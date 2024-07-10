Exclusive: Strictly legend reveals favourite Aberdeen restaurant and Granite City shopping plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Theatre

Exclusive: Strictly legend reveals favourite Aberdeen restaurant and Granite City shopping plans

Wicked Witch of the West Craig Revel Horwood spoke to the P&J with Wizard of Oz co-star Allan Stewart.

By Ross Hempseed

Strictly’s Craig Revel Horwood has been sharing his first impressions of Aberdeen, including his favourite spot for food.

The judge and theatre performer is touring around the UK with The Wizard of Oz production, in Aberdeen from July 9-13.

Horwood, used to boos on Strictly, has taken on the role of The Wicked Witch, alongside, Allan Stewart as the Wizard of Oz.

Having already performed the opening night, the duo said they were warmly welcomed by the Aberdeen audience, who gave them a standing ovation at His Majesty’s Theatre.

Craig said: “I thought the opening night went very well, there weren’t any disasters darling and I thought it was fab-u-lous.

Craig Revel Horwood is playing the Wicked Witch of the West. Supplied by Andrew Welsh.

“I think the Scottish audiences are the rowdiest and the nosiest and I noticed that of the Strictly tour and again on this tour.”

The cast is working hard during the show’s run in Aberdeen, but Craig had some time before rehearsals began, spending it down at Aberdeen beach.

“We are now in Aberdeen, and I am loving it, I’ve been to Aberdeen Beach, for a beautiful walk,” said Craig.

The Silver Darling in Footdee. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

He also shouted at The Silver Darling in Footdee, saying it was “absolutely gorgeous” and thanked the staff for looking after him during his visit.

Having been to Aberdeen before, the Strictly star said the city is “very grey” but the famous granite does sparkle in the sunlight.

Allan said the cast would have some time off later in the week and may use it to visit some of the colourful Nuart murals, while Craig said he would like to do some shopping.

The Silver Darling is ‘absolutely gorgeous’

Allan was fortunate enough to have friends in the city come to see the show who “loved it”, however, the cast hasn’t been out much in Aberdeen due to their busy rehearsal schedule.

Craig joked that while the show follows the original, he does like to put his own stamp on his performance and will sometimes sing Over the Rainbow, despite it not being written for him.

“I’ve always wanted to sing it. It’s a childhood dream so I slip a little bit of it in on occasion,” he said.

The show stays faithful to the original book. Image: APA.

Allan praised His Majesty’s Theatre for its “cosy” atmosphere with the seating close to the stage, while Craig said the downstairs rehearsal rooms were “fantastic”.

The pair spoke about their potential plans once they get some time off.

Craig said: “We have the Friday daytime free to recover, sleep in, have a leisurely breakfast, go off on a beautiful walk around the sunshiny Granite City and then maybe head down to Aberdeen beach with our factor 50.”

Allan joked that they might need warm jackets instead.

Craig also shared that when he first arrived by train, he was picked up by a taxi driver who had previously driven him to Billy Connolly’s castle around 11 years ago.

Speaking about their favourite parts of the show Allan and Craig said it had to be the ‘Off to See the Wizard’ musical number and Dorothy meeting the characters.

