RSABI Health Hut receives £7,500 of funding from ANM Group Charitable Trust

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

RSABI Health Hut receives £7,500 of funding from ANM Group Charitable Trust

The Health Hut will be at a host of summer shows in the north-east.

By Katrina Macarthur
Laura Lumsden from near Turriff is the nurse involved in the project in the north-east.
Laura Lumsden from near Turriff is the nurse involved in the project in the north-east.

The ANM Group Charitable Trust has awarded £7,500 of funding to Scottish rural charity RSABI to support its Health Hut initiative.

The funding follows a successful trial of the Health Hut initiative at Thainstone, where hundreds of blood pressures have been taken over the past 12 months, along with initiatives such as cholesterol testing and early diabetes detection.

It will allow the Health Hut, run by RSABI and health professionals from farming backgrounds, to join ANM Group at summer shows in the north-east for the next three years.

The Health Hut will be at New Deer Show on July 20; Black Isle Show on August 1; Turriff Show on August 4 and 5; Grantown Show on August 8; and Keith Show on August 10.

Grant Rogerson, chief executive of ANM Group, said the group was delighted that the trustees of the Charitable Trust have agreed to support the next stages of the project.

He is encouraging all members, customers and visitors to make the most of the Health Hut’s services over the course of the summer show season.

Carol McLaren, chief executive of RSABI added: “The grant is a very welcome boost to the Health Hut initiative which is proving so popular and beneficial to farmers and those working in the wider agricultural community.

“It has been wonderful to see the way our nurses have been welcomed at Thainstone and the opportunity to take a strong health and wellbeing message – both physical and mental – on the road to agricultural shows throughout the summer will see the project move to a new level.”

More from Farming

RSABI honorary vice-president Andrew Arbuckle pictured at the Palace of Holyroodhouse with daughters Lydia, left, and Elizabeth, right.
Agricultural stalwart Andrew Arbuckle receives MBE from King Charles
Scott Campbell spraying oilseed rape at Kirkton of Kinellar Farm in 2021.
UK crop acreage at lowest level for over two decades
Keith, Roy and Allan Campbell pictured with their show winning two-crop ewe.
Campbell brothers secure overall win at Texel Society’s 50th anniversary show
Graeme Christie's Suffolk gimmer was show champion of champions.
Graeme Christie's Suffolk rules supreme at Fettercairn Show
Duncan and Claire Morrison will be looking at the costs of finishing cattle at grass this month.
Finishing bulls on forage main topic at upcoming Deeside Monitor Farm
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to a farm in Wiltshire. Photo by Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.
Farming leaders 'cautiously' welcome new Labour government
Prospective students can now apply through clearing at SRUC.
New vet school in Aberdeen open for applications
Lawel Hill Wood is located three miles north east of Inverurie and two miles south of Oldmeldrum in Aberdeenshire.
Aberdeenshire woodland for sale at offers over £275k
Sale leader at 10,000gns was Springhill Casino from Graham Foster, Co Tyrone.
Charollais ram sale tops at 10,000gns online
Alice Swift, former chief executive of the British Limousin Cattle Society.
Limousin breeders face more turmoil as chief executive departs society