Graeme Christie’s Suffolk rules supreme at Fettercairn Show

The rain held off for the judging at Fettercairn where it was the Suffolk from Inverurie breeder Graeme Christie that took the top honours.

Judged by show honorary president David Mather, he gave his reason for choosing the gimmer.

“Everything was correct, she had a good mouth and nice head,” he said. “Her legs were set with her body and she had good colouring.”

She is a result of the 10,000gns Howgillfoot Sniper and a home-bred dam.

This continues the winning streak of the Christies after Graeme’s son Finn took the top prize at Angus for his own Suffolk ewe at the start of June.

Taking reserve supreme honours was the Simmental heifer Drumsleed Nesta 22 from Gerald, Morag and Doug Smith, Drumsleed, Laurencekirk.

Previously breed champion at Angus, she is sired by Wolfstar Gordy and out of Drumsleed Ibiza.

Over in the horse section it was Brenda Laing’s Eynhallow Dutch Corrie that took the inter-breed horse title.

This five-year-old Shetland mare is sired by Eynhallow Dutch Prince and from home-bred dam Eynhallow Belle.

She took champion at Alyth this year and has previously taken champion at the Royal Northern Spring Show.

Results

Aberdeen Angus (Judge: D Soutar, Alyth) Champion – K Howie, Cairnton, Lumphanan with Cairnton Eyrie. The first outing of this 14-month-old heifer, she is by Tonley Edgar and out of Blelack Eyrie. Her mother was bought at the Blelack dispersal as a calf. Reserve – A Rennie, Mosston Muir, Guthrie with Mosston Muir Invictus. Shown by Scott Bell this March 2023 born bull is sired by Balmachie Rannold and from hombred dam Mosston Muir Excellyn. He was first in his class at Stars of the Future and Fife show, and came second at the Black Beauty Bonanza.

Highland cattle (Judge: D Soutar) Champion – D Carneigie, Balrownie Farm, Brechin with Catriona Akeko of Balrownie. A three-year-old in calf cow she is the daughter of Catriona Akeko 6 of Mottistone and sired by Eion Mhor 17. She had a successful show season last year taking championships at Angus and Turriff shows. Reserve – J Singer, Kintore Castle Fold, Auchenblae with Cary Cora Dubh of Kintore Castle. This two-year-old heifer is the result of Cora Dubh of Applecross and sire Conker of Seam. She was champion at Fife, reserve junior female at the Royal Highland and first in her class at Angus.

Any other native cattle (Judge: D Soutar) Champion – Alice Haigh, Fern with Eastmill Laird an eight-year-old Shorthorn bull bred by Pamela Nicol, Eastmill. He is by Canadian sire HC Freespirit and was bought at the Stirling in May 2022. Reserve – G and D Allardyce, Tarland with Rinmore Allaire a 21-month Shorthorn heifer. She is by Dunsyre Machiavelli and out of Rinmore Allies. She was previously shown at Tarland as a calf.

Charolais (Judge: G Walker, Stonehaven) Champion – G and D Allardyce with Howe O Cromar Unique. This 15-month-old heifer is the result of Leslie Park Jasmine and Firhills Oliver. The show is her first outing, and she is the sole entrant.

Limousin (Judge: G Walker) Champion – Miller Farms, Midmar with Millers UFO. A 15-month bull he is by Gunnarfleet Lion and from Westbit Milky. He previously placed at the Royal Highland and will be for sale at October’s bull sales in Stirling. Reserve – D Scott and A Nelson, Laurencekirk with Oddies Unique. This March 2023 born heifer is a daughter of Pabo Peredur and sired by Breconside Nouse. She has previously competed at Angus where she placed third.

Simmental (Judge: G Walker) Champion, overall cattle and reserve supreme champion – G, M, and D Smith, Drumsleed, Fordoun with Drumsleed Nesta. This September-2022-born heifer is from Drumsleed Ibiza and sired by Wolfstar Gordy, she was champion at Angus. Reserve – Heather Duff, Pitmudie, Brechin with Pitmudie Nighthawk. An October 2022 born bull he by Overhill House Eragon and from homebred Pitmudie Irish Mist. He has previously been out at the Angus show.

Any other continental cattle (Judge: G Walker) Champion – B Duffton, Huntly with British Blue heifer Harelaw Star. Bred by Jean McKay and sired by Henlli Wishmaster, this 28-month-old was the champion when she was purchased at the Carlisle British Blue sale in January last year. She has since taken champion and reserve interbreed at Ayr and championships at Fife and Angus this year. Sole entry.

Cross cattle (Judge: F Chapman, Aberdeenshire) Champion – B Duffton with Little Miss Muffet. Sired by Glenrock Inferno this 20-month-old Limousin cross heifer was bred by Craig Robertson of Logie Rait. She has taken championships at Thainstone Spectacular and Stars of the Future and was reserve champion at the Royal Highland. Reserve – D Nelson, Mains of Lundie, Edzell with Bobby Bingo a 16-month Limousin cross bullock bred by Raymond Martyn, Wester Bleaton Farm, Bridge of Cally.

