Ben Lowe: Boyhood dream ticked off buying tractor at Highland Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Ben Lowe: Boyhood dream ticked off buying tractor at Highland Show

Our latest column from Ben features a round-up on his arable crops are looking.

Ben Lowe farms at Pitmillan Farm near Ellon with his wife Harriet. Picture by Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson
Ben Lowe farms at Pitmillan Farm near Ellon with his wife Harriet. Picture by Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson
By Katrina Macarthur

I am writing this column when the north-east is currently in a yellow warning zone from the Met Office and it is too wet for me to venture over to the rain gauge to see how much water has fallen so far.

I’m sure the readers must get fed up with every farmer making an opening statement about how busy life has been, how the weather has hampered them but come on summer, where are you?

My usual work rain jacket is still currently hanging up wet from Sunday evening’s rain and I’m not even allowed the heating on to help dry it as it’s ‘summertime’.

It’s at this point just before harvest that we find out how our stock management of wheat, barley and oilseed rape has been through the year.

Crops looking well despite challenging weather

Our intention is to grow as much feed as possible, this along with buying additional grain locally means we are aiming at growing a 5-mile pig.

I’m pretty happy with most of our crops this year. Spring barley could be described as too thick in some fields – something I never believed I would be saying a couple of months ago.

Oilseed rape is starting to turn slowly and will be sprayed off in the month of July. Pod numbers and seed numbers seem good which hopefully bodes well.

Our wheat has good sized heads and plenty of them. Disease control has been tricky after a wet winter and some very heavy showers through the spraying season.

Oilseed rape to be sprayed off this month

Septoria is our main disease and this spreads up the plant by rain drops splashing and bouncing up the plant. Spray timings have been hard to get right with the catchy windy weather.

Although the crops look good, we have had very little sunlight so far this year – I’m sure that’s not a shock to anyone. My worry is that lack of sunlight might lead to smaller grains which reduces quality and yield.

The joys of mixed farming with lambs escaping into the crops after weaning.

My immediate worry is the winter barley and the risk of brackling in the coming weeks.

I would expect us to be combining the first crops in about three weeks’ time so heavy rain and wind is not ideal as the grain heads get heavier and straw becomes more brittle.

The one product we struggle to grow is soya meal or protein equivalent. We are experimenting with legumes and other sources of protein however getting a consistent product is difficult.

Combining fast approaching

Soya seems to be a dirty word, however it is key to the efficiency in our pig enterprise.

There is no doubt the UK would struggle without it. The meal we use to feed to pigs is a by-product, with the crop being grown for oil extraction first and foremost.

Last Tuesday I joined a visit as part of the NFUS Pig Working Group to visit the King Charles V Dock in Glasgow to meet one of the companies responsible for bringing some of the feeds and minerals we use into the country.

In the food industry, like many other industries, we are determined to improve what we do, ensuring we only import soya from non-rainforest areas or areas that could have been a rainforest in the last 20 years.

In fact more and more of the imports are coming from north America where farmers are being encouraged to grow the crop due to it being a legume and a very low carbon footprint.

I managed to get two days down at the Royal Highland Show this year, which as ever, was fantastic.

It’s 10 years since I was a student wandering around Ingliston trying to look like a farmer and pretending I would buy any shiny machine I came across.

Visit to Royal Highland Show a success

However now I find myself trying to not look too much like a farmer and actually doing business on some of the trade stands.

This year, we have spent a few months looking into buying a tractor. This meant a bit of testing different tractors on the farm and plenty of conversations with local dealerships about what they and their machines can offer.

I think the personal side is so important when it comes to making decisions on the next investment coming to the farm. The best thing for us was there were three very good machines and packages that we would have been happy to buy and it really came down to fine details and gut feeling in the end.

So, the final deal was done for a new tractor at the Highland Show where we could speak to our local dealership and the manufacturer at the same time. You could say it was a bit of a boyhood dream ticked off going to the show and actually buying a tractor.

New tractor and shed improvements

Shed improvements have been one of our tasks while we have some time before field work really takes up our time.

The focus being on storage sheds away from the farm to make sure we can get all our straw under cover quickly, keep machines dry and safe where ever possible and have spare grain tipping areas in case we have break downs over harvest.

Let’s hope for an Indian summer and everyone’s hard work pays off when the harvest season arrives. Stay safe!

More from Farming

Grant Anderson, commercial sales manager and sales team leader at Harrison & Hetherington.
Auctioneer says cattle can go now but hold onto your lambs
Judith pictured on the family farm at Inch of Arnhall Farm near Edzell with her dog Nell. Picture by Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Judith Stephen: Incorporating life coaching into agriculture
Eilish is the current secretary for the Ross-shire, Nairnshire, and Inverness Young Farmers District (RNI).
Eilish Johnston: Everyone is welcome in SAYFC
A three-year-old Hereford bull from the Poyser family of New Aberdour was show champion of champions.
Hereford happiness at Echt Show for the Poyser family
Pigs at Womblehill Farm near Kintore
New disease control project to eradicate threat to pig sector
Entries for the 160th Turriff Show include 356 cattle, 891 sheep and 700 horses and ponies.
Livestock entry numbers revealed for next month's Turriff Show
Farmers can make complaints and receive guidance through the Agricultural Supply Chain Adjudicator.
New legislation to create a fairer dairy supply chain now in force
Selling for the top call of 6,200gns was this shearling ram from the Ingram family.
Logie Durno leads the way in Worcester at 6,200gns
NFUS vice-president Andrew Connon says the grain trade needs to provide clarity on its decision.
NFU Scotland rejects Digital Grain Passports plan
Laura Lumsden from near Turriff is the nurse involved in the project in the north-east.
RSABI Health Hut receives £7,500 of funding from ANM Group Charitable Trust