Logie Durno leads the way in Worcester at 6,200gns

The Ingram family from Logie Durno led the way at the Charollais Sheep Society’s premier event in Worcester when they sold the top price at 6,200gns.

From their flock at Pitcaple near Inverurie, sale leader was the champion from the pre-sale show, a shearling ram by Logie Durno All Star son.

Bred out of a home-bred dam which is sister to the 9,000gns Logie Durno Walking Thunder, he sold to judge Robert Hopper, Cogwell flock, Devon, in partnership with Patrick Tully, Bincombe flock, Somerset.

The Ingram family then took 5,200gns for their reserve shearling ram champion, this time a son of Crogham Aries II.

Selling to D and J Norman of the Kirkhouse flock, Cockermouth, he is out of a Logie Durno Umpire daughter which stood second at the Great Yorkshire Show in 2021.

On the other side of the coin, the Ingrams paid 5,500gns for the ram lamb champion and reserve overall winner from Mitchel and Elizabeth Britten’s flock in Norfolk.

This was Cavick Cracker, by Cavick Balenciaga, which is owned in partnership with the Ffrwd and Wern flocks, and out of a Loanhead female by Rhaeadr Orlando.

The Ingrams were back in the money at 4,500gns for a son of Foxhill Va Va Voom, which was purchased by Paul and Ollie James of the Ditton flock, Shropshire.

From the offering, 14 shearling rams averaged £2205.00 and 61 ram lambs levelled at £1443.31.