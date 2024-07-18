Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s plan to turn injured Dante Polvara into ‘set-piece super expert’

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin will let injured Dante Polvara help with set-piece drills in training to ensure the midfielder remains close to the team.

Polvara is set to be sidelined for up to 16 weeks, having suffered a hamstring tear during pre-season training.

Thelin is confident the American can return from his injury nightmare “stronger than ever”.

The Swede says it is his job to “support” and “push” the 24-year-old during his long rehabilitation programme.

And, to achieve this, he will make Polvara assist in training to continually emphasise the midfielder’s importance to his plans and prevent him becoming isolated from the squad.

Thelin said: “We have to find solutions on how we can help Dante and keep him close to the team.

“We have some ideas on how to support him,but also on what he can bring to the team.

“I told him he is going to be a super expert in set-plays now, because he is going to be like a coach sometimes and help the players in training sessions – so that he feels close to the team and important to the team.”

Polvara’s emergence last season

Aberdeen beat off competition from Premiership rivals Hibs to sign Polvara from Georgetown University In January 2022.

Clubs in the American MLS, Italy and Germany were also interested in landing the midfielder.

He suffered a frustrating first full season at Pittodrie after Stephen Glass, the manager who signed him, was axed.

Polvara then made just six appearances (two starts) in the 2022-23 season.

He was sent on a five-month loan to Charleston Battery in the USL Championship in 2023.

But last season (2023-24) was a breakout campaign for Polvara as the midfielder became a first-team regular.

He made 40 appearances (26 starts) and scored four times.

Polvara started the big games last season and provided the assist for Bojan Miovski to score the winner in the 1-0 League Cup semi-final defeat of Hibs.

The midfielder scored in the 2-1 Europa Conference League group stage loss to Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany.

Polvara also netted in the 3-2 group stage loss to Greek club PAOK at Pittodrie.

‘We have to create a feeling about the future and support him’

Thelin says Polvara had been impressing during pre-season training until suffering his injury set-back.

And the Dons boss is determined to keep the midfielder positive during his fightback to fitness.

He said: “Dante has been really good in pre-season and I’m really looking forward to working with him.

“It is our job to push him.

“Dante is a really nice, positive guy and we have to create a feeling about the future and support him in this process.

“So that he can come back even stronger.”

‘Dante is an important player’

Aberdeen boss Thelin recently signed experienced midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen, 32, from Norwegian top-flight club SK Brann.

Heltne Nilsen was secured in a £300,000 transfer on a three-year-contract from the Eliteserien club.

Days after signing, the Norwegian was pitched in for a starting debut in the 3-0 Premier Sports Cup group stage win at Queen of the South.

Heltne Nilsen had previously played for Thelin at Swedish top-flight Elfsborg from 2018 to 2020, when he was club captain.

However, Thelin insists Polvara will remain a key part of his plans going forward.

He said: “Sometimes this (injury) can happen to a player in his career, but I’m sure Dante will come back even stronger.

“Dante is an important player and I have talked to him about that.

“He has a lot of qualities he can bring to the team.”