“It is imperative there is not another U-turn in policy for the industry, instead existing policy needs to be built upon and fundamental issues raised by the wider industry addressed.”

‘Imperative there is not another U-turn in policy’ says NSA chief

Scottish Tenant Farmers Association chairman Christopher Nicholson says with agriculture being largely devolved to Holyrood, the STFA’s asks of the new Labour government focus on matters reserved to Westminster and will be similar to other farming stakeholders.

“We would like to see the new government reviewing the tax frameworks that are currently a major barrier to the creation of new tenancies,” said Mr Nicholson.

Christopher Nicholson is chair of the Scottish Tenant Farmers Association.

“At present our tax system does not favour the letting of land to tenants – any landowner doing so risks losing the tax status of a trading business and the associated loss of reliefs for Inheritance Tax and Capital Gains Tax, the implications of which are too great to ignore.

“Tax is a key driver of landlord behaviour and there is strong evidence that landlords are not letting land and removing tenants in favour of contract farming agreements in order to establish trading income instead of unearned income, ensuring continued eligibility for Inheritance Tax and Capital Gains Tax reliefs.

Scottish tenants need a fairer offer

“Evidence from other countries which have made changes to their tax frameworks to encourage the long term letting of farmland shows that landowners respond quickly to a fiscal carrot or stick. Without reforms to the tax frameworks affecting landlord decisions, it is difficult to see any increase in the amount of land being let to tenants.”

NFU Scotland says it will write to all 57 Scottish MPs next week highlighting its key asks and once the new cabinet in Westminster is formed, NFUS will be writing to key ministers including the Scotland Office, Treasury and the Department of Food and Rural Affairs.

NFU Scotland will begin engagement next week with the new Labour government. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

NFUS officeholders plan to be in Westminster on the week commencing July 15 and will be arranging meetings with new or re-elected MPs.

Martin Kennedy, NFUS president, says the union has always worked “constructively” with whoever is in government in the best interests of Scottish farming and crofting but highlighted the Labour Party’s lack of support to the industry in its manifesto.

NFUS heading to Westminster soon

“Future agricultural and rural funding is key – an element that was not included in the Labour party manifesto for this election,” said Mr Kennedy.

“An immediate priority is securing a commitment from the new UK Government on an increased, ring-fenced and multi-annual budget for farm support across the UK that will enable farmers and crofters to invest, plan better and deliver.”

More from Farming

Duncan and Claire Morrison will be looking at the costs of finishing cattle at grass this month.
Finishing bulls on forage main topic at upcoming Deeside Monitor Farm
Prospective students can now apply through clearing at SRUC.
New vet school in Aberdeen open for applications
Lawel Hill Wood is located three miles north east of Inverurie and two miles south of Oldmeldrum in Aberdeenshire.
Aberdeenshire woodland for sale at offers over £275k
Sale leader at 10,000gns was Springhill Casino from Graham Foster, Co Tyrone.
Charollais ram sale tops at 10,000gns online
Alice Swift, former chief executive of the British Limousin Cattle Society.
Limousin breeders face more turmoil as chief executive departs society
NFU Scotland is encouraging members to have their say on the plans. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Crofters encouraged to participate in crofting reform debate
Auctioneer Colin Slessor presents the cheque to Jim Milne of Friends of Anchor. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Auctioneer Colin raises over £27k for Friends of Anchor
Sale leader at 18,000gns for Craig Ridley was Westpit Omaha, pictured here in 2019.
Westpit Omaha sells for 18,000gns at Carlisle Limousin sale
Following the acquisition, Harbro will have a collective on-farm sales team of over 30 staff. 
Harbro expands business with acquisition of Murray Farmcare Ltd
Strathbogie’s ladies team took second place in the national finals.
Pulling power earns Strathbogie ladies second place at Highland Show