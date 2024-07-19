Katrina Macarthur: Goodbye for now, from the farming editor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Katrina Macarthur: Goodbye for now, from the farming editor

Keith Findlay will step in as farming editor while Katrina is on leave.

Farming editor Katrina Macarthur.
Farming editor Katrina Macarthur.
By Katrina Macarthur

Nineteen months have passed by in a flash as farming editor of The Press & Journal and so too has the countdown to maternity leave.

I’m sitting writing this on Thursday in preparation for my last farming supplement before I finish up for one year and enter another chapter in my life.

There’s some rare sunshine in the sky and the air generally feels like we’re in July, not October – what a welcome boost for all, including those with four legs.

Livestock are in need of more sunshine on their backs.

I’m delighted to be leaving you in the capable hands of Keith Findlay who will cover my position while I’m on maternity leave.

Keith hails from Ellon and has been on the business desk at the Press and Journal in Aberdeen since early 2003, including a long spell in a deputy role.

He knows the north and north-east region’s firms inside out and has a broad understanding of most agricultural organisations.

But as we all know, farming is a tight-knit community and it can be a bit daunting becoming part of something new, so please help Keith transition into his new role by keeping him up to date with farming events and news.

He can be contacted at farming@pressandjournal.co.uk

We are also grateful to Kirsten Johnston who is working part-time at Courier Farming and the team of freelancers who will step in to ensure the paper provides good coverage from local and national agricultural events including pedigree shows and sales throughout the year.

The Press & Journal provides live coverage from all the local shows in the north and north-east. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Don’t forget, we have farming news in the paper six days of the week, not just on a Saturday, so this usually means we are first to share the story.

Summer show season is now well underway across the country and we carry all reports from the weekend shows on a Monday, with any weekly shows in the paper the following day, likewise with many other events.

Our quarterly Farm Focus magazine is another staple part of the agricultural section, with the next edition featuring all things arable on August 19.

While I’m sure I’ll catch up with many of you out and about over the next year, it’s farewell from me for a while and time to swap the laptop for a baby.

Hopefully I will manage to get my sleeves rolled up again properly on the farm and make up for part of my absence this spring!

Wishing you all the very best.

Katrina Macarthur

More from Farming

Research found future policy proposals present some risks to island economies and communities.
Better support needed for islands' agricultural communities
Harry Smith of Nervermill Seed
Grow what you know with Scotland's newest independent seed merchant
The Black Isle Show includes a preview evening on the Wednesday followed by a busy day of livestock judging and entertainment on the Thursday.
More than 1,600 livestock and horses destined for Black Isle Show 2024
New top team: From left, Danny Skinner, Cameron MacIver, Brian Ross and Alan Cumming.
Cameron MacIver appointed president of Royal Northern Agricultural Society
Fife farmer Ally Brunton helped to highlight the importance of mental health with a branded sheep.
New Deer Show launch for farmers' mental health programme
Union flag next to sheep
New survey findings show Britain loves our farmers
Ben Lowe farms at Pitmillan Farm near Ellon with his wife Harriet. Picture by Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson
Ben Lowe: Boyhood dream ticked off buying tractor at Highland Show
Grant Anderson, commercial sales manager and sales team leader at Harrison & Hetherington.
Auctioneer says cattle can go now but hold onto your lambs
Judith pictured on the family farm at Inch of Arnhall Farm near Edzell with her dog Nell. Picture by Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Judith Stephen: Incorporating life coaching into agriculture
Eilish is the current secretary for the Ross-shire, Nairnshire, and Inverness Young Farmers District (RNI).
Eilish Johnston: Everyone is welcome in SAYFC