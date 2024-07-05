‘They will be so missed’: End of an era as parents and pupils bid farewell to Aberdeenshire lollipop ‘legends’

North-east parents and pupils have today said a sad goodbye to the lollipop men and women who, come rain or shine, have helped generations cross the road safely.

In towns and villages across Aberdeenshire, poignant scenes played out as the community heroes were presented with tokens of appreciation.

We have a special look at the final day for crossing patrollers in Kintore, Newburgh, Oldmeldrum, Portlethen, Ellon, Peterhead and Fraserburgh.

Babs bids sad goodbye at Kintore

In Kintore, 78-year-old Babs Allan hung up her oversized “lollipop stick” and hi-viz jacket.

One mum told us she was nothing short of a “local legend” as the end of her long career came today.

Babs has been ensuring children reach Kintore Primary School safely for 13 years and has “never been retired”.

While she is looking forward to some “me time”, she admits this will be mixed with worry about the children no longer in her care…

She told us: “I’ve been telling them to please be careful after the school holidays, and look left and right.

“I’ll miss the children.”

Aberdeenshire Council has stressed that it has no legal obligation to ensure children reach school safely, telling parents this is their job.

But Babs added: “When my boss told me [about the cut] I said if anything happens to a child here I’ll be going straight down to Gordon House – and I won’t be knocking on the door, I’ll be going straight through it and telling them what I think.”

Kintore School has already issued an appeal for any interested “parent, family member or community member” to get in touch if they want to offer their time to patrol School Road as a volunteer.

Whole of Newburgh ‘rallies round’ to show Brian how much he means to them

In Newburgh, a group of parents handed over a special presentation to Brian Mathers.

Brian was janitor at Ellon Academy for 31 years, before he became lollipop man for Newburgh Mathers School in the nearby village.

Parent Caroline Rodger said on behalf of all local parents: “Brian is always cheery and so polite. He always has a chat and speaks to every kid and parent.

“He will be sorely missed – he keeps us safe all year round.”

As Brian’s final day loomed, the “whole village rallied round” with a collection in his honour.

Caroline added: “The kids made a portfolio of artwork for him which has some amazing quotes and some beautiful pictures.

“He had lots of people come say goodbye in the playground and was like a celebrity getting his picture taken with the kids.”

‘Goodbye to our wonderful lollipop man, Alan’

In Oldmeldrum, parents said a sad farewell to their “wonderful” lollipop man, Alan.

Sharon Burnett, on behalf of all the parents, said: “His leaving collection has raised £1,000 which is testament to just how much the parents value him.

“He is going to be a huge miss to the community.”

Meldrum Primary School parent council added its thanks online, saying he will be a “massive miss” to the school community.

“We wish him all the very best for the future,” they said.

“Thank you Alan for keeping our children safe all these years.”

Portlethen casualty of Aberdeenshire lollipop people cuts

It was an emotional day for Pamela Gartshore who has been the crossing patroller outside Portlethen Primary School for almost nine years.

Pupils stopped to give her a hug on their way out of school this afternoon, and presented her with gifts, cards and flowers.

Pamela brought along lollipops for each of the kids as she helped them safely cross the road for the last time.

“I’ve got no words,” she said. “This job got me out and about, it’s the best job I’ve had in my whole life. I just love it.

“I’m quite emotional today, I really didn’t expect the children to get me so much.

“I’m going to have a break over summer and then sit down and think about what to do next.”

Just a few months ago, parents organised a protest outside the school to try and “save our Pam”.

Today, they said it was “too late for banners” and were instead forced to say goodbye.

As she ended her final shift, Pamela reminded the pupils to stay safe crossing the busy road when they return after the summer holidays.

Ellon patroller: ‘I’ll miss the job and the kids as well’

The last standing lollipop man in Ellon hung up his stick and high-vis jacket too.

Ian Morrison, who turns 70 next month, had been helping pupils at Ellon Primary School cross the busy Station Road for the last six years.

He took on the part-time role after retiring five years ago.

Ian admitted he felt “sad” to say goodbye to the town’s youngsters and said they had been “fantastic” to him on his final day.

Ian added: “I’ll miss the job but I’ll miss the kids as well. It’s been absolutely brilliant.”

Ellon Primary pupils were extremely generous to their beloved lollipop man, as his wife Sheila said their dining table is full of presents, while their car was also starting to fill up.

“They’ve been very good with my gifts and it’s most appreciated,” Ian smiled.

As they said their own farewells, a number of P7 pupils even asked Ian to sign their leavers t-shirts.

Parent Michelle Kilgour said: “That’s our children done with P7 and it would worry me a lot if they were trying to walk next year.”

‘I told myself I wouldn’t get emotional…’

Laura Borthwick had been lollipop woman at Peterhead’s Clerkhill School for more than 12 years by the time her post was axed.

Reflecting as she escorted youngsters across the road one last time at 3pm, she said: “It’s emotional, it really is emotional.

“I’ve seen kids go from P1 to P7… I told myself I wouldn’t get emotional.”

Dinner lady at Clerkhill, Donna Buchan, added: “It’s terrible. Meethill Road is a very busy road so I’m not sure how they will manage.”

And Pauline Walker, mum of pupil Dougie, said: “It’s really sad.”

Elsewhere in the Blue Toon, Buchanhaven parents said goodbye to their “lovely lollipop man Bill”.

One mum, Shyla Farman, said: “Thank you massively for keeping all our children safe.

“He will be sorely missed that’s for sure, he has been part of their daily school routine for so many terms.”

Fraserburgh pensioner among last of the Aberdeenshire lollipop people

In Fraserburgh, there were poignant scenes on David Downie’s last day at South Park.

David, a former rig worker who travels in from Rosehearty, has been doing patrolling for 12 years.

Rachel Michael, whose daughter, aged nine, was visibly upset about David’s last day, said he is a “lovely man” who her daughter “adores”.

“She is absolutely gutted,” she added.

“She sees him every morning and always asks if he’s here.”

Rachel continued: “I know parents are meant to be responsible, but it’s fine to have them – especially here (West Road) and on Strichen Road as well.

“You see [patrollers] high fiving [children] and joking with them, and it will be a big loss. I don’t think we should get rid of them.”

Angeline Simpson, chairwoman of the parent council at South Park Primary School, said David was providing a “vital service” to the area.

Mrs Simpson had earlier launched a petition to try and save the patrollers’ jobs by way of public support, attracting more than 4,000 signatures.

Ultimately, however, it was not enough to reverse Aberdeenshire Council’s decision.

Another Fraserburgh lollipop man ‘will be missed by all the bairns’

Parents at St Andrews School in Fraserburgh presented departing patroller Rayner Wisely with a hamper as they greeted him on his last morning.

Granny Debbie Reid told us it was packed with Broch-made Summerhouse juice, cheese and crackers, crisps, chocolates and a bottle of vodka to toast his many years of service.

On the Fraserburgh – Brochers and Proud Facebook site, she said Rayner “would be a big miss”.

Dave Topping added: “End of an era. Rayner will be a massive miss to the school. He will also be missed by all the bairns.”

