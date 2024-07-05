‘They will be so missed’: End of an era as parents and pupils bid farewell to Aberdeenshire lollipop ‘legends’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘They will be so missed’: End of an era as parents and pupils bid farewell to Aberdeenshire lollipop ‘legends’

The council is scrapping the local heroes to save money, and this was their final day.

One last hug: Evie Simpson (nine) says goodbye to David Downie in Fraserburgh as Aberdeenshire lollipop people are removed from schools.
One last hug: Evie Simpson (nine) says goodbye to David Downie in Fraserburgh as Aberdeenshire lollipop people are removed from schools. Image: Jamie Ross/DC Thomson
By The Press and Journal Team

North-east parents and pupils have today said a sad goodbye to the lollipop men and women who, come rain or shine, have helped generations cross the road safely.

In towns and villages across Aberdeenshire, poignant scenes played out as the community heroes were presented with tokens of appreciation.

We have a special look at the final day for crossing patrollers in Kintore, Newburgh, Oldmeldrum, Portlethen, Ellon, Peterhead and Fraserburgh.

Babs bids sad goodbye at Kintore

In Kintore, 78-year-old Babs Allan hung up her oversized “lollipop stick” and hi-viz jacket.

One mum told us she was nothing short of a “local legend” as the end of her long career came today.

Children will have to reach school without assistance from Babs from next month onwards. Image: Kelly Wilson/DC Thomson

Babs has been ensuring children reach Kintore Primary School safely for 13 years and has “never been retired”.

While she is looking forward to some “me time”, she admits this will be mixed with worry about the children no longer in her care…

She told us: “I’ve been telling them to please be careful after the school holidays, and look left and right.

“I’ll miss the children.”

Babs is a beloved community figure in Kintore. Image: Kelly Wilson/DC Thomson

Aberdeenshire Council has stressed that it has no legal obligation to ensure children reach school safely, telling parents this is their job.

But Babs added: “When my boss told me [about the cut] I said if anything happens to a child here I’ll be going straight down to Gordon House – and I won’t be knocking on the door, I’ll be going straight through it and telling them what I think.”

Kintore School has already issued an appeal for any interested “parent, family member or community member” to get in touch if they want to offer their time to patrol School Road as a volunteer.

Whole of Newburgh ‘rallies round’ to show Brian how much he means to them

In Newburgh, a group of parents handed over a special presentation to Brian Mathers.

Brian was janitor at Ellon Academy for 31 years, before he became lollipop man for Newburgh Mathers School in the nearby village.

Parent Caroline Rodger said on behalf of all local parents: “Brian is always cheery and so polite. He always has a chat and speaks to every kid and parent.

“He will be sorely missed – he keeps us safe all year round.”

Much loved Newburgh lollipop man, Brian Mathers. Image: Supplied

As Brian’s final day loomed, the “whole village rallied round” with a collection in his honour.

Caroline added: “The kids made a portfolio of artwork for him which has some amazing quotes and some beautiful pictures.

“He had lots of people come say goodbye in the playground and was like a celebrity getting his picture taken with the kids.”

‘Goodbye to our wonderful lollipop man, Alan’

In Oldmeldrum, parents said a sad farewell to their “wonderful” lollipop man, Alan.

Sharon Burnett, on behalf of all the parents, said: “His leaving collection has raised £1,000 which is testament to just how much the parents value him.

“He is going to be a huge miss to the community.”

Alan’s final day with Meldrum Primary School

Meldrum Primary School parent council added its thanks online, saying he will be a “massive miss” to the school community.

“We wish him all the very best for the future,” they said.

“Thank you Alan for keeping our children safe all these years.”

Portlethen casualty of Aberdeenshire lollipop people cuts

It was an emotional day for Pamela Gartshore who has been the crossing patroller outside Portlethen Primary School for almost nine years.

Pupils stopped to give her a hug on their way out of school this afternoon, and presented her with gifts, cards and flowers.

Pamela brought along lollipops for each of the kids as she helped them safely cross the road for the last time.

Pamela Gartshore with her leaving presents in Portlethen. Image: Ellie Milne/DC Thomson

“I’ve got no words,” she said. “This job got me out and about, it’s the best job I’ve had in my whole life. I just love it.

“I’m quite emotional today, I really didn’t expect the children to get me so much.

“I’m going to have a break over summer and then sit down and think about what to do next.”

Pam’s last stand came today as Aberdeenshire lollipop people were let go. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Just a few months ago, parents organised a protest outside the school to try and “save our Pam”.

Today, they said it was “too late for banners” and were instead forced to say goodbye.

