Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s plan to turn injured Dante Polvara into ‘set-piece super expert’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s plan to turn injured Dante Polvara into ‘set-piece super expert’

Aberdeen midfielder Polvara is set to be sidelined for 14 to 16 weeks with a hamstring injury - but manager Thelin has given him a role to keep him involved.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Dante Polvara celebrates scoring against PAOK in the UEFA Europa Conference League at Pittodrie. Image: PA
Aberdeen's Dante Polvara celebrates scoring against PAOK in the UEFA Europa Conference League at Pittodrie. Image: PA.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin will let injured Dante Polvara help with set-piece drills in training to ensure the midfielder remains close to the team.

Polvara is set to be sidelined for up to 16 weeks, having suffered a hamstring tear during pre-season training.

Thelin is confident the American can return from his injury nightmare “stronger than ever”.

The Swede says it is his job to “support” and “push” the 24-year-old during his long rehabilitation programme.

And, to achieve this, he will make Polvara assist in training to continually emphasise the midfielder’s importance to his plans and prevent him becoming isolated from the squad.

Dante Polvara pictured at Pittodrie Image: SNS
Dante Polvara pictured at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Thelin said: “We have to find solutions on how we can help Dante and keep him close to the team.

“We have some ideas on how to support him,but also on what he can bring to the team.

“I told him he is going to be a super expert in set-plays now, because he is going to be like a coach sometimes and help the players in training sessions – so that he feels close to the team and important to the team.”

Aberdeen's Dante Polvara scores to make it 2-0 against Hibs. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara scores to make it 2-0 against Hibs. Image: SNS.

Polvara’s emergence last season

Aberdeen beat off competition from Premiership rivals Hibs to sign Polvara from Georgetown University In January 2022.

Clubs in the American MLS, Italy and Germany were also interested in landing the midfielder.

He suffered a frustrating first full season at Pittodrie after Stephen Glass, the manager who signed him, was axed.

Polvara then made just six appearances (two starts) in the 2022-23 season.

He was sent on a five-month loan to Charleston Battery in the USL Championship in 2023.

Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara celebrates with Jonny Hayes after scoring to make it 3-1 against Livingston on May 15. Image: SNS.

But last season (2023-24) was a breakout campaign for Polvara as the midfielder became a first-team regular.

He made 40 appearances (26 starts) and scored four times.

Polvara started the big games last season and provided the assist for Bojan Miovski to score the winner in the 1-0 League Cup semi-final defeat of Hibs.

The midfielder scored in the 2-1 Europa Conference League group stage loss to Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany.

Polvara also netted in the 3-2 group stage loss to Greek club PAOK at Pittodrie.

‘We have to create a feeling about the future and support him’

Thelin says Polvara had been impressing during pre-season training until suffering his injury set-back.

And the Dons boss is determined to keep the midfielder positive during his fightback to fitness.

Aberdeen's Dante Polvara celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0 against PAOK at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0 against PAOK at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

He said: “Dante has been really good in pre-season and I’m really looking forward to working with him.

“It is our job to push him.

“Dante is a really nice, positive guy and we have to create a feeling about the future and support him in this process.

“So that he can come back even stronger.”

Aberdeen's Dante Polvara scores to make it 1-1 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara scores to make it 1-1 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.

‘Dante is an important player’

Aberdeen boss Thelin recently signed experienced midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen, 32, from Norwegian top-flight club SK Brann.

Heltne Nilsen was secured in a £300,000 transfer on a three-year-contract from the Eliteserien club.

Days after signing, the Norwegian was pitched in for a starting debut in the 3-0 Premier Sports Cup group stage win at Queen of the South.

Heltne Nilsen had previously played for Thelin at Swedish top-flight Elfsborg from 2018 to 2020, when he was club captain.

However, Thelin insists Polvara will remain a key part of his plans going forward.

Aberdeen's Sivert Heltne Nilsen in action during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Queen of the South. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Sivert Heltne Nilsen in action during the Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Queen of the South. Image: SNS.

He said: “Sometimes this (injury) can happen to a player in his career, but I’m sure Dante will come back even stronger.

“Dante is an important player and I have talked to him about that.

“He has a lot of qualities he can bring to the team.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Gavin Molloy makes his competitive debut in the Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Queen of the South. Image: SNS
Gavin Molloy on why he turned his back on European action to sign for…
Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes, who has went AWOL after voicing to Aberdeen that he hopes to be transfered
Sean Wallace: Bojan Miovski and Duk – a tale of how to handle transfer…
Aberdeen's Tom Ritchie during a pre-season friendly against Buckie Thistle at Victoria Park, on June 25, 2022. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen send goalkeeper Tom Ritchie, 21, back out on loan
Keeper Dimitar Mitov during his Aberdeen competitive debut against Queen of the South. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen signing Dimitar Mitov aims to become Bulgaria's No.1 keeper - and Dons' best-ever…
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin could raid Scandinavia for further summer signings
2
Aberdeen's Duk celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 away at PAOK in the Europa Conference League last season. Image: SNS.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen must be firm after Duk goes AWOL - but smart move…
3
Aberdeen sign defender Noah McDonnell on a two-year deal. Image supplied by Aberdeen FC
Aberdeen sign teenage Northern Ireland defender on two-year contract
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin after Saturday's 3-0 win at Queen of the South. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Will we see Bojan Miovski back to lead Aberdeen attack at East…
Aberdeen's Sivert Heltne Nilsen in action during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Queen of the South. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: New signing Sivert Heltne Nilsen will be 'warrior' for Aberdeen, says Arild Stavrum
Jimmy Thelin, manager of Aberdeen (left), following Saturday's win over Queen of the South. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen players already embracing my high press tactics, says boss Jimmy Thelin

Conversation