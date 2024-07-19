Man taken to hospital after Aberdeen city centre police incident

A 40-year-old man was taken to hospital after a police incident in Aberdeen city centre last night.

Police, emergency services and firefighters were called to College Street just before 9pm following a “report of a concern for a person.”

Six fire appliances were also dispatched to the scene just before 9pm with firefighters leaving the locus around 1am.

College Street was cordoned off and the bridge connecting it to Guild Street was also sealed off for about four hours.

Man taken to hospital after ‘concern for person’ report on College Street

A police spokesperson said: “We were called around 8.40pm on Thursday, 18 July, to a report of a concern for person in the College Street area of Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and a 40-year-old man was taken to hospital for assessment.”