As she ended her final shift, Pamela reminded the pupils to stay safe crossing the busy road when they return after the summer holidays.

Ellon patroller: ‘I’ll miss the job and the kids as well’

The last standing lollipop man in Ellon hung up his stick and high-vis jacket too.

Ian Morrison, who turns 70 next month, had been helping pupils at Ellon Primary School cross the busy Station Road for the last six years.

He took on the part-time role after retiring five years ago.

Ian admitted he felt “sad” to say goodbye to the town’s youngsters and said they had been “fantastic” to him on his final day.

Ian added: “I’ll miss the job but I’ll miss the kids as well. It’s been absolutely brilliant.”

Ellon Primary School lollipop man Ian Morrison with P7 pupils Carla Rae, Amelia McLeod and Amelie Kilgour. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Ellon Primary pupils were extremely generous to their beloved lollipop man, as his wife Sheila said their dining table is full of presents, while their car was also starting to fill up.

“They’ve been very good with my gifts and it’s most appreciated,” Ian smiled.

As they said their own farewells, a number of P7 pupils even asked Ian to sign their leavers t-shirts.

Parent Michelle Kilgour said: “That’s our children done with P7 and it would worry me a lot if they were trying to walk next year.”

‘I told myself I wouldn’t get emotional…’

Laura Borthwick had been lollipop woman at Peterhead’s Clerkhill School for more than 12 years by the time her post was axed.

Lollipop lady Laura Borthwick with pupil Dougie Walker handing over a card. Image: isaac Buchan/DC Thomson

Reflecting as she escorted youngsters across the road one last time at 3pm, she said: “It’s emotional, it really is emotional.

“I’ve seen kids go from P1 to P7… I told myself I wouldn’t get emotional.”

Laura with pupil Taylor Lynch. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson

Dinner lady at Clerkhill, Donna Buchan, added: “It’s terrible. Meethill Road is a very busy road so I’m not sure how they will manage.”

And Pauline Walker, mum of pupil Dougie, said: “It’s really sad.”

The local hero with Shuna Sathiyaraj on her final day. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson

Elsewhere in the Blue Toon, Buchanhaven parents said goodbye to their “lovely lollipop man Bill”.

One mum, Shyla Farman, said: “Thank you massively for keeping all our children safe.

“He will be sorely missed that’s for sure, he has been part of their daily school routine for so many terms.”

Kids posing with Bill on his last day. Image: Shyla Farman

Fraserburgh pensioner among last of the Aberdeenshire lollipop people

In Fraserburgh, there were poignant scenes on David Downie’s last day at South Park.

David, a former rig worker who travels in from Rosehearty, has been doing patrolling for 12 years.

Rachel Michael, whose daughter, aged nine, was visibly upset about David’s last day, said he is a “lovely man” who her daughter “adores”.

“She is absolutely gutted,” she added.

“She sees him every morning and always asks if he’s here.”

David Downie guides children across the road in Fraserburgh.

Rachel continued: “I know parents are meant to be responsible, but it’s fine to have them – especially here (West Road) and on Strichen Road as well.

“You see [patrollers] high fiving [children] and joking with them, and it will be a big loss. I don’t think we should get rid of them.”

Aaron Brown (left) and Zoey Brown with crossing patroller David Downie in Fraserburgh.

Angeline Simpson, chairwoman of the parent council at South Park Primary School, said David was providing a “vital service” to the area.

Mrs Simpson had earlier launched a petition to try and save the patrollers’ jobs by way of public support, attracting more than 4,000 signatures.

Ultimately, however, it was not enough to reverse Aberdeenshire Council’s decision.

Sofia MacGregor (seven) and Evie Simpson (nine) with crossing patroller David Downie in Fraserburgh.

Another Fraserburgh lollipop man ‘will be missed by all the bairns’

Parents at St Andrews School in Fraserburgh presented departing patroller Rayner Wisely with a hamper as they greeted him on his last morning.

Granny Debbie Reid told us it was packed with Broch-made Summerhouse juice, cheese and crackers, crisps, chocolates and a bottle of vodka to toast his many years of service.

Rayner Wisely waves goodbye to the kids who have come to rely on him as Aberdeenshire lollipop people leave their posts. Image: Debbie Reid

On the Fraserburgh – Brochers and Proud Facebook site, she said Rayner “would be a big miss”.

Dave Topping added: “End of an era. Rayner will be a massive miss to the school. He will also be missed by all the bairns.”

Do you have fond memories of your crossing patroller? Let us know in our comments section below

Conversation