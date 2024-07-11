Logie Durno leads the way in Worcester at 6,200gns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Logie Durno leads the way in Worcester at 6,200gns

The Ingram family also purchased the second top price animal at 5,500gns.

By Katrina Macarthur
Selling for the top call of 6,200gns was this shearling ram from the Ingram family.
The Ingram family from Logie Durno led the way at the Charollais Sheep Society’s premier event in Worcester when they sold the top price at 6,200gns.

From their flock at Pitcaple near Inverurie, sale leader was the champion from the pre-sale show, a shearling ram by Logie Durno All Star son.

Bred out of a home-bred dam which is sister to the 9,000gns Logie Durno Walking Thunder, he sold to judge Robert Hopper, Cogwell flock, Devon, in partnership with Patrick Tully, Bincombe flock, Somerset.

The Ingram family then took 5,200gns for their reserve shearling ram champion, this time a son of Crogham Aries II.

Selling to D and J Norman of the Kirkhouse flock, Cockermouth, he is out of a Logie Durno Umpire daughter which stood second at the Great Yorkshire Show in 2021.

On the other side of the coin, the Ingrams paid 5,500gns for the ram lamb champion and reserve overall winner from Mitchel and Elizabeth Britten’s flock in Norfolk.

This was Cavick Cracker, by Cavick Balenciaga, which is owned in partnership with the Ffrwd and Wern flocks, and out of a Loanhead female by Rhaeadr Orlando.

The Ingrams were back in the money at 4,500gns for a son of Foxhill Va Va Voom, which was purchased by Paul and Ollie James of the Ditton flock, Shropshire.

From the offering, 14 shearling rams averaged £2205.00 and 61 ram lambs levelled at £1443.31.

