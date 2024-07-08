Hunt for two men after Peterhead home set on fire

Police have made an urgent appeal to find two men following a “wilful” fire at a flat in Peterhead.

The incident happened around 10.40pm on Sunday 7 July in the town’s Kirk Street.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended at the scene and extinguished the fire.

Police Scotland is treating the incident as wilful.

No one was injured.

Police said two men dressed in dark clothing were seen at the property when the fire started.

They were observed to run away in the direction of West Road, Peterhead.

Detective Sergeant Richard Cooper said: “This incident occurred on a busy road and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed what happened to please come forward.

Police call for dash-cam footage

“If you have any relevant dashcam footage or private CCTV that could assist our investigation or saw the two men in the area in the area prior to or after the fire, please contact us.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 10.34pm to a domestic flat on Kirk Street in Peterhead.

“We mobilised two appliances from Peterhead and Maud.

“We used breathing apparatus, small tools to gain entry to the flat, and a hose reel jet. We also used ventilation equipment at the scene.

“The stop message came through at 11.23pm.

“There were no reports of casualties.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 3800 of 7 July.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.