Shetland ponies (Judge: Susan Sleigh, Udny) Champion and overall horse champion – Brenda Laing, Eynhallow Shetland Pony Stud with Eynhallow Dutch Corrie. This five-year-old mare is the result of sire Eynhallow Dutch Prince and homebred dam Eynhallow Belle. She took champion at Alyth this year and has previously taken champion at the Royal Northern Spring Show. Reserve – Brenda Laing with Eynhallow Dutch Connie. This two-year-old filly is a full sister to the champion and a daughter of Eynhallow Dutch Prince and Eynhallow Belle.

Highland ponies (Judge: Mary McCall Smith, Crieff) Champion – Lynn McKay with Glenmuir Dulcie. A 15-year-old mare she is by Burnside Ben Nevis and out of Glenmuir Abigail. She has been shown before coming first with a foal at foot in 2018. Reserve – Leona Blacklaws with Murrayshall Assynt, a gelding is sired by Echo of Achnacarry.

Clydesdale (Judge: G Young, Turriff) Champion and reserve overall horse champion – J Greenhill, Letham with Tulloes Alanna. She is a three-year-old filly by Arradoul Balvenie and from Tulloes Lady Jane. She was overall champion at Forfar Foal Show. Reserve – Suzanne Anderson with Collessie Contessa. This is the third show for the two-year-old filly who is by Colessie Monarch and out of Collessie AnnaB. She was bought from Ronnie Black back in March.

Blackface (Judge: B MacKinnon, Amulree) Champion – DR Hood, Glen Clova with a homebred gimmer by a Midlock sire. She was shown as a ewe lamb last year and came first at Kirriemuir show. Reserve – A Petrie, Maryton with a one-crop ewe by a £10,000 Woolfords sire and out of a ewe from an Achdregnie loan. She was champion at Alyth this year and champion as a ewe lamb at Kirriemuir.

Suffolk (Judge: WJ Brown, Turriff) Champion, overall sheep, and supreme champion – G Christie, Inverurie with a gimmer by Howgillfoots Sniper bought for 5500gns at Lanark. Her father has already bred two Highland show champions and a 10,000gns gimmer. Her full brothers sold for 4200gns and 3500gns at Shrewsbury. Reserve – F Christie, Inverurie with his one-crop-ewe by Howgillfoot Sniper and out of a dam by Crewlands Kinpin. She is a half-sister of the champion and previously took supreme at Angus.

Jacob (Judge: R Locker, Greenlaw) Champion – Barbara Webster, Newburgh with a February born ram lamb by Blackbrook Mohawk and out of homebred ewe Carochy Tilly. He was reserve champion at the Royal Highland Show. Reserve – Karen Adams, Banchory with a ewe lamb by Carochy Vatten and out of Lynken. The show is her first outing.

Any other native sheep (Judge: N Dow, Sauchen) Champion – R Grant, Bishopton Bungalow, Portlethen with a two-crop Border Leicester ewe. She is Liham bred from the Borders. Reserve – R and B Aitken, Fetternear Rylands, Alford with a one-crop Ryland ewe sired by Fetternear Arabia. The show is her first outing.

Beltex (Judge: DB Farmer, Lumphanan) Champion – Ellie Miller, Miller Farms, Midmar with Ellie’s Jewel Eyes. This gimmer is sired by Vicki’s Gladiator and is out of Lurg Ellie. She has been out at both Angus and the Royal Highland. Reserve – Ellie Miller with Ellie’s How Do You Like Me Now. A two-year-old ewe out of Faughhills EyeCandy and by Woody’s Explosive. She was previously out at Angus where her tup lamb took champion.

Texel (Judge: DB Farmer) Champion and reserve overall sheep champion – Gillian Adams, Deevalley Texels with a gimmer by Harestone Fury. She was previously out as a ewe lamb last year and placed first at Tarland. She is bound for Echt, Banchory, Tarland and Black Isle this show season. Reserve – Gillian Adams with a ram lamb by Devronvale Gino. This is his first show of many this season.

Blue Texel (Judge: R Shand, Aberchirder) Champion – Deborah Atkinson, Insch with Derg Foxylady. A two-crop-ewe by Beili Blues Euphoric and out of Derg Dakota. She previously won the same class at last year’s show. Reserve – Deborah Atkinson with Bal-Tor Firework. This three-shear-tup is the result of sire Saltire Blue Avitar and Dejae Baabs. He was first place aged tup at the Royal Highland this year.

Any other continental sheep (Judge: B MacKinnon, Bridge of Earn) Champion – Laura Needham, Sauchen with her Dutch Spotted two-shear tup Carlaustan Fisher. He is by Tiptop Diablo and out of a Dutch imported ewe. The show is his first outing. Reserve – M Scott, Strathview, Forfar with a January born Badgerface Texel ewe lamb. She is by Beili Epic and out of a Woody’s Import ewe. She came first at Alyth this year.

Cross sheep (Judge: F McIntyre, Dunalastair) Champion – W Mather and Sons, Brechin with three native cross bred ewes. Reserve – Sarah Finnie, Cuminestown with three native cross bred ewes and gimmers.