Man in Peterhead ‘fishing’ video reveals story behind viral flood clip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man in Peterhead ‘fishing’ video reveals story behind viral flood clip

The 30-year-old says he did not catch any fish but he might have caught a cold.

Liam Addison and girlfriend Sindi Sabalauska who took the video.
Liam Addison and girlfriend Sindi Sabalauska who took the video.
By Alberto Lejarraga

A Peterhead man who went viral for ‘fishing’ on a flooded street in the Blue Toon has said he just likes making people laugh.

Liam Addison spoke to The Press and Journal after the video of his gag was picked up in national news coverage.

And while Liam admits he didn’t catch a fish, he suspects he might have caught a cold as he sat in the water in Catto Drive.

The 30-year-old came home from work yesterday to find his street had flooded and had planned to go out for a swim but couldn’t find a rubber ring.

He told The Press and Journal: “I came back early and I saw how bad the weather was and I like making people laugh.

“My original plan was I was going to put on swimming trunks, an armband, goggles, and a rubber ring to go swimming in the water but I couldn’t find any of them. ”

Chair and fishing rod sparked joke idea

He continued: “Then I saw the chair and the fishing rod in the garage and I said you know what?

“I’ll just go and sit and my girlfriend can film it. She has a good view from where our bedroom is.”

Liam can be seen sitting in a camping chair in the footage as cars drive by on the flooded street.

The video, filmed by Liam’s girlfriend Sindi Sabalauska, gained attention as wet conditions caused chaos on the roads in Peterhead.

Liam says he likes making people laugh.

Shock as Liam’s Peterhead fishing video goes viral

Liam was left surprised when the video went viral. He said: “I’ve got loads of friends and family on Facebook.

“They started sharing it but it has blown up and I can’t believe how viral it went.”

“I thought I’d get a few laughs, but I didn’t expect it to go viral it’s everywhere.”

Liam joked that while he didn’t catch a fish on Catto Drive he might have caught a cold.

He said:  “I was not expecting to catch anything today.

“I did not catch any fish but I think I caught a cold.

“I’m from Peterhead I’m used to this weather.”

Water builds at Stirling Village on A90 near Peterhead/Boddam. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Flood chaos in Peterhead

Heavy rain caused chaos for parts of the north-east yesterday.

A yellow weather warning was in place stretching from Peterhead to the outskirts of Elgin.

Video footage shared by Peterhead Live showed drivers battling their way through the floods.

The A90 was closed south of Peterhead for several hours due to flooding at Boddam.

Closures also affected traffic between the Toll of Birness and the Invernettie roundabout.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Ketamine driver caught 16 times limit with powder still in his nostrils
Finn and Vaila are inspiring people to take up sailing ahead of the Tall Ships coming to Aberdeen. Image: Supplied by Port of Aberdeen.
Meet Finn and Vaila: Young sailors become faces of Aberdeen Tall Ships races
Green car on its roof on South Anderson Drive in Aberdeen. Image: Graham Fleming/ DC Thomson.
Two cars wrecked and one taken to hospital in early morning Aberdeen crash
A trendy new wine bar could take over the derelict Black Sands Bar. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Owner reveals plans to turn Fraserburgh harbour pub into upmarket wine bar serving tapas
Aria Mitchell with the two cats.
Cove mum searching for answers after beloved cats, Belle and Boo, found dead
The diagnosis has been described as the family's "darkest day." Image: A photograph of the family supplied by the Brain Tumour Charity
'We're making each day count': Stonehaven family's heartbreak after son diagnosed with incurable 'tennis…
Emergency vehicles in Cullen
Missing woman, 74, found after major emergency response in Cullen
The now demolished site of the former Silverburn House, where Cala Homes wants to build 72 new houses.
£5.5m plans to transform 'eyesore' Silverburn House site in Aberdeen progress as 'construction could…
2
Safetec UK's new home at 26 Carden Place, Aberdeen.
Safetec UK locks in new offices after Aberdeen west end refurbishment
Craig Revel Horwood and Allan Stewart at HMT. Image: Callum Main/DC Thomson.
Exclusive: Strictly legend reveals favourite Aberdeen restaurant and Granite City shopping plans

Conversation