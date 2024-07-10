NFU Scotland rejects Digital Grain Passports plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

NFU Scotland rejects Digital Grain Passports plan

A consultation on the latest proposals closed in February and a new business case was brought forward to the industry last month.

By Katrina Macarthur
NFUS vice-president Andrew Connon says the grain trade needs to provide clarity on its decision.

Scotland’s farming union has reiterated that it is unsupportive of the introduction of digital grain passports and that the current paper system is functioning well.

NFU Scotland has informed the Digital Grain Passport (DGP) leadership group that it does not support the move from paper to digital passports to accompany grain movements.

There has also been pressure coming from supply chain customers such as millers and maltsters seeking to implement digital supply chain traceability which brought additional urgency.

Paper system functions well, says NFUS

The union first challenged the proposed introduction of DGPs in November 2022 and over the last 18 months, has been part of the leadership, development and data stakeholder groups looking at the business case.

NFU Scotland’s view on the new business case was discussed at a meeting of the leadership group on Friday.

NFUS vice-president Andrew Connon from Auchnagatt and the union’s combinable crops committee chair Jack Stevenson from Banff have been members of the DGP Leadership group.

Spring barely harvesting at Broadgate Farm, Kennethmont. Aberdeenshire. Picture by Arlene Strachan.

Mr Connon said: “NFU Scotland members made the bold but justifiable decision to put the brakes on the introduction of DGPs 18 months ago until a clear business case for their introduction could be made.

“After further consultation with members on the latest business case made for the introduction of digital passports, there remains a strong feeling that the current paper system is functioning well for what our farmers need.

“Broadly, the committee’s view regarding the six tests remains unchanged. While we can see some potential advantages there remains question marks regarding complexity, accessibility, efficiency and proportionate costs.

Grain trade needs to decide what it wants going forward

“I thank our members for their continued engagement on this matter.

“There is no doubt that technology is the way ahead for our industry and some merchants are already using technology for feedback on analysis and weights, but technology needs to be proven to have a genuine benefit for our growers and in the case of DGP it has yet to satisfy the six key criteria that NFUS originally highlighted.

“In addition, the grain trade needs to decide what it wants as there are still mixed messages coming from Scottish suppliers, hauliers, merchants and end-users with some in favour but many others staunchly against the idea.

“With mixed messages from the trade, it is little wonder that Scotland’s farmers are not convinced of the benefits of moving to the proposed DGP.”

 

