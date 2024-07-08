Campbell brothers secure overall win at Texel Society’s 50th anniversary show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Campbell brothers secure overall win at Texel Society’s 50th anniversary show

The two-crop ewe was fresh in the show ring from winning the championship at the Royal Highland Show.

By Lynsey Clark
Keith, Roy and Allan Campbell pictured with their show winning two-crop ewe.
Keith, Roy and Allan Campbell pictured with their show winning two-crop ewe.

Following on from winning the breed title at last month’s Royal Highland Show, brothers Keith, Allan and Roy Campbell’s two-crop ewe was back out in fine form to take the overall championship at the Texel Sheep Society’s 50th anniversary Textravaganza National Show at Carlisle.

From a catalogued entry of 200, she was first picked out as female champion by Perthshire-based judge Robert Cockburn, who said: “She’s a big, strong ewe that’s got it at both ends. She’s a working ewe but still looks fresh, with that classic Texel head.”

A daughter of the 65,000gns Hexel Django, out of a Teiglum Charmer-sired ewe, she nursed twins this year before hitting the show ring. Two years ago, as a gimmer, she stood champion at the Royal Welsh and reserve at the Great Yorkshire.

‘She’s a working ewe but still looks fresh, with that classic Texel head’

The Campbells bought their first Texels in 1983 and now run 35 ewes in their Cowal flock, based at Drimsynie, Lochgoilhead, under the watch of shepherd Chris Toner.

Robert Cockburn teamed up with the judge of the male section, Jennifer Aiken, to decide the overall champions.

From left, female judge Robert Cockburn, Roy Campbell, and the overall champion, John MacGregor, with reserve overall champion, and male judge Jennifer Aiken.

For reserve overall, they opted for the male champion, a ram lamb destined for sale next month from Archie and John MacGregor’s 30-ewe Allanfauld flock at Kilsyth.

Sired by Sportsmans Grand Slam, a 20,000gns purchase at Lanark last year, he is out of a ewe by Claybury Dunkirk.

Allanfauld secures reserve overall win and reserve female title

Topping off a successful day for the Allanfauld team, they also secured the reserve female title with their home-bred gimmer. A daughter of the 22,000gns Plasucha Fireball, she’s out of a Sportsmans-bred ewe by Garngour Craftsman.

Reserve in the male section was the second prize ram lamb, a Hexel Geronimo son from James Porter’s Saltcotes flock in Penrith. His dam, by Craig Douglas Dancer, is a full ET sister to the 30,000gns Saltcotes E-class, which Mr Porter sold in 2021.

Huntly’s Sandy Hunter, who runs the Wedderburn flock at Glens of Foundland, stood first in the shearling ram class with Wedderburn Gucci, a home-bred son of Claybury Dunkirk, out of a Teiglum-bred ewe.

Sandy Hunter stood first in the shearling ram class with Wedderburn Gucci.

And, the Knox family, of Mid Haddo, Fyvie, received a first prize in the ewe lamb class with a daughter of Sportsmans Grand Slam, the stock ram that they share with the Allanfauld and Garngour flocks.

Then, Logan Knox, 16, a fifth year pupil at Turriff Academy, triumphed in the young handlers section, taking the overall award ahead of the winner of the junior class, eight-year-old Matthew MacGregor, Allanfauld, Kilsyth, who finished up reserve overall.

Logan Knox of the Haddo flock at Fyvie was the overall young handler winner.

Results 

Aged ram – 1, Ewan MacTaggart, Rascarrel; 2, Keith and Andrew Campbell, Overburns.

Aged ewe – 1, Keith , Allan and Roy Campbell, Cowal; 2, Steven Renwick, Craig Douglas; 3, Archie and John MacGregor, Allanfauld.

Shearling ram – 1, Sandy Hunter, Wedderburn; 2, DG and N Williams, Caron; 3, Steven Renwick, Craig Douglas.

Open gimmer – 1, Archie and John MacGregor, Allanfauld; 2, Boden and Davie, Sportsmans; 3, Keith, Allan and Roy Campbell, Cowal.

Texplus ram lamb – 1, Charlie Boden, Mellor Vale; 2, Archie and John MacGregor, Allanfauld; 3, Keith and Andrew Campbell, Overburns.

YDP gimmer – 1, James Porter, Saltcotes; 2, Ewan MacTaggart, Rascarrel; 3, Harry Griffies, Cairngryffe.

Open ram lamb – 1, Archie and John MacGregor, Allanfauld; 2, Sandy Hunter, Wedderburn; 3, Boden and Davies, Sportsmans.

Archie Knox with the family’s first prize ewe lamb.

Ewe lamb – 1, WJ Knox, Haddo; 2, Boden and Davies, Sportsmans; 3, Charlie Boden, Mellor Vale.

YDP ram lamb – 1, James Porter, Saltcotes; 2, Craig Campbell, Highfield; 3, Ewan MacTaggart, Rascarrel.

Group of three – 1, Archie and John MacGregor, Allanfauld; 2, Bofden and Davies, Sportsmans; 3, Keith, Allan and Roy Campbell, Cowal.

Young handlers (10 and under) – 1, Matthew MacGregor, Allanfauld; 2, Alexander Clark, Teiglum; 3, Andrew MacGregor, Allanfauld.

Young handlers (11-16) – 1, Logan Knox, Haddo; 2, Murray Clark, Garngour; 3, Carla Jones, Kitrob.

More from Farming

Graeme Christie's Suffolk gimmer was show champion of champions.
Graeme Christie's Suffolk rules supreme at Fettercairn Show
Duncan and Claire Morrison will be looking at the costs of finishing cattle at grass this month.
Finishing bulls on forage main topic at upcoming Deeside Monitor Farm
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to a farm in Wiltshire. Photo by Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.
Farming leaders 'cautiously' welcome new Labour government
Prospective students can now apply through clearing at SRUC.
New vet school in Aberdeen open for applications
Lawel Hill Wood is located three miles north east of Inverurie and two miles south of Oldmeldrum in Aberdeenshire.
Aberdeenshire woodland for sale at offers over £275k
Sale leader at 10,000gns was Springhill Casino from Graham Foster, Co Tyrone.
Charollais ram sale tops at 10,000gns online
Alice Swift, former chief executive of the British Limousin Cattle Society.
Limousin breeders face more turmoil as chief executive departs society
NFU Scotland is encouraging members to have their say on the plans. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Crofters encouraged to participate in crofting reform debate
Auctioneer Colin Slessor presents the cheque to Jim Milne of Friends of Anchor. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Auctioneer Colin raises over £27k for Friends of Anchor
Sale leader at 18,000gns for Craig Ridley was Westpit Omaha, pictured here in 2019.
Westpit Omaha sells for 18,000gns at Carlisle Limousin sale