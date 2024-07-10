RSABI Health Hut receives £7,500 of funding from ANM Group Charitable Trust

The ANM Group Charitable Trust has awarded £7,500 of funding to Scottish rural charity RSABI to support its Health Hut initiative.

The funding follows a successful trial of the Health Hut initiative at Thainstone, where hundreds of blood pressures have been taken over the past 12 months, along with initiatives such as cholesterol testing and early diabetes detection.

It will allow the Health Hut, run by RSABI and health professionals from farming backgrounds, to join ANM Group at summer shows in the north-east for the next three years.

The Health Hut will be at New Deer Show on July 20; Black Isle Show on August 1; Turriff Show on August 4 and 5; Grantown Show on August 8; and Keith Show on August 10.

Grant Rogerson, chief executive of ANM Group, said the group was delighted that the trustees of the Charitable Trust have agreed to support the next stages of the project.

He is encouraging all members, customers and visitors to make the most of the Health Hut’s services over the course of the summer show season.

Carol McLaren, chief executive of RSABI added: “The grant is a very welcome boost to the Health Hut initiative which is proving so popular and beneficial to farmers and those working in the wider agricultural community.

“It has been wonderful to see the way our nurses have been welcomed at Thainstone and the opportunity to take a strong health and wellbeing message – both physical and mental – on the road to agricultural shows throughout the summer will see the project move to a new level.”