Man in Peterhead ‘fishing’ video reveals story behind viral flood clip

A Peterhead man who went viral for ‘fishing’ on a flooded street in the Blue Toon has said he just likes making people laugh.

Liam Addison spoke to The Press and Journal after the video of his gag was picked up in national news coverage.

And while Liam admits he didn’t catch a fish, he suspects he might have caught a cold as he sat in the water in Catto Drive.

The 30-year-old came home from work yesterday to find his street had flooded and had planned to go out for a swim but couldn’t find a rubber ring.

He told The Press and Journal: “I came back early and I saw how bad the weather was and I like making people laugh.

“My original plan was I was going to put on swimming trunks, an armband, goggles, and a rubber ring to go swimming in the water but I couldn’t find any of them. ”

Chair and fishing rod sparked joke idea

He continued: “Then I saw the chair and the fishing rod in the garage and I said you know what?

“I’ll just go and sit and my girlfriend can film it. She has a good view from where our bedroom is.”

Liam can be seen sitting in a camping chair in the footage as cars drive by on the flooded street.

The video, filmed by Liam’s girlfriend Sindi Sabalauska, gained attention as wet conditions caused chaos on the roads in Peterhead.

Shock as Liam’s Peterhead fishing video goes viral

Liam was left surprised when the video went viral. He said: “I’ve got loads of friends and family on Facebook.

“They started sharing it but it has blown up and I can’t believe how viral it went.”

“I thought I’d get a few laughs, but I didn’t expect it to go viral it’s everywhere.”

Liam joked that while he didn’t catch a fish on Catto Drive he might have caught a cold.

He said: “I was not expecting to catch anything today.

“I did not catch any fish but I think I caught a cold.

“I’m from Peterhead I’m used to this weather.”

Flood chaos in Peterhead

Heavy rain caused chaos for parts of the north-east yesterday.

A yellow weather warning was in place stretching from Peterhead to the outskirts of Elgin.

Video footage shared by Peterhead Live showed drivers battling their way through the floods.

The A90 was closed south of Peterhead for several hours due to flooding at Boddam.

Closures also affected traffic between the Toll of Birness and the Invernettie roundabout.